Cayuga County property transfers: April 24, 2022

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office March 14-20:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 95

• Joseph Chindamo, 11 S. Lewis St., Auburn, as administrator of the estate of Francesco Chindamo, to Joseph E. Caza Jr., P.O. Box 1062, Moravia, property at 74 N. Fulton St., $69,000. Assessment $80,400.

• Jared D. Beebee, 2621 Scipio Venice Townline Road, Scipio Center, to Johnny A. Garcia, 13 Perrine St., Auburn, property at 42 Barber St., $10,000. Assessment $20,000.

• Stephen C. Gamba, 128 North St., Auburn, to Stephen Gamba and Mark Sidor (same address), property at 128 North St., $0. Assessment $124,600.

• Brian C. Bennink, 10 Brister Ave., Auburn, to Thomas LeFevre and Maribeth LeFevre, 30 Alden Ave., Auburn, property at 18 Union St., $90,000. Assessment $71,000.

• Steven C. Murphy and Maureen L. Murphy, 39 Metcalf Drive, Auburn, to Ashley N. Landers, 1 Queens Way No. 5, Camillus, property at 39 Metcalf Drive, $204,000. Assessment $164,300.

• Kristine Goetz, as executor of the last will and testament of Raymond T. Carter (aka Tom Carter), 113 Lansing St., Auburn, to Niko 2009 LLC, 105 Grant Ave., Auburn, property at 113 Lansing St., $50,000. Assessment $47,600.

• Douglas Flint, 10537 Spook Woods Road, Port Byron, to Victoria Von Randall, 107 South St., Auburn, property at 10-12 Garrow St., $25,000. Assessment $55,000.

• Michael J. Austin, 4102 Tannis Terrace, Liverpool, and Jeffrey P. Austin, Albuquerque, NM, as trustees of the Austin Family 2018 Trust, to Vestler Capital LLC, 2370 Turnpike Road Auburn, property at 62 Seymour St., $90,000. Assessment $75,000.

• Sherry L. Salemi, 1128 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Jessica L. Smith, 5011 Ridge Road, Williamson, property at 24 Sheridan St., $115,000. Assessment $40,000.

• Linda M. Nervina, 8 Harvard Ave., Auburn, to Nicola L. Nervina, 17 Second Ave., Auburn, and James R. Nervina, 24 Fairway Drive, Auburn, as co-trustees of the Linda M. Nervina Irrevocable Trust, property at 8 Harvard Ave., $0. Assessment $170,000.

• Demetrian Wilson (aka Demitrian Wilson), 2966 Nuha St., Baldwinsville, to NP Structures LLC, 5713 South St. Road, Auburn, property at 77 Orchard St., $79,900. Assessment $70,000.

• Demetrian Wilson (aka Demitrian Wilson), 2966 Nuha St., Baldwinsville, to NP Structures LLC, 5713 South St. Road, Auburn, property at 81 Orchard St., $89,900. Assessment $70,000.

• Demetrian Wilson, 2966 Nuha St., Baldwinsville, to NP Structures LLC, 5713 South St. Road, Auburn, property at 47-49 West St., $74,900. Assessment $62,000.

• Demetrian Wilson, 2966 Nuha St., Baldwinsville, to NP Structures LLC, 5713 South St. Road, Auburn, property at 43 Pulaski St., $159,900. Assessment $117,000.

• Demetrian Wilson, 2966 Nuha St., Baldwinsville, to NP Structures LLC, 5713 South St. Road, Auburn, property at 41-43 Walnut St., $99,500. Assessment $80,500.

Watch Now: The US cities with the oldest homes A majority of homebuyers express a preference for new houses. However, given the constraints on the supply of new housing, many more homebuyer…

• Demetrian Wilson, 2966 Nuha St., Baldwinsville, to NP Structures LLC, 5713 South St. Road, Auburn, property at 16-18 Delevan St., $79,900. Assessment $60,000.

