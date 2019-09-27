City
• David A. Keller Jr., 48, 5749 Crabtree Lane, Cicero, was picked up on an arrest warrant Sept. 25 and charged with third-degree robbery and petit larceny.
• Marquay E. Barber, 19, 74 Victory Drive, Apt. 27, Bath, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 26.
• Jennifer R. Paige, 34, 27 Wallace Ave., Apt. A, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 27.
State
• Kimberly L. Colbert, 24, Auburn, was charged Sept. 25 with fourth-degree grand larceny, first-degree falsifying business records and first-degree offering a false instrument for filing.
• Sara A. Staring, 40, Elbridge, was charged Sept. 26 with first-degree diving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
• Esther Batista, 37, Staten Island, was charged Sept. 26 with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.