Cayuga County property transfers: April 3, 2022

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Feb. 21-27:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 95

• Sheryl A. Jones, 3255 DeMont Road, Seneca Falls, and Richard W. O’Hora, 3263 Franklin St. Road, Auburn, to Michael D. O’Hora, Hartford, VT, property at 2 Union St., $0. Assessment $59,000.

• Victoria Von Randall, 107 South St., Auburn, to MaryBeth Rizzieri, 3273 Depot Road, Auburn, property at 46 Maple St., $118,000. Assessment $62,000.

• D.J. Good LLC, 144 South St., Auburn, to David C. Good and Jill E. Good (same address), property at 144 South St., $0. Assessment $312,600.

• Charles R. Gridley and Paula J. Gridley, 165 S. Hoopes Ave., Auburn, to Jessica J. Gridley, 40 Frances St., Auburn, and Stephanie A. Festa, 25 Melrose Road, Auburn, as co-trustees of the Charles R. Gridley and Paula J. Gridley Irrevocable Trust, property at 165 S. Hoopes Ave., $0. Assessment $130,500.

• Anthony J. Gower, 10 Myrtle Ave., Auburn, to Christopher J. Robson and Jessica T. Armstrong, K59 Oak Creek Town Homes, Auburn, property at 10 Myrtle Ave., $124,000. Assessment $100,000.

• Mary A. Seneca, 20 Oak St., Auburn, as executrix of the estate of Joseph E. Seneca, to David J. Seneca, 34 Peacock St., Auburn, property at 26 Osborne St., $0. Assessment $163,000.

• Christine Sheehan, 8807 Horton St., Weedsport, as trustee of the Charles Eric Naumann and Kathleen Naumann Irrevocable Trust, to One Logan Street LLC, 1 Logan St., Auburn, property at 1 Logan St., $100,000. Assessment $157,300.

• Benk Holdings LLC, Bedminster, NJ, to Auburn Holdings 21 LLC (same address), property at 39 Perry St. and 84 Frances St., $0. Assessment $84,600 and $86,700.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 81

• Leeann Emmi, 55 West 11th St., Basement B1, New York, to Brandon A. Androsko, 2394 Emerson Road, Weedsport, property at 6324 Canoga Road, $192,500. Assessment $128,400.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 90

• Gerald Daeffler and Stephanie Daeffler, 9787 Powers Road, Weedsport, to Prestigious Source Incorporated, La Habra, CA, property at 8901 South St., $110,000. Assessment $79,800.

• Bank of America N.A. to CNADY LLC, Claymont, DE, property at 2635 W. Brutus St., $80,000. Assessment $150,400.

• Ivan Ward II and Nicole Ward, 6349 Canoga Road, Auburn, to Jonathan M. Mapley and Erica A. Mapley, 2430 Emerson Road, Weedsport, property at 15-16 Rosewood Circle, $50,000. Assessment $15,800.

Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 100

• Allan R. Dierksen (aka Allan Dierksen), 766 Howell Road, Port Byron, to Jack Benedict, 3429 Blumer Road, Jordan, and Dean Cummins, 3125 State Route 370, Cato, property at 766 Howell Road, $50,000. Assessment $150,800.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 86

• Matthew C. Stone and Donna M. Stone, 1217 Updyke Road, Port Byron, to Kim M. Cole and Howard E. Tanner, 2538 Dalton Road, Cato, property at Dalton Road, $100,000. Assessment $84,800.

Town of Ledyard

Equalization rate 82

• Robert W. Broderick and Joann Broderick, 978 Deer Trail Road North, King Ferry, to Scott Ross and Michele Barrett, 80 Maxwell Ave., Geneva, property at 978 Deer Trail Road and 1517 Honoco Road, $699,900. Assessment $291,000 and $54,200.

• Robert W. Broderick and JoAnn Broderick, 978 Deer Trail Road North, King Ferry, to Scott Ross and Michele Barrett, 80 Maxwell Ave., Geneva, property at Deer Trail Road, $0. Assessment $3,000.

