Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Jan. 30-Feb. 5:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 100

• Christy Bordonaro and Jeffrey Bordonaro, 64 Fitch Ave., Auburn, to Rodney Barber and Cheryl Barber, 10 Fitch Ave., Auburn, property at 64 Fitch Ave., $85,000. Assessment $79,000.

• Richard Borza (aka Richard J. Borza) and Michele Borza (aka Michele M. Borza), 166 E. Genesee St., Auburn, to Richard J. Borza Jr., 9926 Dietzel Road, Weedsport, Joshua M. Borza, 166 E. Genesee St., Auburn, and Danielle M. Borza, 598 N. Seward Ave., Auburn, as co-trustees of the Richard J. Borza and Michele M. Borza Irrevocable Trust, property at 166 E. Genesee St., $0. Assessment $192,200.

• Richard Borza (aka Richard J. Borza) and Michele Borza (aka Michele M. Borza), 166 E. Genesee St., Auburn, to Richard J. Borza Jr., 9926 Dietzel Road, Weedsport, Joshua M. Borza, 166 E. Genesee St., Auburn, and Danielle M. Borza, 598 N. Seward Ave., Auburn, as co-trustees of the Richard J. Borza and Michele M. Borza Irrevocable Trust, property at 17-19 Howard St., $0. Assessment $111,900.

• Stanley E. Cuff III, 3157 E. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Dale R. Baker, 5728 Silver St. Road, Auburn, and Anthony R. Ciampi, 93 Fitch Ave., Auburn, property at 123 Wall St., $36,000. Assessment $88,900.

• Julie A. Patterson (fka Julie A. Kilmer), 76 N. Lewis St., Auburn, to Nina R. Kowal, 7459 Cherry St. Road, Auburn, property at 76 N. Lewis St., $151,000. Assessment $114,900.

• Jamie Rathbone, 6 Easterly Ave., Auburn, as executrix of the estate of Carr W. Magel, to Barbara Magel, 171 Dunning Ave., Auburn, property at 18 Barber St., $0. Assessment $1,200.

• Jamie Rathbone, 6 Easterly Ave., Auburn, as executrix of the estate of Carr W. Magel, to Jamie Rathbone (same address), property at 56 Burt Ave., $0. Assessment $70,300.

• Christina M. Sears, Melbourne, FL, to Sloan Legal Trust, 2 South St. Suite 212, Auburn, property at 17 Kensington Ave., $78,000. Assessment $91,600.

• Cindy M. Smith, 412 Hillside Ave., Syracuse, to Lee Muhlnickel, 7766 State St. Road, Auburn, property at 45 Cayuga St., $61,000. Assessment $72,600.

• Katrinka Tezyk, as trustee of the Tezyk Living Trust, Raleigh, NC, to REO Holdings 1, LLC, Bedminster, NJ, property at 11 Lake Ave., $95,000. Assessment $75,700.

• Donald T. Quinn and Donna C. Quinn, 19 Augustus St., Auburn, to QTS Management and Leasing Inc.,2149 Ellis Dr., Auburn, property at 19 Augustus St. and 7 Auburn Ave., $0. Assessment $112,600 and $77,800.

• J. Michael Joly and Jo Marie Joly, 53 Wegman St., Auburn, to J. Michael Joly (same address), property at 115-117 Franklin St., $1. Assessment $135,900.

• J. Michael Joly and Jo Marie Joly, 53 Wegman St., Auburn, to J. Michael Joly (same address), property at 14 Sherman St., $1. Assessment $98,300.

• J. Michael Joly and Jo Marie Joly, 53 Wegman St., Auburn, to J. Michael Joly (same address), property at 11 Beach Ave., $129,200.

• Deborah Smith to Pennymac Loan Services LLC, property at 8 Vandenbosch Ave., $133,650. Assessment $135,800.

• Benjamin D. Funke to Newrez LLC (dba Shellpoint Mortgage), property at 36 Lake Ave., $105,790. Assessment $92,800.

• Jamie Rathbone, 6 Easterly Ave., Auburn, to Barbara Magel, 171 Dunning Ave., Auburn, property at 171 Dunning Ave., $0. Assessment $124,000.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 100

• Gemcole Properties Inc., 6205 Railroad St., Cayuga, to Joseph J. Carson, 6211 Court St., Cayuga, part of 6200 Center St., $8,000. Assessment $8,000.

