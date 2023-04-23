Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Feb. 6-12:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 100

• Nicholas J. Varno and Juliette T. Varno, as trustees under the Varno Living Trust, 5216 Dodier Drive, Weedsport, to Michael D. McCall, property at 31-33 Steel St., $65,000. Assessment $93,200.

• City of Auburn, 24 South St., Auburn, to JBJ Real Property LLC, 282 State St., Auburn, property at 1 State St., $0. Assessment $34,000.

• City of Auburn, 24 South St., Auburn, to State/Dill Street LLC, 282 State St., Auburn, property at 1 State St., $0. Assessment $34,000.

• Donald L. Grillo and Linda Grilla, 8 Henry Drive, Auburn, to Edwin E. Lewis and Shirley Luckhart, as trustees of the 2015 Edwin E. Lewis and Shirley Luckhart Revocable Trust, Moscow, ID, property at 8 Henry Drive, $270,000. Assessment $194,700.

• Joseph Grillo, 31 Hoffman St., Auburn, as administrator of the estate of Loretta A. Wilczek, to Joseph Grillo (same address), property at 31 Hoffman St., $61,400. Assessment $70,600.

• Richard A. Granato, 102 Murray St., Auburn, to Jonathan Steiner, 10 Foxcroft Circle, Auburn, property at 102 Murray St., $81,000. Assessment $73,600.

• Aaron J. Hackett, 21 West St., Auburn, to Isaias G. Orozco and Ann Marie Orozco, 21 West St., Auburn, property at 21 West St., $79,500. Assessment $62,600.

• Christopher A. Plis, 23 Grant St., Auburn, and Corey J. Plis, 89 Perrine Ave., Auburn, to Katie Green, 100 Upland Road, Syracuse, property at 45 Seymour St., $120,000. Assessment $93,100.

• William J. Slayton and Dawn T. Slayton, 19 Kearney Ave., Auburn, to Kyle J. Slayton, 1075 Regent St., Schenectady, and Brandon W. Slayton, 263 State St., Auburn, property at 19 Kearney Ave., $0. Assessment $150,900.

• City of Auburn, 24 South St., Auburn, to Buena Fe LLC, 5 Wincrest Drive, Queensbury, property at 27 Wallace Ave., $32,210. Assessment $73,500.

• City of Auburn, 24 South St., Auburn, to Bueno Fe LLC, 5 Wincrest Drive, Queensbury, property at 117 Van Anden St., $25,610. Assessment $66,900.

• Mildred E. Boyce, 76 Orchard St., Auburn, to Timothy A. Reilly, 31 Elizabeth St., Auburn, property at 76 Orchard St., $70,000. Assessment $91,500.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 100

• Jacob M. Rusinko and Nicole E. Weaver, 1767 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Laura Lee Hinman, 3593 W. Seneca Turnpike, Syracuse, property at 1767 W. Genesee St. Road, $173,000. Assessment $106,200.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 78

• Sharon Hildebrant, as administratrix of the estate of Mark A. Knapp, Denver, NC, Randy C. Knapp, 8737 Weedsport Sennett Road, Weedsport, and Lori A. Rudick, 8241 Hoyt Road, Weedsport, to Randy C. Knapp and Debora Knapp, 8737 Weedsport Sennett Road, Weedsport, property at 2917 State Route 31, $159,000. Assessment $110,000.

• Jennie A. Stearns, 8734 Weedsport-Sennett Road, Weedsport, to Brandon Blu LaFave and Mary Anna LaFave, 2706 Liberty St., Weedsport, property at 8734 Weedsport-Sennett Road, $210,000. Assessment $106,800.

• Mandy J. Collins, Hoschton, GA, as executor of the last will and testament of the estate of P. Eugene Crandall (aka Pearl Eugene Crandall), to Jessica Coburn, 8415 Weedsport-Sennett Road, Weedsport, property at 0 Weedsport Sennett Road, $10,000. Assessment $7,000.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 76

• Susan Nugent (aka Susan M. Nugent), 5961 Newport Road, Camillus, to the Douglas and Susan Nugent Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at 210 and 204 Fire Lane 8, $1. Assessment $118,500 and $29,700.

