Cayuga County-area police blotter: Nov. 9, 2020

City

• Justin M. Decapio, 30 7391 Owasco Road, Apt. 3, Auburn, was picked up Nov. 6 on a bench warrant and charged with failure to report sex offender registration change.

• Patrick J. Sheehan, 27, 2 Schwartz Drive, Apt. H96, was picked up Nov. 6 on a bench warrant.

• Jawon C. Charles, 32, 26 N. Fulton St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 7 with two counts of second-degree criminal contempt.

• Brian L. Snow, 39, 5591 Hamilton Road, Jordan, was charged Nov. 7 with acting in a manner injurious to a child and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• William J. Purcell Sr., 56, 3 Seminary St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was picked up Nov. 8 on a bench warrant.

• Sammy J. Sikes, 29, 19 McMaster St., Room 224, Auburn, was picked up Nov. 8 on a bench warrant.

• Jack C. Whitmore, 21, 39 Wall St., Auburn, was picked up Nov. 9 on a bench warrant.

• Terry M. Westbury, 3 Adams St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged Nov. 9 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing, third-degree assault and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.

County