• Demetrian Wilson, 2966 Nuha St., Baldwinsville, to NP Structures LLC, 5713 South St. Road, Auburn, property at 28 Morris St., $104,900. Assessment $86,600.

• Demetrian Wilson, 2966 Nuha St., Baldwinsville, to NP Structures LLC, 5713 South St. Road, Auburn, property at 7-11 Havens Ave., $159,900. Assessment $132,900.

• Demetrian Wilson, 2966 Nuha St., Baldwinsville, to NP Structures LLC, 5713 South St. Road, Auburn, property at 13-15 Hamilton Ave., $128,000. Assessment $85,300.

• Demetrian Wilson, 2966 Nuha St., Baldwinsville, to NP Structures LLC, 5713 South St. Road, Auburn, property at 139-141 Park Place, $129,900. Assessment $90,000.

• Timothy A. Reilly and James Reilly, 31 Elizabeth St., Auburn, to Nichole L. Kingston, 62 Capitol St., Auburn, property at 6 Standart Ave., $200,000. Assessment $85,600.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 90

• Pauline A. Carnicelli, 2793 E. Street Extension, Weedsport, to Pauline A. Carnicelli, as trustee of the Pauline Carnicelli Living Trust (same address), property at 2793 E. Street Extension, $1. Assessment $180,333.

• Robin I. Whyland, 9614 Powers Road, Weedsport, to Christina Siddique, 796 Clark St. Road, Cayuga, property at 2710 Liberty St., $81,000. Assessment $72,900.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 82

• Grace Carol Stachurski, 11274 Duger Road, Cato, to Lawrence J. Paice, McClenny, FL, property at State Route 370, $21,395. Assessment $18,400.

Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 100

• Kirk J. Hawk, Evans, GA, to Kenneth C. Hawk, 10233 Spook Woods Road, Port Byron, property at 10223 and 10233 Spook Woods Road, $0. Assessment $25,000 and $137,900.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 100

• Christopher M. McGurn and Caitlin H. McGurn, Falls Church, VA, to Caitlin H. McGurn (same address), property at 5459 W. Lake Road, $0. Assessment $405,800.

• James Fisher and Clair W. Culver, as executors of the estate of John W. Fisher, 4882 Silver St. Road, Auburn, to C. Craig Culver and Marlene A. Culver, 4826 Silver St. Road, Auburn, property at 4882 Silver Springs Road, $325,000. Assessment $466,700.

• Douglas F. Holmes, 5668 Poplar Cove, Auburn, to David A. Edmonds, as trustee for the Douglas F. Holmes and Kathryn M. Holmes Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at 5668 Poplar Cove, $0. Assessment $255,100.

Town of Ledyard

Equalization rate 82

• Donna A. Cerza, 13 Main St., Aurora, to Donna A. Cerza, as trustee of the Donna A. Cerza Revocable Trust (same address), property at 13 Main St., $0. Assessment $418,000.

Town of Locke

Equalization rate 100

• Anthony M. Ciccone and Jill T. Ciccone, 4888 Chevalier Road, Locke, to Patricia Augustyn and Matthew Augustyn, 104 Evergreen Ave., Elmira, property at Chevalier Road, $0. Assessment $10,000.

• Jonas Zook and Saloma Zook, 12420 State Route 90, Locke, to Billy J. Breed and Hallie N. Neville, 441 E. Cortland St., Groton, property at 12420 State Route 90, $136,000. Assessment $102,000.

• Carl Barber, 4669 Hilliard Road, Groton, to Frankie J. Pataki, 5420 Chestnut Ridge Road, Moravia, property at 4669 Hilliard Road, $45,000. Assessment $49,900.

