City
• Alison Lynne Burke, 32, 14 Lewis St., Apt. 6, Auburn, was charged Oct. 13 with first-degree falsifying business records and fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.
• Bryan Elliot Premo, 30, 52 Grant Ave., Apt. 1, Auburn, was picked up Oct. 11 on a bench warrant.
State
• Madolyn S. Bremner, 57, Weedsport, was charged Oct. 11 with criminal mischief with the intent to damage property.
• Cheyenne M. Kemp, 22, Syracuse, was charged Oct. 12 with petit larceny.
You have free articles remaining.
• Lorence D. Flowers, 39, Syracuse, was charged Oct. 13 with falsely reporting an incident that didn't occur.
• Jessica A. Miller, 24, Weedsport, was charged Oct. 14 with endangering the welfare of a child and first-degree unlawful dealing with a child.
• Christian A. Reynolds, 22, Moravia, was charged Oct. 14 with petit larceny and second-degree possession of a forged instrument.
• Brittany M. Tarry, 30, Auburn, was charged Oct. 14 with first-degree falsifying business records, false impersonation and submitting a false written statement.
• David L. Cuatt, 26, Auburn, was charged Oct. 14 with submitting a false statement and second-degree criminal contempt.