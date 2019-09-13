City
• William J. Purcell Jr., 55, 3 Seminary St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was picked up on an indictment warrant Sept. 11 and charged with fourth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.
• Gary A. Dellostritto, 38, 275 Seymour St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was picked up on a arrest warrant Sept. 11 and charged with sex offender registration violation.
• Randi L. Session, 25, 55 Market St., Apt. 5, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 11.
• Shawn A. Currier, 32, 1 Parker St., Auburn, was picked up on an arrest warrant. Sept. 11
• Christopher KD Barnwell, 19, 7445 County House Rd., Auburn, was charged Sept. 9 with third-degree robbery, fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal trespassing.
• James David Martin, 58, 31 Steel St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 9 with public lewdness.
• Amy Leigh Parker, 43, 11555 State Route 176, Cato, was charged Sept. 9 with first-degree falsifying business records, first-degree filing a false instrument, misuse of food stamps, third-degree welfare fraud and third-degree grand larceny.
• Paige Sierra Sharp, 19, 61 North Lewis St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 10 with two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, two counts of fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and fourth-degree conspiracy.
• Christopher Robin McLoughlin 24, 61 North Lewist St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 10 with two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, two counts of fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and fourth-degree conspiracy.
• Jason Andrew Strazzere, 22, 24 Foote St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 10 with third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle.
• Christopher M. Piedmont, 47, 16 N. Fulton St., Apt. 9, Auburn, was picked up on an indictment warrant Sept. 12 and charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.
State
• Katharine R. Longyear, 36, Weedsport, was charged Sept. 9 with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle while using a portable electronic device.