• Ronald J. Waby and Nancy J. Waby, 2108 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Ronald J. Waby and Nancy J. Waby, as trustees under the Waby Living Trust (same address), property at 2108 W. Genesee St. Road, $0. Assessment $193,800.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 78

• Patti J. Williams, 134 Owasco St. Apt. C, Auburn, to Breanne D. Owens, 200 West Molley, Syracuse, property at 8550 Pump Road, $0. Assessment $25,000.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 76

• Susan Nugent (aka Susan M. Nugent), 5961 Newport Road, Camillus, to the Douglas and Susan Nugent Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at 210 and 204 Fire Lane 8, $1. Assessment $118,500 and $29,700.

• John F. Eppolito, as the executor of the estate of Michelle Lee Morris (aka Michelle L. Morris, aka Michelle Morris), 1279 Oak Bluff, Skaneateles, to Whig Hill LLC, 1014 W. Genesee Road, Baldwinsville, property at 2949 State Route 370, $425,000. Assessment $283,000 and $10,800.

• Lee H. Badman and Suzanne M. Badman, 68 Fire Lane 16, Cato, to Brian Mintz and Julianne Parker-Mintz, 25 Wedmore Road, Fairport, property at 68 Fire Lane 16, $0. Assessment $41,800.

• Lee H. Badman and Suzanne M. Badman, 68 Fire Lane 16, Cato, to Brian Mintz and Julianne Parker-Mintz, 25 Wedmore Road, Fairport, properties at Jordan Road, $0. Assessment $500, $1,800, $21,900.

• Lee H. Badman and Suzanne M. Badman, 68 Fire Lane 16, Cato, to Brian Mintz and Julianne Parker-Mintz, 25 Wedmore Road, Fairport, properties off Jordan Road, $0. Assessment $2,800 and $2,800.

• Dean D. Cummins, 3125 State Route 370, Cato, to Charles R. Foltz Jr., 11312 South St., Cato, property at 11370 South St., $85,000. Assessment $55,000.

Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 94

• Angela M. Forgrave, as administrator of the estate of Phillip Avery Seeber, Talbot, MD, David P. Seeber, Bridgeville, DE, Paul A. Seeber, Raleigh, NC, and Beverly J. Seeber, Barceloneta, Puerto Rico, to Benjamin R. King and Kimberly E. King, 1058 Spring Lake Road, Port Byron, property at 10003 Bruns Lane, $23,000. Assessment $45,900.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 92

• James E. Hayden, 1656 Spring St. Road, Cayuga, as executor of the estate of Sherrill E. Hayden, to Daniel Osborn, 535 Main St., Aurora, property at 1656 Spring St. Road and Spring Street Road, $342,000. Assessment $60,800, $41,000 and $92,500.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 85

• Charles H. Lunkenheimer (aka Charles Lunkenheimer), 12960 State Route 176, Hannibal, to Cedar Creek Land Holdings LLC (same address), property at 2688 State Route 370, $0. Assessment $61,800.

• Charles H. Lunkenheimer (aka Charles Lunkenheimer), 12960 State Route 176, Hannibal, to Cedar Creek Land Holdings LLC (same address), property at 12969 State Route 176, $0. Assessment $165,100.

• Charles H. Lunkenheimer (aka Charles Lunkenheimer), 12960 State Route 176, Hannibal, to Cedar Creek Land Holdings LLC (same address), property at State Route 370, $0. Assessment $1,700.

• Charles H. Lunkenheimer and William L. Lunkenheimer, 12960 State Route 176, Hannibal, to Cedar Creek Land Holdings LLC (same address), property at Carter Road, 12780 State Route 176 and 12769 State Route 176, $0. Assessment $254,700, $192,500 and $227,600.

• William L. Lunkenheimer, 12960 State Route 176, Hannibal, to Cedar Creek Land Holdings LLC (same address), property at Bethel Road and White Cemetery Road, $160,700 and $71,300.

Town of Ledyard

Equalization rate 100

• Douglas R. Sochan, as trustee of the Sochan Irrevocable Family Wealth Trust, 3328 Sands Road, Aurora, to Howland Farm LLC, 2498 Angling Road, Aurora, property at 3328 Sands Road, $295,800. Assessment $393,900.

• Douglas R. Sochan, as trustee under the Sochan Irrevocable Family Wealth Trust, 3328 Sands Road, Aurora, to Kenneth E. Juhl Sr. and Marie Juhl, P.O. Box 61, Union Springs, property at 3328 Sands Road, $202,000. Assessment $583,400.

• Roxanne M. Pond, 1963 Black Rock Road, King Ferry, to Ray Pond, 544 Peru Road, Jordan, as trustee of the Roxanne M. Pond and Dale J. Cuddeback Irrevocale Trust, property at 1963 Black Rock Road, $0. Assessment $144,000.

