Cayuga County-area police blotter: Nov. 30, 2020

City
• Lawrence F. Bright, 32, 64 Grant Ave., Apt. 4, was charged Nov. 25 with failure to register as a sex offender.
• Joshua E. Robles, 20, 58 Osborne St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 25 with second-degree criminal mischief and acting in a manner injurious to a child.
• Casty O. Rodriquez, 35, 59 Bridge St., Apt. 1, Seneca Falls, was charged Nov. 25 with first-degree criminal contempt and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
• William Adams III, 33, 48 Holley St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 26 with second-degree strangulation.
• Jennifer L. Moon, 31, 48 Holley St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 26 with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree assault.
• Nicholas M. Fish, 32, transient, Seneca Falls, was picked up Nov. 27 on a bench warrant .
• Michael D. Flint, 20, transient, Auburn, was charged Nov. 27 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Zachary S. Silcox, 31, 76 E. Genesee St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged Nov. 27 with possession of a dangerous drug/substance.
• Charli L. Townsend, 28, 106 VanAnden St., Auburn, was picked up Nov. 27 on a bench warrant.
• Jodylee M. Couturier, 40, 6 Aurelius Ave., Auburn, was charged Nov. 28 with possession of a dangerous drug/substance.
• Tiffany L. Nye, 39, 42 Oak St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 28 with driving while intoxicated-first offense.
• Lindsey N. Swarthout, 20, transient, Auburn, was picked up Nov. 28 on a bench warrant and charged with possession of a dangerous drug/substance.
County
• Timothy Ray Field, 26, 3792 Floridaville Road, Ira, was charged Nov. 27 with third-degree menacing and acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17 years old.
• Anora Nervina, 43, 237 State St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged Nov. 28 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.
• Nicholas J. Hobby, 20, 22 Canal St., Port Byron, was charged Nov. 30 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
• Karrie L. Huey, 33, 5 Wood St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 30 with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.
State
• Ian M. Ingram, 32, Conquest, was charged Nov. 28 with third-degree assault.
• Duval B. Harper, 28, Syracuse, was charged Nov. 28 with resisting arrest.
