Cayuga County-area police blotter: Nov. 3, 2020

City
• Jennifer J. Baker, 33, 22 NW St., Oswego, was charged Oct. 31 with criminal mischief.
• Raymond E. Decker, 55, 22 Rochester St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 30 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Chad A. Depeiza, 36, 1628 W. Colvin St., Syracuse, was charged Oct. 31 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Michael D. Flint, 20, transient, was charged Nov. 1 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Lewis E. Gouldner, 22, 126 S. Fulton St., Apt. 4, Auburn, was charged Oct. 31 with third-degree criminal contempt.
• Dominique A. Monahan, 20, 136 Clark St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged Nov. 1 with third-degree criminal contempt and resisting arrest.
• Charli L. Townsend, 28, 196 Van Anden St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 1 with petit larceny.
• Alasia K. Daniels, 23, 42 Aurelius Ave., Auburn, was charged Nov. 2 with petit larceny.
• Courtney F. Donovan, 23, 42 Aurelius Ave., Auburn, was charged Nov. 2 with petit larceny.
• Rainna A. Genovas, 31, 8 Venice St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 2 with second-degree burglary, criminal mischief and possession of burglar's tools.
• Jennifer L. Mates, 30, 19 McMaster St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 2 with petit larceny.
• Jerel M. Walker, 87, 136 Elmhurst St., Syracuse, was picked up on a bench warrant Nov. 2.
County
• Jason L. Kirby, 19, 2597 Earl St., Weedsport, was charged Nov. 2 with third-degree burglary.
• Robert A. Hawkey, 18, 2309 Mills Rad, Brutus, was charged Nov. 2 with third-degree burglary and petit larceny.
State
• Austin T. Widger, 23, Auburn, was charged Oct. 31 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of at least .08 of 1 percent and driving while intoxicated first offense.
• John F. McNamara, 47, Moravia, was charged Oct. 31 with second-degree manacling and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
• John A. Eadie, 53, Fair Haven, was charged Oct. 31 driving while intoxicated first offense.
• Aaron M. Dykhuizen, 30, Williamson, was charged Nov. 1 first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, petit larceny, fifth-degree welfare fraud and misuse of food stamps.
• Tammy M. Kennedy, 55, Auburn, was charged Nov. 1 with first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Tanya M. Hurd, 34, Port Byron, was charged Oct. 30 with second-degree identity theft.
• Austin M. Molina-Aloonzo, 24, Auburn, was charged Oct. 30 with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
• Karrie L. Gauthier, 33, Auburn, was charged Oct. 30 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
• Michael B. Podolak, 36, Jordan, was charged Nov. 1 with first-degree criminal contempt, criminal obstruction of breathing and first-degree criminal contempt.
• Amanda L. Rosetti, 38, Jordan, was charged Nov. 2 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
