Cayuga County property transfers: April 25, 2021

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office March 22-28.
City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• Linda Tortorello, 21 West St., Auburn, to Aaron J. Hackett, 466 Salt Road, Constantia, property at 21 West St., $59,900. Assessment $69,000.
• Reginald P. Parker, Phoenix, AZ, to RJC Rentals LLC, P.O. Box 337, Auburn, property at 78 Frances St., $58,430. Assessment $62,100.
• Susan M. Riordan and Robert L. Bachta, 4 E. Genesee St., Auburn, to Jeffrey Lawson and Michele Lawson, 3 Florence St., Auburn, property at 6 Ketchell St., $123,000. Assessment $62,600.
• U.S Bank Trust N.A., Dallas, TX, to Diana Jacobs and Mettis Jacobs, 2530 Fleming-Scipio Townline Road, Auburn, property at 69 Chapman Ave., $37,000. Assessment $45,100.
• Vincent Dones, 49 Barber St., Auburn, to Lebertus Vanderwerff, 1 Florence St., Auburn, property at 26 Wood St., $1. Assessment $10,900.
• John C. Cool, 73 Frances St., Auburn, to Lisa M. Everett, 16 N. Hunter Ave., Auburn, and John C. Cool, 73 Frances St., Auburn, property at 73 Frances St., $1. Assessment $89,400.
• Misty L. Filkins, 6 Wallace Ave., Auburn, to Angela L. Stone, 3468 Center St. Road, Auburn, property at 6 Wallace Ave., $84,000. Assessment $62,000.
• Stoda Corporation, 15 Garfield St., P.O. Box 9, Auburn, to Auburn Property Management LLC (same address), part of 25 Garfield St., $0. Assessment $646,000.
• Seth C. Kennedy, 67 Cayuga St., Seneca Falls, and Kristen L. Kennedy, 257 E. Genesee St., Auburn, to Kristen L. Kennedy and James P. Vitale, 257 E. Genesee St., Auburn, property at 257 E. Genesee St., $0. Assessment $173,000.
• David P. Vanek, as executor of the last will and testament of Paul C. Vanek, 6149 Oakridge Road, Auburn, to Stephen C. Rich, 9 Mary St., Auburn, property at 40 Prospect St., $160,000. Assessment $144,000.
• Patrick Bushnell, 10 Hockeborne Ave., Auburn, to Cynthia J. Silke and Michael S. Bell, 37 Grove Ave., Auburn, property at 82 Lansing St., $44,000. Assessment $55,200.
• KFNY0504 LLC, 913 Old Liverpool Road, Suite G, Liverpool, to Bethany E. and Jean H. Zimmer, 11 Morris St., Auburn, property at 9 Florence St., $85,000. Assessment $73,200.
• Robert J. Farrington and Kimberly D. Jaeger (fka Kimberly D. Farrington), 67 Thornton Ave., Auburn, property at 67 Thornton Ave., $0. Assessment $100,000.
Town of Aurelius
Equalization rate 83
• Michael A. Pantoliano and Michele A. Pantoliano, 6505 Beech Tree Road, Auburn, to Daniel Pantoliano and Kimberly Pantoliano, as trustee for the Michael A. and Michele A. Pantoliano Irrevocable Trust, property at 6505 Beech Tree Road, $0. Assessment $156,000.
Town of Brutus
Equalization rate 92
• Joseph Yurco, 9495 Oakland Road, P.O. Box 1107, Weedsport, to Gregory T. Sayles, 8786 Graham St., Weedsport, property at State Route 31, $1,000. Assessment $37,800.
• Lori F. Anna and Linda F. Search, as trustees for the Lila K. Fields Irrevocable Trust, 2560 Hamilton St., Weedsport, to Robert W. Villnave and Judie M. Villnave, TH18 Standart Woods, Auburn, property at 2560 Hamilton St., $130,000. Assessment $97,900.
• Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Washington, D.C., to Sara Gray, P.O. Box 371, Montezuma, property at 9606 Oakland Road, $81,266. Assessment $113,500.
Town of Conquest
Equalization rate 90
• Dean D. Cummins, 3125 State Route 370, Cato, to Millisa J. Janes, 11100 Cooper St., Cato, property at 11110 Cooper St., $14,000. Assessment $20,400.
Town of Fleming
Equalization rate 100
• Dale E. Gamba and Carol A. Gamba, 2814 Forest Hill Dr., Auburn, and Stephen C. Gamba, 5 Hamilton Ave., Auburn, to Dale E. Gamba and Carol A. Gamba, 2814 Forest Hill Drive, Auburn, property at 2814 Forest Hill Dr., $0. Assessment $132,600.
• Hugh R. Crowley, 2610 Mill St., Auburn, to Thomas Crowley, 15 Adams Ave., Auburn, property at Fleming-Scipio Townline Road, $4,833. Assessment $14,500.
