Cayuga County property transfers: April 25, 2021

• Stoda Corporation, 15 Garfield St., P.O. Box 9, Auburn, to Auburn Property Management LLC (same address), part of 25 Garfield St., $0. Assessment $646,000.

• Seth C. Kennedy, 67 Cayuga St., Seneca Falls, and Kristen L. Kennedy, 257 E. Genesee St., Auburn, to Kristen L. Kennedy and James P. Vitale, 257 E. Genesee St., Auburn, property at 257 E. Genesee St., $0. Assessment $173,000.

• David P. Vanek, as executor of the last will and testament of Paul C. Vanek, 6149 Oakridge Road, Auburn, to Stephen C. Rich, 9 Mary St., Auburn, property at 40 Prospect St., $160,000. Assessment $144,000.

• Patrick Bushnell, 10 Hockeborne Ave., Auburn, to Cynthia J. Silke and Michael S. Bell, 37 Grove Ave., Auburn, property at 82 Lansing St., $44,000. Assessment $55,200.

• KFNY0504 LLC, 913 Old Liverpool Road, Suite G, Liverpool, to Bethany E. and Jean H. Zimmer, 11 Morris St., Auburn, property at 9 Florence St., $85,000. Assessment $73,200.

• Robert J. Farrington and Kimberly D. Jaeger (fka Kimberly D. Farrington), 67 Thornton Ave., Auburn, property at 67 Thornton Ave., $0. Assessment $100,000.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 83