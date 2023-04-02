Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Jan. 17-22:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 100

• Victoria Von Randall, 109 South St., Auburn, to Timothy Lytle and Michele L. Lytle, 4372 W. Seneca Turnpike, Syracuse, property at 41 Wood St., $120,000. Assessment $49,900.

• Jeffrey Scott Grillo, Cherry Hill, NJ, Brendan Michael Grillo, 5394 W. Lake Road, Auburn, and Brian Douglas Grillo, Ashburn, VA, to Donald L. Grillo and Linda Grillo, 8 Henry Dr., Auburn, property at 8 Henry Dr., $1. Assessment $194,700.

• Nickolette C. Tedesco (aka Nickolette Tedesco), 341 Clark St., Auburn, to Payne W. Roberts, 4 S. Bever St., Jordan, property at 1 Cayuga St., $159,900. Assessment $111,600.

• Harley Collard and Rene Collard, 33 Case Ave., Auburn, to Olivia Wojnar and Noah Wojnar, 24 S. Marvine Ave., Auburn, property at 13 Hoffman St., $75,000. Assessment $100,500.

• KeyBank N.A. to William E. Boyd Jr. and Annette M. Boyd, 16 Schobey St., Union Springs, property at 176 Van Anden St., $48,000. Assessment $70,900.

• KNK Real Estate Holdings LLC, 7724 Tamarack Lane, Ontario, SPD Real Estate Holdings LLC, 30 Green Links Turn, Auburn, and Jonathan Cramer, 1589 Turnpike Road, Auburn, to Halie K. Kemmling-Campbell and Lakisha D. Kingwood, 714 Schuyler St., Syracuse, property at 60 Jarvis St., $199,900. Assessment $116,900.

• Ann H. McCarthy, Phoenixville, PA, to Joan S. Macholl, 18 Alden Ave., Auburn, property at 18 Alden Ave., $0. Assessment $235,900.

• E.P. Koenig LLC, 1 Swift St., Auburn, to Victoria Antionnette Von Randall, 107 South St., Auburn, property at 104 Osborne St., $30,000. Assessment $20,900.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 100

• Tess M. Valentino, 10 Hillview Dr., Union Springs, as executrix of the last will and testament of Judith K. Fisher, to Michael Cool and Leane Cool, P.O. Box 411, Newfield, property at 75 Elmhurst Circle, 110,000. Assessment $104,700.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 78

• Diane Orser, 12363 Upton Road, Red Creek, to Christine L. Gilfus and William T. Treat, 9306 Oakland Road, Weedsport, property at 2701 E. Brutus St., $159,900. Assessment $105,556.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 76

• Robert E. Johnson and Jill M. Johnson, 100 Richfield Boulevard, Mattydale, to Robert E. Johnson and Jill M. Johnson (same address), property at 79 Fire Lane 16 and Jordan Road, $0. Assessment $90,000.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 92

• Merrifield Farm Inc. (aka Merrifield Farms Inc.), P.O. Box 634, Auburn, to Kistine Kellogg and Donald H. Matson, 8 Rosewood Dr., Auburn, property at 5678 South St. Road, $200,000. Assessment $169,000.

Town of Genoa

Equalization rate 98

• Marcia A. Bakouris and George Bakouris, as co-trustees of the Marcia Bakouris Trust (aka Marcia Bakouris Declaration of Trust), P.O. Box 284, King Ferry, to Donald J. Banfield and Michele A. Steffey, Davis, CA, property at 871 Fire Lane 6, $500,000. Assessment $427,000.

• Garry F. McCarty, 1225 Clearview Road, King Ferry, to Garry F. McCarty, as trustee of the Garry F. McCarty Revocable Trust (same address), property at 1225 Clearview Road and Clearview Road, $0. Assessment $300,100.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 85

• America Re LLC, De Pere, WI, to Vyachesla V. Kaskov, 5260 Kasson Road, Syracuse, property at 000 Lloyd Road, $31,500. Assessment $20,700.

Town of Ledyard

Equalization rate 100

• Honoco Lake House LLC, 1390 Honoco Road, Aurora, to Charles H. Fagen and Judith M. Fagen (same address), as co-trustees of the Charles H. and Judith M. Fagen Family Trust, property at 1390 Honoco Road, $0. Assessment $425,100.

• Michael R. Heiner, 3490 State Route 90, Aurora, to Michael R. Heiner and Justine Heiner (same address), property at 3490 State Route 90, $0. Assessment $162,500.

