City
• Clifton J. Lamb, 33, 14 S. Lewis St., Auburn, was picked up on an arrest warrant Sept. 16 and charged with petit larceny.
• Christopher B. Titus, 35, 13 Upper Dr., Auburn, was picked up on an bench warrant Sept. 16
• Theresa A. Love, 46, 63 Osborne St., was charged Sept. 16 with petit larceny.
• Patricia E. Gansz, 32, 46 Orchard St., Apt. 1, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 16.
• Theodore M. Revutsky, 42, 5988 South St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 16 with driving while ability impaired by the combined influence of drugs or of alcohol and any drug or drugs.
• William A. Patrick, 27, 3 N. Fulton St., Apt. Left, Auburn, was charged Sept. 17 with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
• Darin Lamont Thompson, 29, 647 Harvest Dr., Lamont, was charged Sept. 17 with third-degree grand larceny.
• Richard Joseph David, 41, 60 Francis St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 17 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
• Christy Marie Owens, 46, 55 Market St., Apt. 3, Auburn, was charged Sept. 17 with petit larceny.
• Danieal J. Farrar, 25, 103 Van Anden St. Apt. 1A, was picked up on an indictment warrant Sept. 18 and charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.
• James D. Williams Jr., 35, 19 Franklin St., Apt. 10, Auburn, was picked up on an indictment warrant Sept. 18 and charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.
• Robert Ruiz, 29, 83 N. Lewis St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 18 with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.
• Jabari A. Penda, 26, 15 Windsweep Court, Apt. E319, Phenix City, Alabama, was charged Sept. 18 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration.
• Lois Marie Geissel, 5488 State Route 96, Romulus, was picked up on an arrest warrant and charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief.
• Nicole Gerard Heidemann, 38, 1326 W. Townline Road, Phelps, was picked up an indictment warrant and charged with four counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and fourth-degree conspiracy.
State
• Michael G. Swick, 30, Mount Morris, was charged Sept. 18 with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.
• Earl J. Jackson, 35, Auburn, was charged Sept. 19 with second-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.
• Charles T. Thompson, 50, Auburn, was charged Sept. 19 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with BAC of 0.08 of 1%-first offense.
• Keldon B. Jones, 21, Winnsboro, Texas, was charged Sept. 20 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with BAC of 0.08 of 1%-first offense.