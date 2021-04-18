Cayuga County property transfers: April 18, 2021

• Walter C. Dabulewicz, 5213 Skinner Hill Road, P.O. Box 386, Moravia, to Walter C. Dabulewicz and Joanne J. Dabulewicz (same address), property at 137 Main St., $0. Assessment $69,800.

• Walter C. Dabulewicz, 5213 Skinner Hill Road, P.O. Box 386, Moravia, to Walter C. Dabulewicz and Joanne J. Dabulewicz (same address), property at 9 Central St., $0. Assessment $50,000.

• Walter C. Dabulewicz, 5213 Skinner Hill Road, P.O. Box 386, Moravia, to Walter C. Dabulewicz and Joanne J. Dabulewicz (same address), property at 99 S. Main St., $0. Assessment $65,000.

• Walter C. Dabulewicz, 5213 Skinner Hill Road, P.O. Box 386, Moravia, to Walter C. Dabulewicz and Joanne J. Dabulewicz (same address), property at 5 Aurora St., $0. Assessment $40,000.

• NYTrack Inc., P.O. Box 13, Moravia, to Walter C. Dabulewicz and Joanne J. Dabulewicz 5213 Skinner Hill Road, P.O. Box 386, Moravia, property at 3 Aurora St., $20,000. Assessment $10,500.

• NYTrack Inc., P.O. Box 13, Moravia, to Walter C. Dabulewicz and Joanne J. Dabulewicz 5213 Skinner Hill Road, P.O. Box 386, Moravia, property at 11 Central St., $20,000. Assessment $9,700.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 73