City
• Catherine Marie Mobley, 60, 112 Seymour St., Apt. 141, Auburn, was charged Sept. 27 with petit larceny.
• Jennett Tramay Bowman, 31, 98 South St., Apt. 4, Auburn, was picked up Sept. 30 on a bench warrant.
• Lynn Marie Boothroyd, 45, 739 Cobb St., Groton, was picked up on two bench warrants.
• Levon Edward Johnson, 39, 65 South St., Apt. 305, Auburn was charged with third-degree grand larceny, third-degree welfare fraud, first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, first-degree falsifying business records, misuse of food stamps and false written statement.
• Jeffrey David Matty Jr., 29, 5 Delevan St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 30 with aggravated driving while intoxicated and first-offense driving while intoxicated.
• Tyrone Tyreeck Mathews, 43, 90 East Genesee St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 30 with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
• David Earl King Sr., 40, 37 Nelson St., Apt. B, Auburn, was charged Oct. 1 with third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle.
You have free articles remaining.
• Matthew Anthony Carnicelli, 31, Jefferson St., Auburn, was picked up Oct. 1 on a bench warrant.
• Jason Wendell Bell, 32, 1 Franklin St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged Oct. 2 with third-degree assault.
State
• Cody A. Lamphier, 22, of Locke, was charged Sept. 28 with first-offense driving while intoxicated.
• Tiffany M. Hockeborn, 36, of Throop, was charged Sept. 28 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
• Ramauena A. Green, 34, of Syracuse, was charged Sept. 29 with first-offense driving while intoxicated and first-offense operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08%.
• Tiffany M. Hockeborn, 36, Throop, was charged Sept. 28 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
• Amanda M. Anthony, 35, Weedsport, was charged Sept. 30 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.