Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Feb. 12-19:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 100

• Stacey A. Petrosino (aka Stacey Petrosino) to SPD Real Estate Holdings LLC, KNK Real Estate Holdings LLC and Jonathan Cramer, 1589 Turnpike, Auburn, property at 252 E. Genesee St., $135,200. Assessment $133,800.

• Gary J. Delaney, 132 Perrine St., Auburn, to Aaron James Hackett, 21 West St., Auburn, property at 132 Perrine St., $113,500. Assessment $91,100.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 100

• Joseph J. Carson, 6211 Court St., Cayuga, to Joseph J. Carson and Melissa M. Carson (same address), property at 6211 Court St., $0. Assessment $130,100.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 78

• R. Keene Christopher, 2710 E. Brutus St., Weedsport, to Olvera Holdings LLC, 14 Tex Pultz Parkway, Port Byron, property at 8746 Weedsport Sennett Road, $140,000. Assessment $116,600.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 76

• Stephan M. Bowman (aka Stephen M. Bowman), 11333 South St., Cato, to Andrea M. Thune, 9666 Buttonbush Place, Brewerton, and Stephan M. Bowman Jr., 12085 State Route 34, Cato, property at 11333 South St., $0. Assessment $120,000.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 92

• Jaclyn L. Guerrette, 2452 Bentley School Road, Weedsport, to E&O Holdings LLC, 35 Wallace Ave., Auburn, property at 5119 Silver St. Road, $50,000. Assessment $53,600.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 85

• Drew S. Eberhardt and Kayla J. Eberhardt, 63 Geneva St., Lyons, to Lawrence Rice and Kathleen Rice, 3707 Montana Road, Savannah, property at 11545 State Route 176, $190,000. Assessment $122,900.

• Emojean M. Schmidt, 12395 Schmidt Lane, Cato, to Mark L. Schmidt, as trustee of the Emojean Schmidt Irrevocable Trust, P.O. Box 208, Cato, property at 12395 Schmidt Lane, $0. Assessment $96,700 and $297,100.

Town of Ledyard

Equalization rate 100

• Christine Craver, as executor of the last will and testament of Andrew F. Craver, 1 Lawson Court, Binghamton, to Controlled Chaos Real Estate LLC, Springfield, MA, property at 2343 Sunset Beach Drive, $490,000. Assessment $286,300.

• Robert S. Landon, P.O. Box 40, King Ferry, to Daniel B. Mullarney, Jocelyn A. Allen and Corey Field, 12 Genesee St. Apt. 302, Auburn, property at 1671 Honoco Road, $355,000. Assessment $241,700.

Town of Montezuma

Equalization rate 62

• Gertrude E. Smith, 8094 High St., Montezuma, to Kevin Smith (same address), property at 8094 High St., $0. Assessment $42,600.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 66

• Christopher J. Coleman LLC, 5615 Skinner Hill Road, Moravia, to Joel R. Adams and Stacie M. Adams, 4733 E. Cayuga St., Locke, property at 59 Grove St., $56,000. Assessment $38,700.

• Charles D. Spaulding, 16 VanPelt Lane, Moravia, as executor of the last will and testament of Donald B. Spaulding, to Charles D. Spaulding (same address), as executor of the last will and testament of Margaret A. Spaulding, property at 2244 and 2471 Rockefeller Road, $0. Assessment $71,800 and $24,100.

• Charles D. Spaulding, 16 VanPelt Lane, Moravia, as executor of the last will and testament of Margaret A. Spaulding, to Charles D. Spaulding (same address), property at 2244 and 2471 Rockefeller Road, $0. Assessment $71,800 and $24,100.

• Charles D. Spaulding, 16 VanPelt Lane, Moravia, to Charles D. Spaulding and Gail L. Spaulding (same address), property at 2244 and 2471 Rockefeller Road, $0. Assessment $71,800 and $24,100.

• David A. Crull, 2820 State Route 38A, Moravia, to Kevin Crull, 5089 Dresserville Road, Moravia, and Tori Hatfield, 248 Holden Road, Lansing, property at 2820 State Route 38A, $0. Assessment $63,400.

Town of Niles

Equalization rate 92

• Margaret Walsh, as trustee of the Maureen K. Walsh Irrevocable Trust, 12 Plunkie Point Road, Moravia, to Ira Charles Marootian and Luba Abramsky, Ridgewood, NJ, property at 12 Plunkie Point Road and Appletree Point Road, $700,000. Assessment $160,600 and $33,500.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 63

• James V. Splane and Robin J. Splane, 2 Melrose Road, Auburn, to Eric Splane and Tori Splane (same address), property at 2 Melrose Road, $200,000. Assessment $88,100.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 78

• Melissa A. Hopkins, 7083 Cherry St. Road, Auburn, to Melissa A. Hopkins and Joshua Hopkins (same address), property at 7083 Cherry St. Road, $0. Assessment $93,500.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 99

• Nicholas Wilmot, 998 Number One Road, Union Springs, to Nicholas Wilmot and Colleen Wilmot (same address), property at Number One Road, $0. Assessment $23,100.

• Robert W. Halverson, 22 Cayuga St., Union Springs, to Robert W. Halverson and Libby M. Halverson (same address), property at Powers Road, $0. Assessment $82,600.

Town of Throop

Equalization rate 77

• Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Coppell, TX, to Castle 2020 LLC, 120 Bloomingdale Road Suite 304, White Plains, property at 2091 Turnpike Road, $25,500. Assessment $75,500.

Town of Victory

Equalization rate 92

• Susan Knight, as administratrix of the estate of Edward F. Knight Jr. and Georgia C. Knight (aka Georgia Davis), 69 John St., Geneva, to Jason Bukowski and Abby R. Bukowski, 12874 State Route 38, Martville, property at 12770 Coleman Road, $20,000. Assessment $15,800.