Cayuga County property transfers: April 18, 2021

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office March 15-21.
City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• Ryan K. Mikal, 20 Grove Ave., Auburn, to Carol Barbagallo, 108 Ridge Road, Fulton, property at 20 Grove Ave., $165,000. Assessment $135,200.
• Tina M. Nash, 101 Owasco St., Auburn, to Auburn Ventures II LLC, 964 Chili Ave., Rochester, property at 101 Owasco St., $34,000. Assessment $58,900.
• Beverly J. Clifford, 64 Frances St., Auburn, to QTS Management Inc., 2181 Ellis Drive, Auburn, property at 64 Frances St., $52,500. Assessment $75,200.
• Glenn E. Fletcher, 7337 Cherry St. Road, Auburn, to Dante M. Phillips Johnson, 72 Clark St., Auburn, property at 310 Seymour St., $157,000. Assessment $76,000.
• Daniel P. Heusler Jr. and Jennifer A. Loveless, 20 Westlake Ave., Auburn, to Patricia P. Wilson, 8 Sherwood St. Apt. 2, Auburn, property at 20 Westlake Ave., $146,800. Assessment $122,000.
• Daniel L. Baker, 57 Main St., Wyoming, and Latasha M. Baker, 70 Elizabeth St., Auburn, to Latasha M. Baker, 70 Elizabeth St., Auburn, property at 70 Elizabeth St., $0. Assessment $82,500.
• John McQuaid, 7098 Verna Drive, Canastota, as trustee for the Testamentary Trust of Mary Louise McQuaid, to John McQuaid, property at 93 Owasco St., $0. Assessment $46,000.
• Wilfred L. Hole and Patti J. Hole, 168 York St., Auburn, to Molly M. Ramage, 6 Kings Court, Camillus, property at 74 N. Lewis St., $105,000. Assessment $76,800.
• Robin Caza, 19 Cottage St., Auburn, to Richard G. Kiphut (same address), property at 19 Cottage St., $42,000. Assessment $80,000.
• Joshua J. Miller, 30 Chestnut St., Auburn, to Daniel P. Maldonado and Sarah G. Maldonado, 50-46 207th St., Oakland Gardens, property at 30 Chestnut St., $90,000. Assessment $79,600.
• Andrea Anderson and Frank R. Piorkowski to Joseph J. Panna, P.O. Box 278, Auburn, properties at 327 State St. and 10 Rathbun St., $18,500. Assessment N/A.
Town of Aurelius
Equalization rate 83
• Joseph J. Panna, 7942 Weedsport-Sennett Road, Weedsport, to Christopher P. Hansen, 623 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, property at Fuller Road, $114,900. Assessment $96,640.
Town of Brutus
Equalization rate 92
• Michael J. Sheehan and Tara L. Sheehan, 2572 Hamilton St., Weedsport, to Deborah A. Vingee and Rebecca Vingee, 11116 Smith Road, Clyde, property at 9019 Jackson St., $178,000. Assessment $148,200.
• Steven Kwintner, 25 Patricia Ave., Deer Park, to CK Rental Properties LLC, 8129 Shepherd Road, Weedsport, property at 2584 Earl St., $385,000. Assessment $264,100.
• Keith C. Martin, 7273 State St. Road, Auburn, as trustee of the Georgia V. Martin Irrevocable Trust, to Bartholomew A. Quill, 6440 Cayuga Road, Cayuga, property at 2788 E. Rude St., $165,000. Assessment $119,600.
Town of Cato
Equalization rate 86
• KeyBank National Association, Cleveland, OH, to Randall B. Scott, 1213 Manitou Road, Hilton, property at 10878 Baker Road, $20,500. Assessment $37,000.
• Dean D. Cummins, 3125 State Route 370, Cato, and Debra M. Donnelly, P.O. Box 12, Meridian, to Steven Michael Perez and Nettie Brito-Arias, 3148 State Route 370, Cato, property at 3093 Hollister St., $25,000. Assessment $71,000.
• Harvey Earl McLain, Oneonta, AL, to Robert T. McLain, 11277 White Road, Cato, property at State Route 370, $10. Assessment $17,100.
• Brian H. McLain, 11277 White Road, Cato, and Harvey E. McLain, Oneonto, AL, to Brian H. McLain and Robert T. McLain (same address), property at 11277 White Road, $10. Assessment $32,700.
Town of Genoa
Equalization rate 87
• Susan MacCormick (fka Susan C. Kirk), 560 Main St., Aurora, to David C. Kirk, 1128 State Route 34B, King Ferry, property at 1128 State Route 34B, $0. Assessment $154,500.
Town of Ledyard
Equalization rate 87
• Vansridge Properties LLC, 2831 Black St., Scipio Center, to Mary Jo Gunderson, 3449 State Route 90, Aurora, property at 872 Sherwood Road, $130,000. Assessment $567,300.
• Daniel J. Fessenden and Marnie A. Fessenden, 3727 Brick Church Road, Union Springs, to Ryan D. Beebee, 3626 State Route 90, Aurora, property at Dills Road, $40,000. Assessment $47,600.
Town of Locke
Equalization rate 100
• Harriger Properties LLC, 5277 Erron Hill Road, Locke, to Willard R. Harriger and Linda R. Fox (same address), property at 5277 Erron Hill Road, $0. Assessment $206,500.
