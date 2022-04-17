Cayuga County property transfers: April 17, 2022

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office March 7-13:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 95

• Raymond S. Wisniewski and Mary E. Wisniewski, as co-trustees of the Raymond S. Wisniewski and Mary E. Wisniewski Revocable Trust, 24 Alden Ave., Auburn, to Scot R. Wisniewski, 4538 Lauder Lane, Skaneateles, property at 24 Alden Ave., $0. Assessment $147,600.

• Sara E. Mendillo, 8 Burgess St., Auburn, to Sara E. Mendillo and Joshua L. Hawker (same address), property at 8 Burgess St., $0. Assessment $180,000.

• Douglas and Linda Augustine, 5755 Hickory Lane, Auburn, to Ann Marie Crowley, 11 Densmore Ave., Auburn, property at 11 Densmore Ave., $0. Assessment $118,600.

• J R Real Estate Holdings LLC, 71 South St., Auburn, to 71 South Street LLC (same address), property at 71 South St., $100. Assessment $270,700.

• Simpson Bay Properties LLC, 321 N. Seward Ave., Auburn, to Crossett Easterly III LLC, 409 Crossett St., Syracuse, property at 23-25 Easterly Ave., $140,000. Assessment $86,200.

• Nicholas J. Varno and Juliette T. Varno (fka Julie E. Varno), 5216 Dodier Dr., Weedsport, to Nicholas J. Varno and Juliette T. Varno, as trustees under the Varno Living Trust (same address), property at 31-33 Steel St., $0. Assessment $81,000.

• Jean Woodman, 104 Wall St., Auburn, to Richard Francis Woodman, 5 Mattie Place, Auburn, property at 104 Wall St., $0. Assessment $75,000.

• David R. Baim Jr. and Marysa A. Henn, 44 Lake Ave., Auburn, to Lynn N. White, 1470 State Route 336, Waterloo, property at 44 Lake Ave., $162,500. Assessment $105,700.

• BOKO LLC, 60 W. 57th St., Suite 6J, New York, to Donald P. Helmer, 12 Kensington Ave., Auburn, property at 175 Genesee St., $137,500. Assessment $83,000.

• Richard J. Moon III, as executor of the last will and testament of Richard J. Moon Jr., 15 Factory St., Union Springs, to Sara E. Moon, 16 Ketchell St., Auburn, property at 48 Belmont Ave., $0. Assessment $20,000.

• 2020 Monevy Revocable Living Trust, Concord, CA, to Douglas Draper and Deanne Jeanette Bourne, as trustees of the 2020 Monevy Revocable Living Trust, and Douglas Draper, Concord, CA, property at 29-31 Walnut St., $0. Assessment $122,700.

• Douglas Draper and Deanne Jeanette Bourne, as trustees of the 2020 Monevy Revocable Living Trust, and Douglas Draper, Concord, CA, to 2020 Monevy Revocable Living Trust, property at 29-31 Walnut St., $0. Assessment $122,700.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 81

• Tanya Jacobs, 63 South St., Apt. 14, Auburn, to Walter Pinchak, 6523 Mullen Dr., Auburn, property at 6523 Mullen Dr., $1. Assessment $70,000.

• Village of Cayuga, 6205 Railroad St., Cayuga, to John R. Frost, 6391 Willard St., Cayuga, property at Water Street, $323. Assessment N/A.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 90

• Michael Ada, 2356 State Route 31, Weedsport, to Amber Danner and Matthew Danner, Newport, OR, property at 2356 State Route 31, $263,000. Assessment $152,400.

• Ewen M. Kelly, as executor for the estate of Jennifer Lynn Kelly, 14 Beebe Ave., Norwich, to Kyle Friesen, 2813 Dunn Road, Weedsport, property at 2572 W. Brutus St., $60,000. Assessment $88,400.

• Thomas A. Rossi Jr., Melbourne, FL, to Thomas A. Rossi Jr., Melbourne, FL, Pamela M. Carter, 19 Oak St., Auburn, and Christopher A. Rossi, 2316 State Route 31, Weedsport, property at 2316 State Route 31, $0. Assessment $122,800.

Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 100

• Walter D. King, 1638 Bush Hill Road, Port Byron, to Walter D. King and Debra E. King (same address), property at 1638 Bush Hill Road, Bush Hill Road and Bush Hill Road, $0. Assessment $98,000, $13,900 and $1,100.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 86

• Alexis N. Lindsley, 12612 North Road, Cato, to Alexis N. Lindsley and Eric Lindsley (same address), property at 12612 North Road, $10. Assessment $79,500.

Town of Locke

Equalization rate 100

• Gary M. Mitchell, 12329 State Route 90, Locke, to Tyler M. Mitchell, 105 S. Parkway, Groton, property at 5118 Harris Hill Road, $0. Assessment $15,100.

• Kendra E. Hart, as executor of the last will and testament of Shirley L. Willkens (aka Shirley K. Willkens), 33 Church St., Moravia, to Matthew C. Richards, 1357 Toll Gate Road, Moravia, property at 1357 Toll Gate Road, $60,000. Assessment $124,000.

Town of Mentz

Equalization rate 91

• James Lares Jr., 8135 Barnes Road, Port Byron, to Harold E. Dymock and Patricia M. Dymock, 8089 Barnes Road, Port Byron, property at 8119 Barnes Road, $7,500. Assessment $17,000.

