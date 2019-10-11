City
• Tursie Rose Tompkins, 36, 105 Ward Heights North, Newfield, was charged Oct. 7 with petit larceny.
• Elizabeth Anne Crysler, 28, 5 Lawton Ave., Auburn, was picked up Oct. 7 on a bench warrant.
• Danna Charles Jones, 38, 76 Owasco St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged Oct. 7 with third-degree grant larceny, fourth-degree welfare fraud, first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, first-degree falsifying business records and misuse of food stamps.
• Timothy Michael Paul, 20, 46 Maple St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 7 with petit larceny.
• Ronald Ashon Agee Jr., 44, 19 McMaster St., Apt. 118, Auburn, was charged Oct. 9 with petit larceny.
• Micco Rafael Agnew-El, 19, 501 South Crouse Ave., Apt. 316, Syracuse, was charged Oct. 9 with second-degree assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing, endangering the welfare of a child and resisting arrest.
• Tiffany Anne Skarr, 29, transient, was picked up Oct. 9 on a bench warrant.
• Ian Austin Cantrell, 37, 217 Genesee St., Apt. 214, Auburn, was charged Oct. 10 with fifth-degree arson and seventh-criminal possession criminal substance.
• Kasandra S. Copes, 22, 10 Chapman Ave., was picked up on an arrest warrant Oct. 10 and charged with second-degree criminal contempt.
State
• Brian S. Cuatt, 28, Sodus, was charged Oct. 9 with resisting arrest and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
• A 13-year-old from Elbridge was charged Oct. 9 with criminal mischief with the intent to damage property.
• Kim C. Hall, 45, Weedsport, was charged Oct. 11 with two counts of criminal mischief.
• Bill D. Hilliard, 37, Auburn, was charged Oct. 10 with second-degree aggravated harassment.
• Jay M. Liddle, 25, Auburn, was charged Oct. 10 with petit larceny.