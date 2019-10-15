{{featured_button_text}}

City

• Alison Lynne Burke, 32, 14 Lewis St., Apt. 6, Auburn, was charged Oct. 13 with first-degree falsifying business records and fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.

• Bryan Elliot Premo, 30, 52 Grant Ave., Apt. 1, Auburn, was picked up Oct. 11 on a bench warrant.

State

• Madolyn S. Bremner, 57, Weedsport, was charged Oct. 11 with criminal mischief with the intent to damage property.

• Cheyenne M. Kemp, 22, Syracuse, was charged Oct. 12 with petit larceny.

• Lorence D. Flowers, 39, Syracuse, was charged Oct. 13 with falsely reporting an incident that didn't occur.

• Jessica A. Miller, 24, Weedsport, was charged Oct. 14 with endangering the welfare of a child and first-degree unlawful dealing with a child. 

• Christian A. Reynolds, 22, Moravia, was charged Oct. 14 with petit larceny and second-degree possession of a forged instrument.

• Brittany M. Tarry, 30, Auburn, was charged Oct. 14 with first-degree falsifying business records, false impersonation and submitting a false written statement.

• David L. Cuatt, 26, Auburn, was charged Oct. 14 with submitting a false statement and second-degree criminal contempt.

