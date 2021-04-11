Cayuga County property transfers: April 11, 2021

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office March 8-14.
City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• Oak Water Homes LLC, 4086 Sweet Gum Lane, Liverpool, to Connie J. Merical and Samantha Merical, 1642 Route 38A, Skaneateles, property at 5 Chestnut St., $127,000. Assessment $70,300.
• Cayuga County Habitat for Humanity Inc., 110 Genesee St. Suite 140, Auburn, to Melissa Slater, 108 Standart Ave., Auburn, property at 108 Standart Ave., $112,000. Assessment $91,000.
• Mark E. Bachman, 3081 E. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Thomas Robert Bachman Jr., 5-7 Mattie St., Auburn, property at 5-7 Mattie St., $75,000. Assessment $76,100.
• Matthew S. Kopecki and Sarah K. Czornig (fka Sarah K. Kopecki), 33 Sherman St., Auburn, to Matthew S. Kopecki and Nichole M. Kopecki (same address), property at 33 Sherman St., $0. Assessment $102,900.
• Steven W. Assmann and Nancy A. Assmann, 115 Mary St., Auburn, to Michael Assmann, 115 Mary St., Auburn, as trustee of the Steven Assmann and Nancy Assmann Irrevocable Trust, property at 115 Mary St., $0. Assessment $117,700.
• Casey Hanrahan and Sharon Phelps, 500 Sunflower Dr., Liverpool, to 915 Development LLC, 105 Stillwater Drive, East Syracuse, property at 59 Osborne St., $30,000. Assessment $56,300.
• Fredrick J. Sponable, 126 Clymer St., Auburn, to Chad Dierksen, 14573 State Route 104, Red Creek, property at 126 Clymer St., $132,500. Assessment $100,100.
• Laarj Management LLC, 6609 Butera Dr., Auburn, to Rebecca J. McKeen and Jason M. McKeen, 106 Osborne St., Auburn, property at 11 Aiken Drive, $144,200. Assessment $105,000.
• Andrea L. Guerrera, 38 Hamilton Ave., Auburn, to Gerard Corrado, 66 Steel St., Auburn, portion of 38 Hamilton Ave., $500. Assessment $89,700.
• Richard Rainone, 6 Emily Dr., Auburn, to Kathleen Rainone, 15 Lafayette Place, Auburn, property at 15-17 Lafayette Place, $0. Assessment $60,700.
• Mark H. Anderson, 2791 Benson Road, Skaneateles, to Jennifer L. Bochicchio, 59 Mason Court, East Northport, property at 76 E. Genesee St., $170,000. Assessment $101,000.
• Nasir A. Sharieff, 9 Easterly Ave., Auburn, to Bella Taft LLC, 4086 Sweet Gum Lane, Liverpool, property at 13 Easterly Ave., $58,000. Assessment $73,000.
Town of Aurelius
Equalization rate 83
• The County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Kimberley Landon, 8790 Shepherd Road, Weedsport, property at 220 Genesee St., $0. Assessment $17,500.
Town of Brutus
Equalization rate 92
• Jeffrey S. Hickok and Amy E. Hickok, 2569 Oakland Park, Weedsport, to Jeffrey Hickok and Amy Hickok, as trustees of the Jeffrey and Amy Hickok Revocable Trust, property at 2569 Oakland Park, $0. Assessment $133,696.
• Andrea R. Weston, 8784 Horton St., Weedsport, to Christopher L. Hale, 10 John St. Apt. 3, Auburn, property at 8784 Horton St., $180,000. Assessment $138,100.
• Michael L. Barnes and Hollie L. Barnes, Claremore, OK, to Phillip R. Weiss and Marissa L. Weiss, 4892 Twelve Corners Road, Auburn, property at 3066 E. Brutus St. Road, $87,000. Assessment $94,000.
• The County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Edward Lauckern IV, 34 Macdougall St., Auburn, property at 2642 W. Brutus St., $0. Assessment $34,800.
• Todd C. Sweet and Wendy S. Sweet, 3538 E. Brutus St. Road, Weedsport, to Zachary Brown, 8517 Jericho Road, Weedsport, property at 3538 E. Brutus St. Road, $131,000. Assessment $80,000.
Town of Cato
Equalization rate 86
• Daniel J. VanCott and Mary Ellen VanCott, 2394 River Road, Weedsport, to Allen M. O’Neil and Chelsea Elizabeth O’Neil, 2305 River Road, Weedsport, property at 2394 River Road, $54,500. Assessment $230,000.
• The County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to James Van Wagner, 23 W. Elizabeth St., Skaneateles, property at 3364 Cottrel Road, $0. Assessment $27,800.
Town of Conquest
Equalization rate 90
• Gregory Corrado and Gerard Corrado, 9439 Riverforest Road, Weedsport, as co-executors of the last will and testament of Gerard A. Corrado, to Melissa Barnes, 2809 S. Cortland Virgil Road, Cortland, property at 9956 O’Neil Road, $318,000. Assessment $258,144.
• Carlene J. Flier, as executor of the last will and testament of Werner L. Flier, 54 Maple Ave., Port Byron, to Carlene J. Flier, 54 Maple Ave., Port Byron, properties at 1660 River Road, River Road and O’Neil Road, $0. Total assessment $379,800.
