City
• Rachel Renee Kilmer, 39, 2709 Erie Drive, Apt. 106, Weedsport, was charged Nov. 9 with fourth-degree grand larceny and third-degree identity theft.
• Brandon James Bell, 20, 2 Schwartz Drive, Apt. X284, Auburn, was charged Nov. 8 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
• Samantha Breann Bort, 24, 1635 West Onondaga St., Syracuse, was picked up on a bench warrant.
• Nicholas Joseph Janusz, 31, 6745 Canoga Road, Auburn, was charged Nov. 10 with second-degree criminal trespassing.
• Martin Lee Scott, 28, 43 Orchard St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was picked up Nov. 10 on a bench warrant.
• Marvin Leon Knight, 38, 8 James St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 8 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal impersonation and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
• Amanda Fay Buttaro, 38, 174 Genesee St., Apt. 6, Auburn, was charged Nov. 9 with petit larceny.
You have free articles remaining.
• Tiffany Ann Gushlaw, 31, 206 Main St., Apt. 1, Phelps, was picked up Nov. 9 on an arrest warrant.
• Sean Damani Caines, 32, 171 Vananden St., Apt. F, Auburn, was charged Nov. 9 with endangering the welfare of a child.
• Crystal Lynn Moore, 38, 86 Genesee St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged Nov. 10 with endangering the welfare of a child.
• Kimberly Ann David, 47, 195 Seymour St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 10 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree menacing.
• Tristen Caleb Libbey, 21, 37 Madison St., Apt. 2, Cortland, was picked up on an arrest warrant and a bench warrant.
State
• Barry S. Brown, 61, Auburn, was charged Nov. 9 with first-offense operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% and first-offense driving while intoxicated.