• Karl M. Williams and Cindy Marie Williams (aka Cindy M. Williams), 1659 Honoco Road, Aurora, to Po Ching Fong and David Y. Hom, 39 Joyce Road, East Chester, property at 1659 Honoco Road, $725,000. Assessment $441,097.

Town of Locke

Equalization rate 100

• Anthony DiPronio and Kristin L. Stevenson (nka Kristin DiPronio), 547 Warren Road, Ithaca, to Edward Gleason and Brittany Burke, 8752 State Route 90 Apartment 2, King Ferry, property at 4676 W. Cayuga St., $195,000. Assessment $116,000.

• Margaret E. Marsh, 4871 Devlen Road, Groton, to Christopher D. Marsh, 4780 Harris Hill Road, Locke, property at 4780 Harris Hill Road, $0. Assessment $75,000.

Town of Mentz

Equalization rate 91

• Stanley A. Kolczynski and Mary Jo Kolczynski, 237 Main St., Port Byron, to Kara E. Kolczynski, Kingston, PA, and Brian M. Kolczynski, 237 Main St., Port Byron, property at 237 Main St., $0. Assessment $140,600.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 74

• Cortland Property Ventures LLC, 59 Greenbush St., Cortland, to Thomas P. Scheffler (same address), property at 395 Firelane 31, $1. Assessment $152,000.

Town of Niles

Equalization rate 100

• David J. O’Connor and Marianne R. O’Connor, 385 Firelane 31, Moravia, to Keith McCafferty and Eileen A. O’Connor, 701 Mitchell St., Ithaca, and John R. O’Connor, 2206 O’Connor Road, Weedsport, property at Rockefeller Road, $0. Assessment $18,500 and $34,700.

• Thomas Anderson, 200 S. Goodman St., Rochester, as administrator of the estate of Marilyn A. Twomey (aka Marilyn Twomey), to Keith McCafferty and Eileen O’Connor, 701 Mitchell St., Ithaca, and John O’Connor, 2206 O’Connor Road, Weedsport, property at Rockefeller Road, $17,350. Assessment $34,700.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 72

• Kelsie R. Baker and Todd J. Kirby, 41 First Ave., Auburn, to Joseph D. Molinari, 31 Jerry Smith Road, Lansing, property at 41 First Ave., $180,000. Assessment $88,500.

• Phyllis A. Angus, 4197 School St., Auburn, to Jaclyn P. Coyle, 4785 Twelve Corners Road, Auburn, property at 4197 School St., $58,000. Assessment $63,600.

Town of Scipio

Equalization rate 92

• Jerrell Martin, 3537 Wyckoff Road, Moravia, to Jerrell Martin and Janelle Reiff Martin (same address), property at 3537 Wyckoff Road, $0. Assessment $209,700.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 100

• Shawn Frier and Katherine Krier, 5739 Waterford Lane, Clarence Center, to Kevin M. Frier, 7C The Tradewinds, Amherst, property at 5163 Plaster Point Road, $1. Assessment $407,500.

• Scott Douglas Peacock, Conshohocten, PA, to Mary Elizabeth Nelson, 11 Fox Lane, Union Springs, property at 1 Seither Loop, $200,000. Assessment $163,800.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 84

• Joann Palmer and Joel A. Palmer, 15048 State Route 104, Martville, to Joann Palmer (same address), property at 15048 State Route 104, $0. Assessment $89,300.

Town of Venice

Equalization rate 90

• Karen R. Kilmartin, Galveston, TX, and Linda K. Palladino, Redding, CT, to Roy G. Webb Jr., 2430 Lyons Road, Moravia, property at Lyons Road, $0. Assessment $237,000.

• Kenneth E. Juhl Jr., P.O. Box 61, Union Springs, to Aaron T. Vroman and Nicole D. Vroman, 2535 State Route 34, Scipio Center, property at 2535 State Route 34, $1. Assessment $29,900.

