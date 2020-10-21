 Skip to main content
Cayuga County-area police blotter: Oct. 21, 2020
City

• Christina M. Bates, 33, transient, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Oct. 17.

• Kenneth D. Clark, 39, 39 Case Ave., Upper Apt., Auburn, was charged Oct. 18 with criminal obstruction of breathing and criminal mischief.

• Julie M. Metcalf, 47, 8 Morse Drive, Locke, was picked up on a bench warrant Oct. 18.

• Andrew P. Rejman, 232 State St., Upper Apt., Auburn, was charged Oct. 18 with aggravated criminal contempt, first-degree criminal contempt, criminal mischief, criminal obstruction of breathing and third-degree assault.

• Randi L. Session, 26, 142 S. Fulton St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Oct. 16.

• Charles A. Williams, 27, 7445 County House Road, Sennett, was charged Oct. 16 with first-degree public lewdness and endangering the welfare of a child.

• Julio Suero, 40, 125 W. 228th St., Apt. 7L, Bronx, was charged Oct. 19 with second-degree criminal trespass and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• James R. Bunnell, 39, 152 Hoopes Ave., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Oct. 20.

• Joseph M. Tanner, 30, 126 South St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged Oct. 21 with fourth-degree grand larceny and possession of burglar's tools.

State

• Ariel M. Warren, 38, Auburn, was charged Oct. 17 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated with a blood-alcohol content of at least .08 of 1% and driving while intoxicated first offense.

• Shane C. McCafferty, 39, Auburn, was charged Oct. 16 with fourth-degree grand larceny and first-degree falsify business records.

• Achilles S. Reinhardt, 23, Elbridge, was charged Oct. 17 with first-degree criminal contempt.

• Bridget A. Floyd, 20, Elbridge, was charged Oct. 18 with petit larceny.

• Kayla M. Griffiths, 27, Cortland, was charged Oct. 17 with four counts of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals; failure to provide proper sustenance.

• Michelle M. Henry, 35, Port Byron, was charged Oct. 17 with third-degree assault, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest.

• Lawrence F. Bright, 32, Auburn, was charged Oct. 20 with unauthorized use of a vehicle.

County

• Steven J. Felder, 25, 6 Brookfield Place, Auburn, was charged Oct. 19 with first-degree sexual abuse.

