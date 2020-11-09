Cayuga County-area police blotter: Nov. 9, 2020

City
• Justin M. Decapio, 30 7391 Owasco Road, Apt. 3, Auburn, was picked up Nov. 6 on a bench warrant and charged with failure to report sex offender registration change.
• Patrick J. Sheehan, 27, 2 Schwartz Drive, Apt. H96, was picked up Nov. 6 on a bench warrant.
• Jawon C. Charles, 32, 26 N. Fulton St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 7 with two counts of second-degree criminal contempt.
• Brian L. Snow, 39, 5591 Hamilton Road, Jordan, was charged Nov. 7 with acting in a manner injurious to a child and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
• William J. Purcell Sr., 56, 3 Seminary St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was picked up Nov. 8 on a bench warrant.
• Sammy J. Sikes, 29, 19 McMaster St., Room 224, Auburn, was picked up Nov. 8 on a bench warrant.
• Jack C. Whitmore, 21, 39 Wall St., Auburn, was picked up Nov. 9 on a bench warrant.
• Terry M. Westbury, 3 Adams St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged Nov. 9 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing, third-degree assault and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.
County
• Tina M. Meaker, 45, 1066 State Route 5, Elbridge, was charged Nov. 6 with petit larceny.
• Melissa Kay Curtis, 28, 916 Route 31, Montezuma, was charged Nov. 6 with unlawfully growing cannabis.
State
• Thomas M. Walczyk, 63, Cayuga, was charged Nov. 6 with petit larceny.
• Matthew P. Seeber, 38, Cortland, was charged Nov. 6 with third-degree bail jumping.
• Kelly L. Covich, 38, Auburn, was charged Nov. 7 with driving while intoxicated-firs offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
• Jesse T. Volpe, 41, Fleming, was charged Nov. 7 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and driving with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%.
