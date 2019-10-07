City
• Jason C. Blaisdell, 39, 9225 Bonta Ridge Road, Jordan, was charged Oct. 3 with first-degree criminal contempt and third-degree assault.
• Devonte A. Copes, 21, 100 Franklin St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 4 with first-degree criminal contempt.
• Victoria Kayeoni Alford, 49, 4 Merriman Sx., Auburn, was charged Oct. 4 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing and endangering the welfare of a child.
• Timothy John Baker, 51, 6544 Munson Lane, Milton, Florida, was charged Oct. 6 with aggravated driving while intoxicated and first-offense driving while intoxicated.
State
• Timothy P. Seith, 59, Rochester, was charged Oct. 4 with first-offense driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
• Vasile Dubovici, 50, Auburn, was charged Oct. 4 with first-offense operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% and first-offense driving while intoxicated.
• Dylan A. Hulslander, 22, Moravia, was charged Oct. 4 with second-degree menacing with a weapon, endangering the welfare of a child and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use.
• David C. Magee, 22, King Ferry, was charged Oct. 5 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
• Jean M. Lane, 55, Snyder, was charged Oct. 5 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% with a prior and first-offense driving while intoxicated.
• Wayne D. Newton, 45, Weedsport, was charged Oct. 6 with first-offense operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% and first-offense driving while intoxicated.
• Craig E. Kearsing, 38, Fulton, was charged Oct. 6 with second-degree criminal contempt and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
• Joseph H. Fennessy, 43, Auburn, was charged Oct. 6 with first-offense operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% and first-offense driving while intoxicated.
• Camille C. Richards, 32, Flushing, was charged Oct. 6 with second-degree promoting prison contraband, first-degree prison contraband and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.
• Steven J. Pfeiffer, 59, Auburn, was charged Oct. 6 with petit larceny.