Cayuga County property transfers: April 4, 2021

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office March 1-7.
City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• Barbara A. Murdoch, 111 Capitol St., Auburn, to Cheryl A. Sisson, as trustee for the Barbara A. Murdoch Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at 111 Capitol St., $0. Assessment $160,300.
• Edward Coraci, 81 Grant Ave., Auburn, to Christopher L. Pride, 852 U.S. Route 11, Lot 163, Central Square, property at 81 Grant Ave., $89,500. Assessment $75,200.
• Terrance Flanigan, 6344 Water St., Cayuga, to Renpro LLC, 9069 Elpis Road, Camden, property at 125-127 S. Fulton St., $40,000. Assessment $47,800.
• Tarby Bros LLC, 190 Genesee St., Auburn, to Lynn Y. Thibault and Seth J. Thibault, 44 W. Elizabeth St., Skaneateles, property at 190 Genesee St., $335,000. Assessment $205,000.
• Glenn E. Fletcher, 7337 Cherry St. Road, Auburn, to Daniel C. Jones, 23 Hockeborn Ave., Auburn, property at 35 Richardson Ave., $44,000. Assessment $43,500.
• Jane Ayers, as trustee of the RGC Trust, 8741 N. Bluff Road, Wolcott, to Alex J. Guariglia, 14 Frazee St., Auburn, property at 14 Frazee St., $0. Assessment $81,900.
• B&B Solutions LLC, 1624 Coon Hill Road, Skaneateles, to Steven P. Westmiller, 2088 Turnpike Road, Port Byron, property at 36 Cayuga St., $135,000. Assessment $111,300.
• Cherie D. Phillips and Gregory A. Race, 36 Nelson St., Auburn, to Angel Feliciano, 127 Maple Manor Dr. N., Syracuse, property at 36 Nelson St., $160,000. Assessment $102,900.
• Paul J. Cammilleri and Victoria J. Cammilleri, 15 Cayuga St., Auburn, to Mario Saminez Palax and Jessica Saminez, 202-01 43rd Ave., Bayside, property at 15 Cayuga St., $180,000. Assessment $93,400.
• James J. Fasce and Julie A. Fasce, 7 Maple Way, Union Springs, to Randy Laird, 72 Nelson St., Auburn, property at 4 Englewood Ave., $148,000. Assessment $105,000.
• Jerry Mark Baranska, 306 State St., Auburn, Timity James Baranska (aka Timothy James Baranska), Clayton, NC, David Joseph Baranska, 115 Kirby Ave., Lockawanna, and Jerry P. Baranska and Jean M. Baranska, 308 State St., Auburn, to Jerry Mark Baranska and Lisa L. Baranska, 306 State St., Auburn, property at 308 State St., $0. Assessment $68,400.
• Richard Wellington and Deborah A. Wellington, 102 Owasco St., Auburn, to Rishanna J. Wellington, 9 John St., Auburn, Andrea Carroll, Dunnellon, FL, and Michala C. Wellington, 102 Owasco St., Auburn, property at 102 Owasco St., $0. Assessment $72,700.
• Joan M. Fedor, Somerville, NJ, to Christopher J. Fedor, 1649 Old Seneca Turnpike, Skaneateles, and Thomas J. Fedor Jr., Thurmont, MD, property at 150 Lake Ave., $0. Assessment $119,300.
• Marc A. Lane, 22 Westwood Dr., Auburn, to Christopher Rogofsky, 73 Seymour St. Apt. 5, Auburn, property at 55 Capitol St., $70,000. Assessment $83,300.
• Vincent P. Shaw, 3 Harden St., Auburn, to Vincent P. Shaw, as trustee of the Vincent P. Shaw Revocable Trust, property at 3 Harnden St., $0. Assessment $151,000.
• James E. Bennink and Elizabeth L. Bennink, 18 Union St., Auburn, to Brian C. Bennink, 10 Brister Ave., Auburn, property at 18 Union St., $1. Assessment $71,000.
Town of Aurelius
Equalization rate 83
• Bill Burke, 2570 Rockefeller Road, Moravia, to Andrew L. Wright, 203 Genesee St., Cayuga, property at 205 W. Genesee St., $30,000. Assessment $46,400.
• Robert J. Bergenstock, 154 Miner Road, Oswego, to Karen Jones Odrzywolski and Mary Alan Odrzywolski, 5535 Mobbs Road, Auburn, property at 6355 Willow Dr., $170,000. Assessment $125,700.
Town of Brutus
Equalization rate 92
• Dean D. Cummins, 3125 State Route 370 East, Cato, to Limestone Ridge LLC, 5860 McKinley Road, Brewerton, property at 2652 W. Brutus St., $37,963. Assessment $59,700.
Town of Conquest
Equalization rate 90
• Paulette N. Southard, 10375 Route 38, Port Byron, to Shanetelle M. Hadden, 672 Howell Road, Port Byron, property at 672 Howell Road, $0. Assessment $30,000.
