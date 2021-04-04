Cayuga County property transfers: April 4, 2021

Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 90

• Paulette N. Southard, 10375 Route 38, Port Byron, to Shanetelle M. Hadden, 672 Howell Road, Port Byron, property at 672 Howell Road, $0. Assessment $30,000.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 100

• Gerard J. Lisano and Virginia F. Lisano, 2676 Forest Hill Dr., Auburn, to Virginia F. Lisano (same address), property at 2676 Forest Hill Dr., $0. Assessment N/A.

• The County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Cuthbert LLC, 1 Brae Ridge Road, Auburn, property at 2712 Forest Hill Dr., $122,700. Assessment $150,900.

• Larry D. Maguet and Patricia E. Maguet, 5465 Ridge Road, Auburn, to Ketih Wayne Maguit, 839 Sovocool Hill Road, Groton, Michelleen Paula Maguet, 4760 Fawn Hill, Syracuse, and Mason Robert Maguet, 101 Winkworth Parkway, Syracuse, as trustees of the Larry Dale Maguet and Patricia Ellen Maguet Irrevocable Trust Agreement, property at 5465 Ridge Road, $0. Assessment $186,600.

Town of Genoa

Equalization rate 87