Town of Fleming
Equalization rate 100
• Nancy A. Assmann, 115 Mary St., Auburn, to Michael Assmann, 115 Mary St., Auburn, as trustee of the Steven Assmann and Nancy Assmann Irrevocable Trust, property at 5906 Dunning Ave., $0. Assessment $159,000.
• Timothy J. Costello, 1817 Dougall Road, Auburn, to Timothy J. Costello and Geneva H. Costello (same address), property at 1817 Dougall Road, $0. Assessment $219,600.
Town of Ira
Equalization rate 92
• Joseph D. Dennison and Heidi M. Dennison, 3663 State Route 370, Cato, and David A. Dennison, 11825 Southard Road, Cato, to Austin H. Moore and Hannah G. Ivery, 2067 Mott Road, Cato, property at 11775 Southard Road, $30,000. Assessment $26,000.
Town of Ledyard
Equalization rate 87
• Mavis Ng and David Ng, 306 Birchwood Dr. North, Ithaca, to David Tat-Chee Ng and Mavis Ng (same address), property at 2397 Sunset Beach Dr., $0. Assessment $290,000.
Town of Mentz
Equalization rate 90
• The County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Dean D. Cummins, 3125 State Route 370, Cato, property at 185 Main St., $0. Assessment $54,000.
• Douglas N. Orser, 58 Lafayette Place, Auburn, to Oakley Management LLC, 314 Sacandaga Road, Johnstown, property at 2193 State Route 31, $46,500. Assessment $30,200.
Town of Moravia
Equalization rate 80
• Jean Wright, as successor trustee of the Stewart Living Trust, St. Lucia, FL, to Richard Stewart and Michelle Stewart, 99 Carpenter Ave., Groton, property at 399 Fire Lane 31, $80,000. Assessment $206,000.
Town of Niles
Equalization rate 100
• Kathleen A. Freeman (nee Curry), 5094 S. Onondaga Road, Nedrow, to John Curry, 110 East Ave., Brockport, property at 508 Glenwood Lane (FL 18), $5,000. Assessment $320,000.
• Frank M. Coughlin, as executor of the Ann M. Coughlin Estate, 7000 E. Genesee St., Fayetteville, to John H. Coughlin, P.O. Box 61, Fayetteville, property at Fire Lane 19, $405,000. Assessment $405,000.
Town of Scipio
Equalization rate 92
• James B. Near III, as executor of the estate of James Near Jr., Burbank, CA, to Lindsey M. Baumann and Thomas P. Horton, 4213 Woods Road, Vestal, property at 25 Fire Lane 23, $365,000. Assessment $240,000.
• Richard A. Boni and Kathleen Ann Murphy, as trustees for the Richard V. Boni Revocable Trust, 76 Fire Lane 26, Auburn, Richard A. Boni, 1300 Sailboat Way, Skaneateles, and Laura Leigh Lesch, Juno Beach, FL, to Kathleen Ann Murphy, 76 Fire Lane 26, Auburn, property at 76 Fire Lane 26, $0. Assessment $359,100.
Town of Sempronius
Equalization rate 98
• Brenda Lee Contento, P.O. Box 41, Homer, to The Finger Lakes Land Trust Inc., 202 E. Court St., Ithaca, property at 0 Iowa Road, $163,200. Assessment $132,400.
Town of Sennett
Equalization rate 92
• Kathleen P. Waby, 8 Fairway Dr., Auburn, as trustee for the Jean A. Tarleton Irrevocable Trust, to Kathleen P. Waby (same address), property at 22 Wegman St., $0. Assessment $149,900.
• Kathleen P. Waby, 8 Fairway Dr., Auburn, to Kathleen P. Waby and David J. Waby (same address), property at 22 Wegman St., $0. Assessment $149,900.
• Mark J. Schafer and Amanda M. Schafer, 7803 Weedsport Sennett Road, Auburn, to Gretchen A. Wiggins, 7519 Cherry St. Road, Auburn, property at 7803 Weedsport Sennett Road, $185,000. Assessment $91,900.
• Harry M. Foster and Susan M. Foster, 7548 Cherry St. Road, Auburn, to Michele M. Fischetti, as trustee of the Harry M. and Susan M. Foster Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at 7548 Cherry St. Road, $0. Assessment $179,000.
• Anthony Tardibone Jr., 21 N. Hamilton St., Jordan, to Jennifer Nelson, San Antonio, FL, property at 3233 Turnpike Road, $50,000. Assessment $57,500.
• Jennifer Nelson, San Antonio, FL, to James M. Coppola, 348 Poplar Beach, Auburn, property at 3233 Turnpike Road, $110,000. Assessment $89,500.
Town of Summerhill
Equalization rate 80
• The County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Melissa A. Cruz and Greg A. Evener, 4 Stonebriar Lane, Locke, property at 4 Stonebriar Lane, $0. Assessment $92,000.
• The County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Gail Van Wagner, 23 W. Elizabeth St., Skaneateles, property at 6721 Creech Road, $0. Assessment $28,700.
Town of Throop
Equalization rate 92
• Maureen J. Butler (fka Maureen Famiglietti), 2281 Hume Lane, Auburn, to Adam Berkeley and Lindsay T. Berkeley, 2482 Ridge Road, McGraw, property at 2281 Hume Lane, $172,525. Assessment $112,000.