Town of Locke

Equalization rate 97

• Richard K. Tibbits and Sharon D. Tibbits, 710 Bird Cemetery Road, Locke, to Michael R. Tibbits, 4417 Chevalier Road, Locke, property at 169, 189 and 203 Bird Cemetery Road, $0. Assessment $31,000, $29,500 and $42,500.

Town of Mentz

Equalization rate 88

• Margaret R. Smart, 8314 Centerport Road, Port Byron, to Joshua Cusick, 7056 N. Division St. Road, Auburn, property at 8314 Centerport Road, $155,000. Assessment $92,200.

• Christine L. Gilfus, 9306 Oakland Road, Weedsport, William T. Treat, 7 Morningside Dr., Auburn, Tammy A. Uebelman, 6712 Fosterville Road, Auburn, and Betty M. Treat, 8334 Halsey Road, Port Byron, to Betty M. Treat, 8334 Halsey Road, Port Byron, property at 8334 Halsey Road, $0. Assessment $143,700.

• Betty M. Treat, 8334 Halsey Road, Port Byron, to Albert Spaulding and Constance Spaulding, 6800 Guyder Road, Memphis, property at 8334 Halsey Road, $196,000. Assessment $143,700.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 66

• Brian I. O’Brien and Laurie S. O’Brien, as trustee of the Brian and Laurie O’Brien Revocable Trust, 5306 Dresserville Road, Moravia, to Kimberly Brush (same address), property at 5306 Dresserville Road, $1. Assessment $118,800.

• Jane Marie Hill, 2802 Oak Hill Road, Moravia, to Matthew Nicewonger and Laura Nicewonger, 1677 Pork St., Skaneateles, property at 2802 Oak Hill Road, $200,700. Assessment $106,500.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 63

• Timothy A. Kerstetter and Bradley M. Thurston, 3541 Honeysuckle Road, Auburn, to Wayne Malek and Bonnie Malek, 5780 Vandorn Place, Farmington, property at 3541 Honeysuckle Road, $525,000. Assessment $305,100.

• Barbara A. Dart (fka Barbara A. Sliter), 5104 State Route 38A, Auburn, to Amanda E. Dart, 220 Janet St., Auburn, and Sharla O. Dart and Alyssa M. Dart, 5104 State Route 38A, Auburn, property at 5104 State Route 38A, $0. Assessment $88,200.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 78

• Robert Ryan, 2541 State Route 34B, Aurora, to Christopher Stotler and Margot Stotler, 6 Jefferson St., Auburn, property at Swamp Road, $8,500. Assessment $2,300.

• J. Michael Joly and Jo Marie Joly, 53 Wegman St., Auburn, to J. Michael Joly (same address), property at 53 Wegman St, $1. Assessment $171,000.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 99

• Gary D. Stamp and Karen A. Stamp, 4293 Carrs Cove Road, Union Springs, to Caitlin Lopresti, as trustee of the Gary D. Stamp and Karen A. Stamp Irrevocable Trust Agreement (same address), property at 4293 Carrs Cove Road, $0. Assessment $343,100.

• Gary Whitehead, 14 Arnold St., Union Springs, to Gary Whitehead and Eline Whitehead (same address), property at 14 Arnold St., $0. Assessment $158,182.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 81

• Dianne Lovecchio, Denver, NC, to Michelle E. Tarolli, 12265 Duck Lake Road, Red Creek, property at 15567 Fire Lane 1, $50,000. Assessment $19,400.

• Dale M. Clark and Patricia Woodward, 14723 Center Road, Sterling, to Dale M. Clark (same address), property at 14723 and 14735 Center Road, $1. Assessment $72,600 and $6,600.

Town of Summerhill

Equalization rate 69

• James H. Teeter and Kathleen M. Teeter, 276 Seven Mile Dr., Ithaca, to E. D. Realty Group LLC, 44 Maple Ave., Cortland, property at 6630 and 6632 Branch Road, $165,100. Assessment $63,300.

Town of Victory

Equalization rate 92

• Charles H. Lunkenheimer (aka Charles Lunkenheimer), 12960 State Route 176, Hannibal, to Cedar Creek Land Holdings LLC (same address), properties at McNeeley Road, $0. Assessment $117,000, $224,800 and $59,200.

• Charles H. Lunkenheimer (aka Charles Lunkenheimer), 12960 State Route 176, Hannibal, to Cedar Creek Land Holdings LLC (same address), properties at Schuler Road, $0. Assessment $172,800 and $23,300.

• William L. Lunkenheimer, 12960 State Route 176, Hannibal, to Cedar Creek Land Holdings LLC (same address), property at 12036 Old State Road, $0. Assessment $124,300.