Town of Mentz

Equalization rate 91

• Marlene E. Randolph, 9086 Oakland Road, Port Byron, to Marlene E. Randolph and Robert Slayton (same address), property at 9086 Oakland Road, $0. Assessment $98,400.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 74

• William T. Randolph, 2380 State Route 38A, Moravia, to Brenda L. Scott, 821 State Route 38, Locke, property at State Route 38A, $0. Assessment $105,200.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 72

• James H. Paul and Patricia K. Paul, 6 Hidden Brook Way, Auburn, to James H. Paul and Patricia K. Paul, as trustees for the James H. Paul and Patricia K. Paul Revocable Trust (same address), property at 6 Hidden Brook Way, $0. Assessment $379,500.

• RJC Development Inc., 6069 Town Hall Road, Auburn, to Deborah Sue Copes, 48 Cayuga St. Apt. 1, Auburn, property at 2 First Ave., $121,900. Assessment $55,000.

• Garett Haig Reid and Kathleen Mary Reid, Winter Haven, FL, to Garett Haig Reid and Kathleen Mary Reid, as trustees of the Reid Family Trust (same address), property at 25 Conroy Jackson Crossing and State Route 38A, $0. Assessment $363,500 and $24,900.

• Christa R. Cook, Morristown, NJ, to Christa R. Cook, as trustee of the Christa R. Cook Revocable Trust (same address), property at 112 Willowbrook Drive, $0. Assessment $327,600.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 90

• Brian Buske and Jennifer Bell, 3230 Franklin St. Road, Auburn, to Jennifer Bell (same address), property at 3230 Franklin St. Road, $0. Assessment $153,400.

• Urson J. LaSagna Sr., 6801 Swamp Road, Auburn, and Elizabeth J. LaSagna (fka Elizabeth J. Saphara), 105 Norman Ave., Syracuse, to Urson J. LaSagna Sr., property at 6801 Swamp Road, $0. Assessment $273,850.

• Simon Hien Danh and Terysa Mai Trinh, Cape Coral, FL, to Joseph Palmiotto, 2920 Turnpike Road, Auburn, property at Turnpike Road, $19,000. Assessment $16,500.

• Kenneth Sroka and Diana Sroka, 7563 Centerport Road, Auburn, to David James Bevivino and Tracey Bevivino, 12-15 Broadway 508, Astoria, property at 2640 Turnpike Road, $330,000. Assessment $250,000.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 100

• Richard Sarnicola and Janice Sarnicola, P.O. Box 582, Union Springs, to Brandon Perrault, 4 Schell Lane, Auburn, part of 1557 State Route 326, $285,000. Assessment $222,200.

• Richard Sarnicola and Janice Sarnicola, P.O. Box 582, Union Springs, to Kelly S. O’Hara, 1290 Chamberlain Road, Auburn, part of 1557 State Route 326, $4,000. Assessment $222,200.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 84

• Marilynn G. Dempsey, West Hartford, CT, Ellen Judith Grant, Hebron, CT, and Carroll Jean Grant, 58 Ely Drive, Fayetteville, to Kevin B. Dempsey and Marilynn G. Dempsey, West Hartford, CT, property at 588 12th Street, $0. Assessment $222,200.

• Lorraine F. Barbour, 6661 Middle Road, Sodus, to Lawrence Ennocenti and Cynthia A. Ennocenti, 241 Huffer Road, Hilton, property at Lot 119 and vacant land Creek Road, $8,000. Assessment $3,400.

• Nancy Webster, 14345 Victory St., Sterling, to Gregory Webster (same address), property at 14345 Victory St., $0. Assessment $67,100.

• JKL LLC, 3062 State Route 370, Cato, to Kaylee Schleicher and Logan Barrigar, 5432 State Route 104, Oswego, property at 14677 New St., $101,500. Assessment $64,400.

Town of Victory

Equalization rate 99

• Robert C. Perrotta Jr., 1092 Slayton Road, Cato, to Craig Eunice and Raeonna Eunice, P.O. Box 1024, Jordan, property at Brandt Road, $45,000. Assessment $34,400.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0