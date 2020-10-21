Cayuga County-area police blotter: Oct. 21, 2020

City

• Christina M. Bates, 33, transient, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Oct. 17.

• Kenneth D. Clark, 39, 39 Case Ave., Upper Apt., Auburn, was charged Oct. 18 with criminal obstruction of breathing and criminal mischief.

• Julie M. Metcalf, 47, 8 Morse Drive, Locke, was picked up on a bench warrant Oct. 18.

• Andrew P. Rejman, 232 State St., Upper Apt., Auburn, was charged Oct. 18 with aggravated criminal contempt, first-degree criminal contempt, criminal mischief, criminal obstruction of breathing and third-degree assault.

• Randi L. Session, 26, 142 S. Fulton St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Oct. 16.

• Charles A. Williams, 27, 7445 County House Road, Sennett, was charged Oct. 16 with first-degree public lewdness and endangering the welfare of a child.

• Julio Suero, 40, 125 W. 228th St., Apt. 7L, Bronx, was charged Oct. 19 with second-degree criminal trespass and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• James R. Bunnell, 39, 152 Hoopes Ave., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Oct. 20.