Town of Montezuma
Equalization rate 77
Town of Moravia
Equalization rate 80
• Janelle Scammahorn, 2662 Oak Hill Road, Moravia, to Joseph Scaglione, 305 McLean Road, Cortland, property at 2662 Oak Hill Road, $261,000. Assessment $134,800.
• Walter C. Dabulewicz, 5213 Skinner Hill Road, P.O. Box 386, Moravia, to Walter C. Dabulewicz and Joanne J. Dabulewicz (same address), property at 137 Main St., $0. Assessment $69,800.
• Walter C. Dabulewicz, 5213 Skinner Hill Road, P.O. Box 386, Moravia, to Walter C. Dabulewicz and Joanne J. Dabulewicz (same address), property at 9 Central St., $0. Assessment $50,000.
• Walter C. Dabulewicz, 5213 Skinner Hill Road, P.O. Box 386, Moravia, to Walter C. Dabulewicz and Joanne J. Dabulewicz (same address), property at 99 S. Main St., $0. Assessment $65,000.
• Walter C. Dabulewicz, 5213 Skinner Hill Road, P.O. Box 386, Moravia, to Walter C. Dabulewicz and Joanne J. Dabulewicz (same address), property at 5 Aurora St., $0. Assessment $40,000.
• NYTrack Inc., P.O. Box 13, Moravia, to Walter C. Dabulewicz and Joanne J. Dabulewicz 5213 Skinner Hill Road, P.O. Box 386, Moravia, property at 3 Aurora St., $20,000. Assessment $10,500.
• NYTrack Inc., P.O. Box 13, Moravia, to Walter C. Dabulewicz and Joanne J. Dabulewicz 5213 Skinner Hill Road, P.O. Box 386, Moravia, property at 11 Central St., $20,000. Assessment $9,700.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 73
• Brian M. Arold and Jane L. Arold, 4947 North Road, Auburn, to Jared M. Calipari, 4374 Jordan Road, Skaneateles, property at 4947 North Road, $85,000. Assessment $106,600.
• Richard Sierzenga, 4217 Wiggins Road, Auburn, to Mitchell W. Hoey, 125 Bronson Road, Syracuse, property at 4217 Wiggins Road, $164,950. Assessment $91,300.
Town of Sempronius
Equalization rate 98
• Brian R. Mitteer, 728 Tollgate Hill Road, Locke, and Dana D. Mitteer, 308 N. Tioga St., Ithaca, to Mark Minnoe Sr. and Donna Minnoe, 2068 Dumplin Hill Road, Moravia, property at 2069 Dumplin Hill Road and Dumplin Hill Road, $250,000. Assessment $362,200.
• Bernard C. Heim and Iva O. Heim, 16 Donald Dr., Moravia, to Lee McDonald and Bridget McDonald, 46 Groton City Road, Groton, property at 1750 Lake Como Road, $260,000. Assessment $165,800.
• Benjamin B. Carver and Bradley C. Carver, Sarasota, FL, as co-trustees of the Carolyn G. Carver Revocable Living Trust, to H. Burton Carver III, as trustee of the Carolyn G. Carver 2010 Trust, Media, PA, property at 6894 N. Glen Haven Road, $0. Assessment $294,000.
Town of Sennett
Equalization rate 92
• Stephen R. Defendorf, 3190 Turnpike Road, Auburn, to Stephanie Murray, 421 N. Seward Ave., Auburn, Julie M. Hertlein, 3190 Turnpike Road, Auburn, and Jessica L. Komarisky, 7551 Parcell Road, Auburn, property at 3190 Turnpike Road, $0. Assessment $247,400.
• Jeffrey L. Harris, RD No. 4 Box 260, E. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Robert Harold Askounes Ashford and Michele Courtney, 4089 E. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, property at State Route 20, $0. Assessment $115,900.
Town of Springport
Equalization rate 68
• Michael J. Sacco Jr. and Gertrude E. Sacco, 7066 Taft Road East, East Syracuse, to Meghan L. Sacco, 435 Backus Road, Cayuga, property at 435 Backus Road, $150,000. Assessment $150,200.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 97
• Michael Federici and Rosemary Federici, P.O. Box 286, Fair Haven, to Robb Bidwell and Amy Bidwell, 404 Darrow Ave., Syracuse, property at 14669 Fancher Ave., $230,000. Assessment $241,000.
Town of Summerhill
Equalization rate 80
• Ronald Francis, P.O. Box 771, Dryden, to Charles E. Ripley, 1418 Salt Road, Moravia, property at Filmore Road, $100,000. Assessment $77,500.
Town of Throop
Equalization rate 92
• EJ Cranebrook LLC, 7108 Canoga Road, Auburn, to JJ Contracting Corp. (same address), property at 7108 Canoga Road, $2,833. Assessment $344,100.
• EJ Cranebrook LLC, 7108 Canoga Road, Auburn, to JJ Contracting Corp. (same address), property at 7108 Canoga Road, $3,885. Assessment $344,100.
Town of Venice
Equalization rate 92
• Scott Brown, 2876 Ford Road, Venice Center, to Shawn Mattes, 7196 N. Division St., Auburn, property at 2890 Ford St., $1. Assessment $25,000.