Town of Montezuma

Equalization rate 69

• Richard J. Moon III, as executor of the last will and testament of Richard J. Moon Jr., 15 Factory St., Union Springs, to Richard J. Moon III, 7028 N. Division St., Auburn, and Nicole L. Moon, 118 N. Lewis St., Auburn, property at Maiden Lane, NYC Rr – North, and Maiden Lane, $0. Assessment $17,500, $14,100 and $16,250.

Town of Niles

Equalization rate 100

• James Matijas and Christine Matijas, 5903 New Hope Road, Moravia, to David T. Kolbeck and Charlotte L. Kolbeck, 77 Upson Point Road, Dundee, property at 5903 New Hope Road, $72,500. Assessment $35,600.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 72

• Jane R. Wood, 3 Patricia Dr., Seneca Falls, as executor of the last will and testament of Jennie Apone, 38 Johnson Dr., Auburn, to Thomas S. Galbato, 6161 E. Lake Road, Auburn, property at 6118 E. Lake Road, $160,000. Assessment $114,300.

• Thaddeus J. Wawro and Marcia J. Wawro, 93 Willowbrook Dr., Auburn, to Thaddeus J. Wawro and Marcia J. Wawro, as trustees for the Thaddeus J. Wawro and Marcia J. Wawro Revocable Trust (same address), property at 93 Willowbrook Dr., $0. Assessment $328,200.

Town of Scipio

Equalization rate 92

• Dustin Gunderson and Kelly Gunderson, 3377 Cork St., Scipio Center, to Amanda M. Wilger and Scott E. Wilger, Redondo Beach, CA, property at 3377 Cork St., $275,000. Assessment $205,000.

• Ashley E. Daly (fka Ashley E. Brown), 2287 Center Road, Scipio Center, to Ashley E. Daly and Shawn W. Daly (same address), property at 2287 Center Road, $0. Assessment $138,600.

Town of Sempronius

Equalization rate 92

• Esther L. Loomis, 138 Standart Ave. No. 222, Auburn, to Robert J. Shea, 3968 Wyckoff Road, Scipio Center, property at 2811 Ridge Road, $0. Assessment $4,200.

• Robert J. Shea, 3968 Wyckoff Road, Scipio Center, to Ryan W. Walczak, 4415 Vanderstow Road, Auburn, property at 2811 Ridge Road, $30,000. Assessment $4,200.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 90

• Ruben A. Nunez, 3164 Franklin St. Road, Auburn, to Ruben A. Nunez and Minerva Nunez (same address), property at 3164 Franklin St. Road, $0. Assessment $160,000.

• Walter J. Hubbs, as the executor of the estate of Walter Hubbs, 7822 Parcell Road, Auburn, to Kristi M. Viltrakis and Rodney J. Mix, 530 Asbury Road, Apt. 1, Freeville, property at 7822 Parcell Road, $279,900. Assessment $214,900.

• David C. Potter, 3302 Center St. Road, Auburn, to Charles W. Masters Jr., 2785 Forest Hill Dr., Auburn, property at Cherry Street Road, $0. Assessment $3,700.

• Patricia Slaski, 10 Wegman St., Auburn, to John Slaski (same address), property at 10 Wegman St., $0. Assessment $149,000.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 100

• Gary F. Roe and Stacy L. Roe, 1328 State Route 326, Cayuga, to Gary F. Roe (same address), property at 1328 State Route 326, $1. Assessment $266,400.

• Richard J. Moon III, as executor of the last will and testament of Richard J. Moon Jr., 15 Factory St., Union Springs, to Nicole L. Moon, 118 N. Lewis St., Auburn, property at 15 Factory St., $0. Assessment $71,500.

• Linet V. Hall, 57 Center St., Union Springs, to Ryan P. Trinca, 36 Seymour St., Auburn, property at 57 Center St., $192,000. Assessment $131,600.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 84

• Kimberley J. Nash, 14574 Lake St., Sterling, to Scott J. Nash, 581 Sterling Station Road, Red Creek, property at 581 Sterling Station Road, $0. Assessment $152,600.

• Kimberley J. Nash, 14574 Lake St., Sterling, to Scott J. Nash, 581 Sterling Station Road, Red Creek, property at Sterling Station Road, $0. Assessment $8,600.

• Kimberley J. Nash, 14574 Lake St., Sterling, to Scott J. Nash, 581 Sterling Station Road, Red Creek, property at Sterling Station Road, $0. Assessment $40,000.

Town of Summerhill

Equalization rate 77

• Gregory A. Reed, 890 Cutler School House Road, Cortland, as the executor of the last will and testament of Barbara M. Reed, to David S. Perreault and Sarina M. Perreault, 64 Huntington St., Cortland, property at Sprouls Road, $90,000. Assessment $66,200.

Town of Throop

Equalization rate 87

• Joyce Young, 7230 Lewis Road, Auburn, to Mary Ann Murphy, 135 Fireside Lane, Camillus, and Amy M. Heinze, 4 Eagles Nest Place, Penfield, as trustees of the Joyce L. Young Irrevocable Trust, property at 7230 Lewis Road, $0. Assessment $125,800.

