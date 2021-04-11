Cayuga County property transfers: April 11, 2021

• The County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to James Van Wagner, 23 W. Elizabeth St., Skaneateles, property at 3364 Cottrel Road, $0. Assessment $27,800.

Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 90

• Gregory Corrado and Gerard Corrado, 9439 Riverforest Road, Weedsport, as co-executors of the last will and testament of Gerard A. Corrado, to Melissa Barnes, 2809 S. Cortland Virgil Road, Cortland, property at 9956 O’Neil Road, $318,000. Assessment $258,144.

• Carlene J. Flier, as executor of the last will and testament of Werner L. Flier, 54 Maple Ave., Port Byron, to Carlene J. Flier, 54 Maple Ave., Port Byron, properties at 1660 River Road, River Road and O’Neil Road, $0. Total assessment $379,800.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 100

• Nancy A. Assmann, 115 Mary St., Auburn, to Michael Assmann, 115 Mary St., Auburn, as trustee of the Steven Assmann and Nancy Assmann Irrevocable Trust, property at 5906 Dunning Ave., $0. Assessment $159,000.

• Timothy J. Costello, 1817 Dougall Road, Auburn, to Timothy J. Costello and Geneva H. Costello (same address), property at 1817 Dougall Road, $0. Assessment $219,600.

