Cayuga County-area police blotter: Nov. 6, 2020

City
• Christopher M. Peluso, 46, 94 Dunning Ave., Auburn, was charged Nov. 4 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
• Rachael L. Strange, 28, 112 Janet St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 3 with petit larceny.
• Sadiq K. Bonner-Judge, 19, 37 Olympia Ave., Brogan Manor Apartments, Auburn, was charged Nov. 4 with second-degree assault, a parole violation and two counts of second-degree robbery.
• Brian V. Fassinger, 22, 217 West Genesee St., West Middle School Apartments, 109, Auburn, was charged Nov. 4 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
• Bradley W. Marshall, 28, 1123 S. Central Ave., Lakeland, Florida, was charged Nov. 5 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
• Christina Ramos, 41, 707 Tully St., Syracuse, was charged Nov. 4 with petit larceny.
• Melissa K. Tanner, 54, 8 James St., Apt. C, Auburn, was charged Nov. 4 with petit larceny.
• Rainna A. Genovas, 31, 8 Venice St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 6 with criminal mischief.
• Michelle R. Nevidomsky, 31, 88 Orchard St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Nov. 5.
County
• John P. Moulton, 46, 8 James St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 4 with possession of a hypodermic instrument.
• Tara N. Tanner, 30, 8 James St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 4 with possession of a hypodermic instrument.
• Brandon R. Monnell, 29, 916 Route 31, was charged Nov. 5 with unlawfully growing cannabis.
State
• Linda R. Martinez, 53, Clyde, was charged Nov. 4 with second-degree murder.
• Mark T. Shannon, 54, 12950 Old State Route 31, Savannah, was charged Nov. 4 with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence.
• Brandon H. Williams, 27, Savannah, 12950 Old State Route 31, Savannah, was charged Nov. 4 with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence.
• Adam M. Shepard, 42, Skaneateles, was charged Nov. 4 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of at least .08 of 1% first offense and driving while intoxicated first offense.
