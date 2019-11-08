City
• Brittany M. Tarby, 30, 11 Walnut St., Auburn, was picked up on an arrest warrant Nov. 6 and charged with petit larceny.
• Freddy K. Ross Jr., 21, 31 Burt Ave., Auburn was charged Nov. 6 with petit larceny.
• Jeffrey E. Handley, 34, 6173 Oakridge Road,Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Nov. 8.
• Marquise L. Newman-Bright, 28, 14 Arch St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 7 with making a punishable false written statement.
• Victor S. Huston Jr., 39, 19 Franklin St., Apt. 8, was charged Nov. 7 with first-degree criminal contempt.
• Christopher T. Earl, 35, 1156 Powers Road, Cayuga, was charged Nov. 8 with driving while intoxicated first-offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
• Ronald M. Lindsay, 42, 8 James St., Auburn, was picked up on an arrest warrant and charged Nov. 8 with fugitive from justice and charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
• William R. Burgdoff, 34, 255 Grant Ave., Apt. 12, Auburn, was charged Nov. 8 with first-degree criminal contempt and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
State
• Sayfuddin Plair, 28, Auburn, was charged Nov. 7 with first-degree promoting prison contraband.
• Anthony Moss, 28, Moravia, was charged Nov. 7 with second-degree assault and assault while confined in a correctional facility