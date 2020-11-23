Cayuga County-area police blotter: Nov. 23, 2020

• Kelly June Ross, 26, 6663 Canoga Road, Auburn, was charged Nov. 21 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.

• Richard H. Taft, 33, 6 Van Marters Lane, Lyons, was picked up Nov. 22 on a bench warrant.

State

• Cori E. Christy, 30, Cortland, was charged Nov. 19 with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle and operating a vehicle with suspended registration.

• Angie L. Seamans, 40, Freeville, was charged Nov. 21 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

• Alacia D. Miles, 28, Bronx, was charged Nov. 21 with second-degree promoting prison contraband.

• Dalone S. Burwell, 33, New York, was charged Nov. 21 with second-degree promoting prison contraband.

• Adrienne L. Richards, 28, Fulton, was charged Nov. 21 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%.

• Karitza I. Santana, 20, Webster, was charged Nov. 22 with second-degree promoting prison contraband.

• Rena M. Jones, 47, Sherburne, was charged Nov. 22 with second-degree promoting prison contraband.

