Cayuga County property transfers: April 10, 2022

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Feb. 28 - March 6:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 95

• Robert A. Dyer Jr. and Cathleen A. Dyer, 22 Jefferson St., Auburn, to Robert A. Dyer III, 65 Owasco St., Auburn, and Patrick L. Dyer, 22 Jefferson St., Auburn, property at 22 Jefferson St., $0. Assessment $71,700.

• Robert Napoli, 95 Hamilton Ave., Auburn, to Susan Valentino, 115 Austin Dr., Auburn, Kristan Long, 134 N. Hoopes Ave., Auburn, and Alyssa Long, 115 Austin Dr., Auburn, property at 95 Hamilton Ave., N/A. Assessment $89,800.

• Sarah J. Black, 10720 Peachblow Road, Cato, to Dean Pitcher Sr., 330 Clark St., Auburn, property at 74 Thornton Ave., $90,000. Assessment $60,500.

• Connie F. Laxton, 6145 Bluefield Road, Auburn, and Cody Laxton, 34 Grove Ave., Auburn, as trustees of the Roger W. Ingalls Revocable Trust, to Jeffrey Laxton and Connie F. Laxton, 6145 Bluefield Road, Auburn, property at 34-36 Grove Ave., $0. Assessment $109,789.

• Castle 2020 LLC, 333 Westchester Ave., West Building, Suite 2100, White Plains, to Daniel Jones, 23 Hockeborne Ave., Auburn, property at 15-17 Hockeborne Ave., $46,500. Assessment $122,000.

• John J. Schattinger, 7 Dexter Ave., Auburn, to David P. Mastropietro Sr., 7264 N. Division St. Road, Auburn, property at 7 and 9 Dexter Ave., $54,000. Assessment $92,800.

• CEO Properties LLC, 49 Fitch Ave., Auburn, to Get Finger Lakes Rental, LLC, Hillsboro, FL, property at 35 Lansing St., $53,500. Assessment $59,200.

• Rare Metes LLC, 2300 Milton Ave., Syracuse, to Advent Equities, LLC, Upper Saddle River, NJ, property at 78 Owasco St., $115,000. Assessment $49,900.

• Yantch Plaster & Stucco LLC, 5151 W. Lake Road, Auburn, to Yantch Commercial Properties LLC (same address), property at 30 Oak St., $0. Assessment $126,400.

• Sherri Viggiano-Hipkens, 10 Koenig Court, Auburn, to Brian Kalet, 2 Aspen St., Auburn, property at 2 Aspen St., $45,000. Assessment $65,000.

• Shawn D. Ripley, P.O. Box 54, Auburn, to Judy L. Ragland, Hillsboro Beach, FL, property at 126 Curtis Place, $134,900. Assessment $76,000.

• Beth Ellen Huber, 121 Grove Ave. Extension, Auburn, to Emily M. Waziak, 7142 N. Division St. Road, Auburn, property at 121 Grove Ave. Extension, $198,000. Assessment $164,100.

• Carol L. Barbagallo, 93 Prospect St., Auburn, to Carol L. Barbagallo, trustee under the Carol L. Barbagallo Living Trust (same address), property at 93 Prospect St., $0. Assessment $153,500.

• Generation Freedom Realty LLC, 40 Lincoln St., Auburn, to Theodore Santo III and Lauren Williams (same address), property at 40 Lincoln St., $1. Assessment $44,200.

• Eileen M. Barry, 11 Brae Ridge Road, Auburn, and Kathleen M. Sayles, 5661 South St. Road, Auburn, to Edward J. Pickard Jr., 215 Genesee St. Apt. B12, Auburn, property at 65 Lake Ave., $165,000. Assessment $109,400.

• Ronnie J. Smith, 3243 White Road, Moravia, to MGB Renovations LLC, 2314 Turnpike Road, Auburn, property at 2 Standart Ave., $26,500. Assessment $20,999.

• James A. Baker and Kathryn L. Baker, 5 Tuxill Square, Auburn, to Amanda Curtis, 6 Scott Ave., Greene, property at 5 Tuxill Square, $172,500. Assessment $127,500.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 90

• Mark L. Wright and Debbie A. Wright, 5416 Vanhoute Road, Sodus, to Dennis Gonyea-Donvito and Stacy Donvito, 1375 State Route 5, Lot 153, Elbridge, property at 9131 Mower Road, $195,000. Assessment $140,667.

• Thomas X. Korthas, 9129 Mower Road, Jordan, to William A. Powell and Merrie Beth Powell, 132 Jean Ave., Syracuse, vacant property at Clinton Road, $72,000. Assessment $25,900.

Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 100

• Nancy L. Sheffield and Kimberly B. Sheffield (fka Kimberly B. Cobb), 1878 Townline Road, Aurora, to Philip Cobb, 1614 River Road, Port Byron, property at 1614 River Road, $60,000. Assessment $43,900.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 100

• Adam J. Hurd and Nina A. Suarez (nka Nina A. Hurd), 6217 W. Lake Road, Auburn, to Meghan A. Lynch, 117 Stryker Ave., Auburn, property at 6217 W. Lake Road, $208,000. Assessment $159,800.

• Shelley L. Sawran, 4799 W. Lake Road, Auburn, to Michael Sawran and Shelley L. Sawran (same address), property at 4799 W. Lake Road, $0. Assessment $196,800.

• Michael Sawran, 4799 W. Lake Road, Auburn, to Michael Sawran and Shelley L. Sawran (same address), property at 4796 W. Lake Road, $0. Assessment $92,400.

Town of Genoa

Equalization rate 100

• Jaci B. Stanton, 632 Bartnick Road, Genoa, and Kristie L. Becker, 476 Cowan Road, Locke, to Amy S. Sheils, 373 Indian Field Road, Genoa, property at 502 Cowan Road, $277,000. Assessment $268,300.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 86

• Frederick J. Bruce and Michele A. Bruce, 2587 Dalton Road, Cato, to Frederick J. Bruce and Michele A. Bruce, as trustees of the Bruce Family Trust (same address), property at 2587 Dalton Road, $0. Assessment $203,900.

Town of Ledyard

Equalization rate 82

• Donald Cleveland, 9490 Route 17c, Endicott, to Donald Cleveland (same address) and Dwayne J. Cleveland, 211 W. Edward St., Endicott, property at 1469 Honoco Road, $1. Assessment $125,000.

Town of Locke

Equalization rate 100

• Katrena S. Hopkins-Laudig (fka Katrena S. Posson), 5074 Erron Hill Road, Locke, to Katrena S. Hopkins-Laudig, as trustee under the Katrena S. Hopkins-Laudig Living Trust (same address), property at 5074 Erron Hill Road, $0. Assessment $141,000.

Town of Mentz

Equalization rate 91

• Kimberly Cordway, 178 Main St., Port Byron, as executor of the estate of Linda M. Margensey, to Eugene Hartman, 4087 MacDougall Road, Waterloo, property at 8461 King St. Road, $175,000. Assessment $129,200.

• Nancy L. Connors, 1969 State Route 31, Port Byron, to Nancy L. Connors (same address) and Marianne O’Connor, 385 Firelane 31, Moravia, as co-trustees of the Nancy Connors Revocable Trust, property at 1969 State Route 31, Halsey Road and Halsey Road, $0. Assessment $112,967, $50,330 and $16,484.

• Robert Moose (fka Robert L. Moose) and Amy Clary-Moose, 8163 Barnes Road, Port Byron, to Robert Moose and Amy Clary-Moose, as trustees under the Moose Living Trust (same address), property at 8163 Barnes Road, $0. Assessment $174,300.

Town of Montezuma

Equalization rate 69

• James J. Martin and Erla M. Martin, Tamaqua, PA, to James J. Martin and Erla M. Martin, as trustees of the James J. Martin and Erla M. Martin Living Trust (same address), property at 7532 Armbruster Road, $0. Assessment $30,000.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 74

• Andrew Miller, 4644 Long Hill Road, Moravia, to Emily Donovan and Samuel J. Donovan, 5310 Iradell Road, Ithaca, property at 4644 Long Hill Road, $195,700. Assessment $66,800.

Town of Niles

Equalization rate 100

• Enid M. Racz and Gabor B. Racz, Dallas, TX, Yovonne E. Racz (nka Yvonne Enid Racz-Key), Lubbock, TX, and Gabor J. Racz, Dallas, TX, to Racz LLC, Dallas, TX, property at Lake Front Cottage Road, $0. Assessment $1,300.

• Nicholas S. Racz, Coppell, TX, Tibor A. Racz, Dallas, TX, to Racz, LLC, Dallas, TX, property at Lake Front Cottage Road, $0. Assessment $19,300.

• Mildred G. Tracy, 1939 Coon Hill Road, Skaneateles, to James C. Jacobs and Daisy E. Jacobs, Palm Beach Gardens, FL, property at 103 Fire Lane 21B, $0. Assessment $438,400.

• Thomas Earl Rhoad, 4350 Murray Road, Skaneateles, to David Rifkind, Tucson, AZ, property at 4350 Murray Road, $95,000. Assessment $103,700.