• Barbara L. Morsdorf, 6751 River Road, Jordan, to Jonathan M. Morsdorf, 10239 Jordan Road, Jordan, property at 10239 Jordan Road, $0. Assessment $65,000.

Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 94

• Michael F. Barski Jr., 65 Dayton St., Auburn, to Griffin D. Noffey and Reaghan T. Noffey, 11058 State Route 38, Cato, property at Lake Road, $25,000. Assessment $5,400.

• Raymond L. Baum and Beverly M. Baum, 10906 Blass Road, Red Creek, to Troy A. Wood, Tioga, PA, property at 10906 Blass Road, $120,000. Assessment $99,000.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 92

• Daniel Osborn, 535 Main St., Aurora, to Long Shot Properties LLC (same address), property at 1656 Spring St. Road, $0. Assessment $60,800.

• Nicole Waldschmidt (aka Nicole Hazzard), 5375 Silver St. Road, Auburn, to Nicole Hazzard and Matthew Hazzard (same address), property at 5375 Silver St. Road, $0. Assessment $97,400.

• Mark P. Flurschutz, as trustee for the Paul L. and Margaret L. Flurschutz Irrevocable Trust, 13 N. Hurd Circle, Auburn, to Better Days Are Coming LLC (same address), property at 5305 W. Lake Road, $0. Assessment $271,200 and $32,000.

Town of Ledyard

Equalization rate 100

• Paul C. Reuss and Mary Lynn Reuss, 9 Sky Hollow Drive, Menands, to Erin Reuss Hannafin, 41 E. Ridge Road, Loudonville, Patrick J. Reuss, 8 Norwood Drive, Menands, and Brendan P. Reuss, 7 Newell Court, Menands, property at 436 Main St., $0. Assessment $143,000.

Town of Locke

Equalization rate 97

• Mark C. Aswad, 13219 State Route 90, Locke, and Rebecca J. Jolliff (fka Rebecca J. Aswad), P.O. Box 53, Locke, to Mark C. Aswad (same address), property at 13219 State Route 90 and 13249 State Route 90, $0. Assessment $255,000 and $83,000.

Town of Mentz

Equalization rate 88

• Lock 52 Historical Society of Port Byron, 73 Pine St., Port Byron, to Todd Arnold and Heather Arnold, 78 King St., Port Byron, property at 78 Utica St., $3,500. Assessment $35,600.

• Christine A. Rockwood, 9162 High Bridge Road, Port Byron, to Daniel J. DeCondio, Ludlow, MA, property at 9162 Highbridge Road, $170,000. Assessment $147,800.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 66

• Charles D. Spaulding, as executor of the last will and testament of Margaret A. Spaulding, 2156 Rockefeller Road, Moravia, to Donald J. Spaulding, P.O. Box 563, Moravia, property at 4678 Hall Road, $90,000. Assessment $117,500.

• Michael Teeter and Tonya Teeter, 5535 Dresserville Road, Moravia, to Michael Teeter and Tonya Teeter (same address) and James M. Teeter, 5543 Dresserville Road, Moravia, property at 5535 Dresserville Road, $0. Assessment $58,700.

Town of Niles

Equalization rate 92

• Cynthia A. Lemczak and Wilfred R. Pepin, 4730 Amerman Road, Skaneateles, to Cynthia A. Lemczak and Wilfred R. Pepin (same address), as trustees of the Cynthia A. Lemczak and Wilfred R. Pepin Revocable Trust, property at 4732 Amerman Road, $0. Assessment $282,400.

• Thomas H. Dewitt and Beth A. Dewitt, 4672 State Route 41A, Skaneateles, to Lorna Dewitt, 4271 State Route 41A, P.O. Box 749, Moravia, property at 4271 State Route 41A, $0. Assessment $118,500.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 63

• Jonathan T. Holbein, Jeffrey W. Holebin and Heidi H. Levin, 5582 North Road, Auburn, to Sean Perham, 871 Crow Hill Road, Skaneateles, property at North Road, $0. Assessment $39,162.

• Sean Perham, 871 Crow Hill Road, Skaneateles, to Sean Perham and Julia Perham (same address), property at North Road, $0. Assessment $47,026.

