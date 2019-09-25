City
• Rebecca L. Sweeting, 50, 13 Easterly Ave., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged Sept. 20 with petit larceny.
• Paul Brian Bovee, 31, 11 Jefferson St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 20 with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
• Elmona Loreal Moncrieft, 35, 5 Lawton Ave., Apt. 5, Auburn, was charged Sept. 20 with petit larceny.
• Loretta Blanch Gagne, 77, transient, was charged Sept. 22 with third-degree criminal trespassing.
• Brittney Renee Patterson, 29, 20 Frazee St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 23 with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and fourth-degree conspiracy.
• Darryl Jerome Smith, 35, 2 Seminary St., Auburn, was picked up Sept. 24 on a bench warrant.
• James Benjamin Yon Jr., 50, 195 North St., Apt. 1B, Auburn, was picked up Sept. 24 on a bench warrant.
State
• Michael D. Smith, 38, Fulton, was charged Sept. 21 with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction in the last 10 years.
• Connor S. Spear, 22, New Melford, Pennsylvania, was charged Sept. 21 with first-offense operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% and first-offense driving while intoxicated.
• Mateo J. Aguilera, 21, Waterloo, was charged Sept. 21 with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, first-offense driving while intoxicated, and using other vehicle without interlock.
• Celia Townsend, 28, Auburn, was charged Sept. 22 with unauthorized use of a vehicle without the owner's consent.
• Brianna Reynolds, 19, Auburn, was charged Sept. 23 with petit larceny and falsely written statement.
• June E. Taradejna, 33, Jordan, was charged Sept. 22 with petit larceny.
County
• Bradley R. Tuttle, 21, 2024 Watkins Road, Sempronius, was charged Aug. 26 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Benjerman J. Denman, 35, 2809 Booth Road, Venice, was picked up Aug. 29 on a bench warrant.
• Taylor Richard Davis, 20, 11436 Calkins Road, Cato, was charged Aug. 30 with making graffiti.
• Scott M. Atkinson, 37, 2760 County Road 6, Geneva, was picked up Aug. 30 on a bench warrant.
• Christopher M. Turo, 37, 32 Sky Terrace, Scipio, was picked up Aug. 31 on a bench warrant.
• Mikal Shawn Holbrook Sr., 21, 229 Woodlawn Ave., Auburn, was picked up Sept. 4 on a bench warrant.
• Christopher M. Laframboise, 35, 3 River St., Port Byron, was charged Sept. 5 with criminal mischief and acting in a manner to injure a child younger than 17.
• Julie A. Rose, 44, Apt. 3, 214 Cypress Court, Ithaca, was charged Sept. 6 with violating probation.
• Kathleen S. Liccion, 39, 616 Fraher Road, Montezuma, was charged Sept. 8 with second-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
• Cody M. Stryker, 26, 122 Swift St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 10 with third-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
• Brittany E. Russell, 29, 464 W. Miller St., Newark, was picked up Sept. 10 on a warrant.
• Brandan C. Ellis, 19, 8943 Oakloand St., Weedsport, was charged Sept. 12 with unauthorized use of a vehicle without owner's consent.
• David R. Nickerson, 70, 1115 state Route 34, Genoa, was charged Sept. 11 with first-offense driving while intoxicated.
• Shawn Allen Currier, 32, 1 Parker St., Auburn, was picked up Sept. 12 on a bench warrant.
• Krysta P. Powell, 24, 69 Seymour St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged Sept. 16 with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
• Shelly A. Blowers, 50, 2061 SW 153rd Loop, Ocala, Florida, was charged Sept. 16 with first-degree driving while intoxicated.
• William H. Tehan, 49, 43 Seminary St., Auburn, was picked up Sept. 17 on a bench warrant.