• John Vandorn Baird, Athens, PA, Melissa Baird Wetzig, Colorado Springs, CO, Peter V. Baird, Sayre, PA, Paul V. Baird, Athens, PA, and Sally Baird, Springville, AL, to Baird Family Lake LLC, Sayre, PA, property at 2141 Lake Road, $1. Assessment $320,000.

Town of Montezuma

Equalization rate 62

• Timothy Paoff, 960 McDonald Road, Port Byron, to Amber Marks, 8289 W. Loop Road, Port Byron, property at 960 McDonald Road, $175,000. Assessment $89,000.

Town of Niles

Equalization rate 92

• Brenda W. Fouts, 3593 Oak Hill Road, Moravia, to Matthew R. Perry and Amanda L. Perry, 6481 Crofoot Road, Moravia, property at 3593 Oak Hill Road, $290,000. Assessment $198,300.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 63

• Charles A. Bouley Jr. and Jessica L. Bouley, as trustees of the Jessica L. Bouley Living Trust, 75 Willowbrook Dr., Auburn, to Susan M. Kuncio, 5653 W. Lake Road, Auburn, property at 38 Willowbrook Dr., $794,559. Assessment $242,600.

• Sandra K. Usowski, 7627 Potter Road, Auburn, as executrix of the estate of Suzanne M. Lathrop, 6 Stryker Ave., Auburn, to Eugene A. Moran, 28 Green Links Turn, Auburn, property at 6 Stryker Ave., $36,000. Assessment $58,200.

Town of Sempronius

Equalization rate 83

• Deming L. Payne, as trustee of the Deming L. Payne Declaration of Trust, Darien, IL, to Stephen D. Butts, 5799 State Route 41, Homer, property at 6923 N. Glen Haven Road, $0. Assessment $235,000.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 78

• James A. Mach and Jennifer L. Mach, 7889 Weedsport Sennett Road, Weedsport, to Janell R. Smith, 129 Parkway, North Chili, Bryan J. Mach, 7889 Weedsport Sennett Road, Weedsport, and Brad D. Mach, 2589 W. Brutus St., Weesport, as trustees of the James and Jennifer Mach Income Only Trust, property at 7889 Weedsport Sennett Road, $0. Assessment $323,000.

• Mel Garr Inc., 322 Grant Ave. Road, Auburn, to Sherry L. Garr Anderson (fka Sherry L. Garr), 5911 Petre Dr., Auburn, and Phyllis A. Garr-Allen, 5913 Petra Dr., Auburn, as co-trustees of the Garr Revocable Trust, property at 325 Grant Ave. Road, $0. Assessment $183,800.

• Sherry L. Garr Anderson (fka Sherry L. Garr), 5911 Petre Dr., Auburn, and Phyllis A. Garr-Allen, 5913 Petre Dr., Auburn, as co-trustees of the Garr Revocable Trust, to Auburn Detail Center LLC, 188 Grant Ave., Auburn, property at 325 Grant Ave. Road and Mutton Hill, $250,000. Assessment $183,800, $24,000 and $42,000.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 81

• Anthony M. Flammia and Florence E. Flammia, 5 Linda Lane, Webster, to Michelle Stevens, Franklinton, NC, property at 0 W. Bay Road, $30,000. Assessment $4,200.

Town of Summerhill

Equalization rate 69

• Jerri M. Bernard, 2846 Center Road, Scipio Center, to Magen Farrell, Clayton, NC, property at 5867 Howell Road, $16,139.69. Assessment $64,500.

Town of Venice

Equalization rate 83

• Christopher D. Talcott, 2179 State Route 90, Aurora, to Deirdre Gould, P.O. Box 322, Kings Ferry, property at 1995 Poplar Ridge Road, $280,000. Assessment $143,000.

Town of Victory

Equalization rate 92

• Joshua Blanchard, 12984 Pople Road, Martville, to Makayla Blanchard-Davis and Angelo Collura, 1626 Sand Hill Road, Martville, property at 13002 Pople Road, $60,000. Assessment $35,400.

• FV-1 Inc. in trust for Morgan Stanley Mortgage Capital Holdings LLC, Highland Ranch, CO, to David Dreverman, 7733 E. Port Bay Road, Wolcott, property at 420 Old Route 104, $82,300. Assessment $80,800.