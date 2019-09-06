City
• Traci Marie Fiore, 33, 80 Washington St., Auburn, was picked up Sept. 3 on a bench warrant.
• Gregory Michael Long, 29, 10 Morris St., Apt. 3, Auburn, was charged Sept. 3 with petit larceny and second-degree criminal trespassing.
• Khiry Lawshawn Dixon Sr., 28, 28 Franklin St., Apt. 5, Auburn, was charged Sept. 4 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Jessica Marie Morales, 35, 24 Nelson St., Apt. 1, was picked up Sept. 4 on a bench warrant.
• Kasandra S. Copes, 22, 10 Chapman Ave., Auburn, was charged Sept. 4 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Joeroy J. Baker, 37, 20 Nelson St. Apt. down, Auburn, was charged Sept. 4 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operation of a motor vehicle while registration is suspended.
• Buck E. Taylor, 42, 121 Green St., Syracuse, was picked up on an arrest warrant Sept. 5 and charged with first-degree falsifying business records.
• Madison C. Tripp, 19, 800 N. Cliffe Court, Apt. 36, Cortland, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 5.
• Kenneth J. Laframboise, 36, transient, Auburn, was picked up on two bench warrants Sept. 5.
• Kathyrn E. Walker, 29, 25 Tuxill Square, Auburn, was picked up on arrest warrant Sept. 5 and charged with second-degree criminal contempt.
• James B. Yon Jr., 50, 195 North St., Apt. 1B, Auburn, was charged Sept. 5 with obstructing governmental administration.
• Christina C. Garcia, 44, 145 Cottage St., Apt. 3, Auburn, was charged Sept. 5 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing.
• Randi L. Session, 25, 55 Market St., Apt. 5, Auburn, was charged Sept. 5 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
State
• James McIntosh, 47, Throop, was charged Sept. 3 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Tanesha M. Moore, 28, Syracuse, was Sept. 4 with prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage and first-degree unlawful dealing with a child.
• Singh Gurdip, 56, Syracuse, was charged Sept. 4 with prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage and first-degree unlawful dealing with a child.
• Anup D. Bhatt, 68, Syracuse, was charged Sept. 5 with prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage and first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child.