Cayuga County-area police blotter: Nov. 23, 2020

City
• Wesley H. Bennett, 20, 202 Leavenworth Ave., Syracuse, was charged Nov. 21 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest.
• Lynae S. Harold, 29, 624 Richmond Ave., Syracuse, was charged Nov. 21 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest.
• Neil A. Harold, 30, 905 Milton Ave., Syracuse, was charged Nov. 21 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest.
• Sean M. Helmick, 34, 18 James St., Apt. 4B, Auburn, was charged Nov. 21 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest.
• Joshua P. Henry, 36, 36 Franklin St., Auburn, was picked up Nov. 21 on a bench warrant.
• Elizabeth S. Look, 40, 28 Florence St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 21 with second-degree robbery, second-degree burglary and fourth-degree grand larceny.
• Jacob A. Meyers, 19, 157 Seymour St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 22 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
County
• Jonathan A. Derenzo, 314 E. Division St., Apt. 2, Syracuse, was charged Nov. 21 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle and operating a vehicle with suspended registration.
• Kelly June Ross, 26, 6663 Canoga Road, Auburn, was charged Nov. 21 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.
• Richard H. Taft, 33, 6 Van Marters Lane, Lyons, was picked up Nov. 22 on a bench warrant.
State
• Cori E. Christy, 30, Cortland, was charged Nov. 19 with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle and operating a vehicle with suspended registration.
• Angie L. Seamans, 40, Freeville, was charged Nov. 21 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
• Alacia D. Miles, 28, Bronx, was charged Nov. 21 with second-degree promoting prison contraband.
• Dalone S. Burwell, 33, New York, was charged Nov. 21 with second-degree promoting prison contraband.
• Adrienne L. Richards, 28, Fulton, was charged Nov. 21 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%.
• Karitza I. Santana, 20, Webster, was charged Nov. 22 with second-degree promoting prison contraband.
• Rena M. Jones, 47, Sherburne, was charged Nov. 22 with second-degree promoting prison contraband.