• Mildred G. Tracy, 1939 Coon Hill Road, Skaneateles, to David M. Murphy and Dorothy G. Murphy, Fort Myers, FL, property at 101 Fire Lane 21B, $0. Assessment $379,100.

• David M. Murphy and Dorothy G. Murphy, Fort Myers, FL, to Dorothy G. Murphy and David M. Murphy, as trustees of the Dorothy G. Murphy and David M. Murphy Revocable Trust, Fort Myers, FL, property at 101 Fire Lane 21B, $0. Assessment $379,100.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 72

• Mary A. Sedor, 71 E. Genesee St., Auburn, as executrix of the estate of Peter Sedor, to Mary A. Sedor (same address), property at 332 Fire Lane 3, $0. Assessment $509,700.

• Robert M. Hoadley (aka Robert Hoadley), 15 Calloway Dr., Auburn, to Peitra’s Path LLC (same address), property at 49 Frances St., 5603 State Route 38A and Rockefeller Road, $0. Assessment $93,500, $57,400 and $532,300.

• James W. Solon and Patricia L. Solon, 7086 Owasco Road, Auburn, to James W. Solon and Patricia L. Solon, as co-trustees of the James W. Solon and Patricia L. Solon Revocable Trust (same address), property at 7086 Owasco Road, $0. Assessment $107,700.

• Mary Reilley, Standart Woods, Apt. TH2, Auburn, to Daniel Reilley, 26 Havens Ave., Auburn, property at 26 Havens Ave., $0. Assessment $97,800.

• Daniel Reilley, 26 Havens Ave., Auburn, to Barry Leader, 19 N. Hurd Circle, Auburn, property at 26 Havens Ave., $133,700. Assessment $97,800.

Town of Scipio

Equalization rate 92

• Yantch Commercial Properties LLC, 5151 W. Lake Road, Auburn, to Yantch Plaster & Stucco LLC (same address), property at 4341 State Route 34, $0. Assessment $61,900.

• Mary Catherine Moore, as trustee for the Edward J. and Catherine Bilinski Irrevocable Trust, 8424 Hoyt Road, Weedsport, to Randy A. Moore and Mary C. Moore, as trustees of the Paradise Revocable Trust (same address), property at 8 Fire Lane 31, $0. Assessment $174,100.

Town of Sempronius

Equalization rate 92

• Roy E. Longenecker and Arleta Longenecker, Mifflinburg, PA, to Lindsay Andersen and Jordan E. Wilkins, 5858 W. Scott Road, Homer, property at Poverty Lane, $116,136. Assessment $76,000.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 90

• John D. O’Connell (aka John D. O’Connell III) and Jacqueline O’Connell, 8061 Jericho Road, Weedsport, to Erin E. O’Connell and Danielle M. Darby, as trustees for the John D. O’Connell III and Jacqueline S. O’Connell Irrevocable Trust, and John D. O’Connell III and Jacqueline O’Connell (same address), property at 8061 Jericho Road, $0. Assessment $102,300.

• Micah J. Kepple and Amy E. Kepple, 3467 Franklin St. Road, Auburn, to Cemento LLC, 3486 Franklin St. Road, Auburn, property at 3467 Franklin St. Road, $150,000. Assessment $126,900.

• County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Auburn Community Hospital, 17 Lansing St., Auburn, property at 7451 County House Road, $500,000. Assessment $3,185,400.

• Gary A. Green, Loudon, TN, Richard A. Green, 2376 Emerson Road, Weedsport, Thomas I. Green, 1231 Howland Island Road, Port Byron, Wayne P. Green, 300 Hyland Dr., North Syracuse, and Patti A. Nelson (aka Pattie A. Nelson) 8371 Dunham Road, Baldwinsville, to Bethany Tomandi, 3113 Turnpike Road, Auburn, property at 3113 Turnpike Road, $90,400. Assessment $91,300.

Town of Summerhill

Equalization rate 77

• Craig R. Martin and Judy K. Martin, Daysboro, DE, to George Rini and Linda M. Rini, 21 Mida Court, West Babylon, property at Atwood Road, $30,000. Assessment $23,100.

• Kurtis E. Peak, 1294 Lake Como Road, Cortland, to Robert Burvee, Kelly Burvee and Kyle Burvee, 1011 Burvee Road, Marathon, property at 1294 Lake Como Road, $138,200. Assessment $83,700.

Town of Venice

Equalization rate 90

• Louis J. Vasile, 6174 W. Lake Road, Auburn, to Jennifer Lynn Swartwood, 49 Case Ave., Auburn, property at Townline Road, $1. Assessment $25,000.

