City
• Elton Michael Ellinger, 29, 22 South Lewis St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 15 with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
• Ashley Elizabeth Shaben, 25, 2717 Vanburen St., Weedsport, was charged Oct. 15 with third-degree falsifying a report.
• Harold Earl Shorter, 44, 93 Washington St., Auburn, was picked up Oct. 16 on a bench warrant.
State
• Jason A. Ingleston, 41, Red Creek, was charged Oct. 15 with second-degree burglary of a dwelling and first-degree robbery.