Town of Genoa
Equalization rate 87
• Kimberly Marshall and Stephen Marshall, 1616 Britt Road, Aurora, to Kade S. Marshall (same address), property at 506 Mahaney Road, $35,500. Assessment $27,000.
Town of Ira
Equalization rate 92
• Travis J. Van Wie, 10828 Jordan Road, Jordan, to Dennis A. Eckel and Willow M. Eckel, 12530 Follett Road, Martville, property at 2240 Ira Station Road, $30,000. Assessment $41,700.
• Andrew C. Dennison and Barbara Dennison, 3145 Dalton Road, Cato, to Ronald L. Dennison, 11636 State Route 34, Cato, property at 12424 Ferris Road, $200,000. Assessment N/A.
Town of Ledyard
Equalization rate 87
• David M. Wilmot, 3482 State Route 90, Aurora, to Mark Wilmot, 3452 State Route 90, Aurora, property at 3482 State Route 90, $1. Assessment $65,400.
Town of Niles
Equalization rate 100
• Margaret Blakney Sutton, 878 W. Elizabeth St., Skaneateles, Susan S. Blakney, 6481 County Line Road, Skaneateles, Robin Blakney-Carlson, 2 Webster Court, Glens Falls, and Polly Blakney Stirling, Lillion Rock, Australia, to The Woodlot Cottage LLC, 878 W. Elizabeth St., Skaneateles, property at 91 Woodlot Landing, $0. Assessment $427,900.
• Julie A. Dewitt, 3744 Old Salt Road, Moravia, to The Julie A. Dewitt Living Trust (same address), property at 3744 Old Salt Road, $0. Assessment $88,400.
• Ann Marie Loose, Athens, PA, to Garth M. McHenry and Dawn S. McHenry, Friendswood, TX, property at 6451 Appletree Point, $75,000. Assessment $43,700.
Town of Sempronius
Equalization rate 98
• Patricia A. Fletcher, 49 Elmgrove Road, Rochester, to Rose Mary Pirozzi, Medford Lakes, NJ, property at 0 Big Hill Road, $22,000. Assessment $308,600.
Town of Sennett
Equalization rate 92
• Josephine M. Heslep LLC, Richmond, VA, to Paul D. Erickson, 3202 Lords Hill Road, Nedrow, property at Lot 20 Calemad Dr., $65,000. Assessment $36,400.
• Lisa M. Everett, 16 N. Hunter Ave., Auburn, to John C. Cool, 73 Frances St., Auburn, and Lisa M. Everett, 16 N. Hunter Ave., Auburn, property at 16 N. Hunter Ave., $1. Assessment $179,000.
• Candace L. Clark, 3857 Franklin St. Road, Auburn, to Daniel J. Card and Mae R. Card, 6867 Swamp Road, Auburn, property at 3836 Franklin St. Road, $59,500. Assessment $159,100.
• Josephine M. Helsep LLC, Richmond, VA, to Christopher Roden and Kaitlyn Roden, 6944 Owasco Road, Auburn, property at Lot 35 Calemad Dr., $58,000. Assessment $36,400.
• John M. Wejko, 9027 Jackson St., Weedsport, to Christopher N. Latreille and Amanda R. Latreille, 6656 Pine Ridge Road, Auburn, property at Pine Ridge Road, $34,000. Assessment $19,500.
• Lea Michael Hares, 5960 Broadway Road, Auburn, to Peters Dairy Farm Inc., 4093 Miller Road, Auburn, property at Center Street Road, $200,000. Assessment $94,100.
Town of Springport
Equalization rate 68
• Darwin R. Preuss, Cynthia A. Preuss, Daniel D. Preuss and Megan K. Preuss, 208 Cayuga St., Union Springs, to Daniel D. Preuss and Megan K. Preuss (same address), property at 208 Cayuga St., $0. Assessment $135,882.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 97
• Robert J. Meyer and Jennifer M. Meyer, 862 Sterling Station Road, Red Creek, and Lester F. Meyer Jr. and Jacqueline S. Meyer, 870 Sterling Station Road, Red Creek, to Willie R. Meyer, 862 Sterling Station Road, Red Creek, property at 870 Sterling Station Road, $0. Assessment $152,000.
• Rainbow Moon Nurseries LLC, Wayne, NJ, to Douglas C. Bond and Christine C. Bond, 6469 Ontario Center Road, Ontario, property at Route 104A, $0. Assessment N/A.
Town of Summerhill
Equalization rate 80
• Edward J. Walters and Patricia A. Hershey, Seaside Heights, NJ, to Matthew Morehouse, 925 Park Ave. Upper Rear, Syracuse, property at Atwood Road, $20,000. Assessment $18,000.