Cayuga County-area police blotter: Nov. 30, 2020

• Jodylee M. Couturier, 40, 6 Aurelius Ave., Auburn, was charged Nov. 28 with possession of a dangerous drug/substance.

• Tiffany L. Nye, 39, 42 Oak St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 28 with driving while intoxicated-first offense.

• Lindsey N. Swarthout, 20, transient, Auburn, was picked up Nov. 28 on a bench warrant and charged with possession of a dangerous drug/substance.

County

• Timothy Ray Field, 26, 3792 Floridaville Road, Ira, was charged Nov. 27 with third-degree menacing and acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17 years old.

• Anora Nervina, 43, 237 State St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged Nov. 28 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.

• Nicholas J. Hobby, 20, 22 Canal St., Port Byron, was charged Nov. 30 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Karrie L. Huey, 33, 5 Wood St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 30 with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.

State