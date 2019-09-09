City
• Kyle James Session, 32, 131 Van Anden St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 7 with two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and fourth-degree conspiracy.
• Harold James Wallace Jr., 44 Wallace Ave., Apt. 2, Auburn, was picked up Sept. 6 on a bench warrant.
• Kenneth Joseph Whitmore, 22, 89 Vananden St., upper apartment, Auburn, was charged Sept. 6 with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
• Earl Jerome Jackson, 35, 115 Genesee St., Apt. A, Auburn, was charged Sept. 6 with first-degree criminal contempt.
• Justin Neil Dougall, 43, 209 Delphi St., Syracuse, was picked up Sept. 6 on a bench warrant.
• Joshua Eli Robles, 19, 2 Schwartz Dr., Apt. X278, Auburn, was charged Sept. 6 with third-degree criminal mischief and fifth-degree conspiracy.
• Sid S. Harrison, 39, 1128 S Plymth Ave., Rochester, was charged Sept. 6 with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of second-degree use of drug paraphernalia.
• Juakena Rishonna Smith, 43, 62 North Fulton St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 7 with petit larceny.
• Sean Alan Wilson, 31, 112 Standart Ave., Auburn, was charged Sept. 8 with third-degree filing a false report.
State
• Eric B. Miller, 25, of Weedsport, was charged Sept. 7 with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.