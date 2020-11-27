Cayuga County-area police blotter: Nov. 27, 2020

City

• Nicholas I. Sartain, 19, 74 Fitch Ave., Auburn, was charged Nov. 23 with criminal mischief.

• Harold J. Wallace Jr., 32, 2 Schwartz Drive, Apt. Y292, Auburn, was charged Nov. 23 with second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree reckless endangerment and third-degree assault.

• Kennedy C. Taylor, 23, 8 Washington St., Auburn was picked up Nov. 25 on a bench warrant and charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Nicole J. Taylor, 45, 8 Washington St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was picked up Nov. 25 on a bench warrant.

• Enrique J. Torres, 25, 101 Quill Ave., Apt. T113, Auburn, was charged Nov. 24 with resisting arrest.

County

• Samantha K. Green, 21, 8159 Ford Road, Wolcott, was charged Nov. 23 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

State

• Robert M. Nevidomsky, 55, Auburn, was charged Nov. 23 with second-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and use of a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.