• Mozaic Chapter NYSARC Inc. (fka Seneca Cayuga Counties Chapter of NYSARC Inc.), 1083 Waterloo Geneva Road, Waterloo, to RMP Properties LLC, 110 Genesee St. Suite 310, Auburn, property at 4995 and 4999 Rockefeller Road, $950,000. Assessment $494,000 and $215,500.

Town of Scipio

Equalization rate 83

• Michael J. Costello and Anne M. Costello, 20 N. Albany St., Auburn, to Vansridge Properties LLC, 2831 Black St., Scipio Center, property at 3000 Black St., $23,000. Assessment $52,700.

Town of Sempronius

Equalization rate 83

• H. Burton Carver III, as trustee of the Carolyn G. Carver 2010 Trust, Media, PA, Benjamin B. Carver, Venice, FL, and Bradley C. Carver, Sarasota, FL, to Glen Acres 13077 LLC, Media, PA, property at 6894 N. Glen Haven Road, $0. Assessment $507,200.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 78

• JEDA Capital Inc. and Plaza Drive Group of CNY LLC, P.O. Box 228, 11 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles, to Plaza Drive Group of CNY LLC (same address), property at 4 Plaza Drive, $0. Assessment $904,200.

• JEDA Capital Inc. and Plaza Drive Group of CNY LLC, P.O. Box 228, 11 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles, to JEDA Capital Inc. (same address), property at 138 Prospect Ave., $0. Assessment $2,000,000.

• Priscilla E. Flummerfelt, 6564 Beech Road, Auburn, to Georgia S. Yokom, 807 Britcher Road, Skaneateles, property at 6564 Beech Road, $0. Assessment $230,750.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 99

• Daniel Osborn, 535 Main St., Aurora, to Cayuga Dairy LLC, 1374 Indian Field Road, Genoa, property at Spring Street Road, $0. Assessment $41,000 and $92,500.

• Todd B. Tanner, 5697 W. Lake Road, Auburn, Brian W. Tanner, Wagener, SC, Thomas E. Tanner, 8790 W. Loop Road, Port Byron, Christopher J. Tanner, Seminary Street, Union Springs, Laurie E. Tanner, 41 Logan St., Auburn, Jeffery A. Tanner, P.O. Box 114, Union Springs, Jon S. Tanner, 24 Bristol Ave., Auburn, and James A. Tanner, 2130 Seneca Castle Road, Stanley, to Robert A. Houghtelling and Angela M. Houghtelling, 7 Anthony St., Union Springs, property at 10 Anthony St., $131,500. Assessment $121,600.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 81

• Curtis R. Cooper (fka Curtis Cooper), 803 Old State Road, Sterling, to Curtis R. Cooper and Lisa Cooper, as trustees under the Cooper Living Trust (same address), property at 920 Stevens Road, $0. Assessment $101,500.

• Curtis R. Cooper (fka Curtis Cooper), 803 Old State Road, Sterling, to Curtis R. Cooper and Lisa Cooper, as trustees under the Cooper Living Trust (same address), property at Wright Road, $0. Assessment $28,600.

• Valerie D. Dawnstar and William P. Dawnstar, 42 E. Oneida St., Oswego, to John Enwright and Amy Birdsall Enwright, 17 W. Cayuga St. Apt. 2B, Oswego, part of 16171 Irwin Road, $3,680. Assessment $22,600.

• Kenneth E. Avery Living Trust, 5 Pendergast Road, Phoenix, to Joseph Cacchione and Gale Cacchione, 15525 McIntyre Road, Sterling, property off Fire Lane 1 and Fire Lane 1A, $1. Assessment $18,300 and $1,700.

• Allen C. Case and Joan T. Case, 13431 State Route 38, Martville, to Beatrice VanHorn, Michelle Reed and James Reed, 1039 State Route 104A, Sterling, property at 13431 State Route 38, $199,999. Assessment $157,901.

Town of Venice

Equalization rate 83

• Ian C. Herford, 2583 State Route 34B, Aurora, to Kathryn L. Fong and Abigale Anderson, 2599 State Route 34B, Aurora, property at 2583 State Route 34B, $60,000. Assessment $40,200.