Town of Fleming
Equalization rate 100
• Gerard J. Lisano and Virginia F. Lisano, 2676 Forest Hill Dr., Auburn, to Virginia F. Lisano (same address), property at 2676 Forest Hill Dr., $0. Assessment N/A.
• The County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Cuthbert LLC, 1 Brae Ridge Road, Auburn, property at 2712 Forest Hill Dr., $122,700. Assessment $150,900.
• Larry D. Maguet and Patricia E. Maguet, 5465 Ridge Road, Auburn, to Ketih Wayne Maguit, 839 Sovocool Hill Road, Groton, Michelleen Paula Maguet, 4760 Fawn Hill, Syracuse, and Mason Robert Maguet, 101 Winkworth Parkway, Syracuse, as trustees of the Larry Dale Maguet and Patricia Ellen Maguet Irrevocable Trust Agreement, property at 5465 Ridge Road, $0. Assessment $186,600.
Town of Genoa
Equalization rate 87
• Paul C. Whitstock and Lori M. Whitstock, Bethseda, MD, to William J. Dhimitri and Sandra Dhimitri, 225 Red Fox Lane, King Ferry, property at 227 Rabbit Run and 3 Chardon Lane, $330,000. Assessment $289,100.
Town of Ira
Equalization rate 92
• Catherine A. Halstead, 12564 Bethel Road, Martville, to Michael J. Hill, 3435 Lysander Road, Cato, property at 12564 Bethel, $135,000. Assessment $103,400.
• James Andrew Roles and Ashley Marie Roles, 2649 Wise Road, Cato, to Bradley S. Smith, 25 South St., Marcellus, property at 2649 Wise Road, $127,000. Assessment $106,000.
• Joseph B. Schwartz and Linda M. Schwartz, 388 Cottrell Road, Waterloo, to Emanuel J. Yoder, McClure, PA, property at Bradt Road, $24,500. Assessment $4,000.
• Martin J. Fitzpatrick Jr., 12674 Bethel Road, Martville, to Ian O. Fitzpatrick and Amanda Rudy Fitzpatrick, 12638 Bethel Road, Martville, property at 12638 Bethel Road, $0. Assessment $77,500.
Town of Locke
Equalization rate 100
• Philip G. Franklin and Kathleen A. Franklin, 921 Main St., Locke, to Troy W. A. Green, 1551 Main Road, Locke, property at State Route 38, $280,000. Assessment $120,500.
Town of Mentz
Equalization rate 90
• Plainville Properties LLC, 3125 State Route 370, Cato, to Limestone Ridge LLC, 5860 McKinley Road, Brewerton, property at 25 Rochester St., $58,000. Assessment $75,200.
Town of Montezuma
Equalization rate 77
• Thomas O’Connell Jr., as administrator of the estate of Sharon M. O’Connell, 8271 E. Loop Road, Port Byron, to Richard Snyder and Grace Snyder, 8463 E. Loop Road, Port Byron, property at 8271 E. Loop Road, $53,000. Assessment $65,900.
Town of Moravia
Equalization rate 80
• VandeWater & Associates Inc., 3950 State Route 12, Lyons Falls, to Barbara Locastro, 136 Swift St., Auburn, property at Lot 6 Long Hill Road, $18,500. Assessment $11,400.
• Richard Gamel, as trustee of the Stanley B. and Frances T. Gamel Trust, 435 Fire Lane 31, Moravia, to Abbie M. Heinl and Jared R. Heinl, 2474 Roman Ave., Marcellus, and Justin G. Szymaniak and Aileen M. Szymaniak, 1945 Amnaste Lane, Marcellus, property at 435 Fire Lane 31, $220,000. Assessment $183,800.
Town of Niles
Equalization rate 100
• Clifford Miller to Generations Bank, 20 E. Bayard St., Seneca Falls, property at 5887 New Hope Road, $11,605. Assessment $100,400.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 73
• Arthur Alan Karpinski and Karen M. Karpinski, 274 Barker Road, Jordan, to J. Brett Carson and Lisa Carson, Leesburg, VA, part of 4723 Rockefeller Road, $200,000. Assessment $929,500.
• Arthur Alan Karpinski and Karen M. Karpinski, 274 Barker Road, Jordan, to C. Patrick Karpinski and Katlyn N. Karpinski, 6 Lock Tenders Dr., Jordan, part of 4723 Rockefeller Road, $0. Assessment $929,500.
• Arthur Alan Karpinski and Karen M. Karpinski, 274 Barker Road, Jordan, to Michael Zammit, Helena May, Alexa Zammit and Victoria Zammit, Princeton, NJ, part of 4273 Rockefeller Road, $440,025. Assessment $929,500.
• Vincent P. Shaw, 3 Harden St., Auburn, to Vincent P. Shaw, as trustee of the Vincent P. Shaw Revocable Trust, property at 319 Cliffside Dr., $0. Assessment $272,800.
Town of Sempronius
Equalization rate 98
• Matthew J. Bouma, 4785 Riley Road, Moravia, to Joshua D. McUmber and Hannah P. Whiffen, 5765 Sayles Corners Road, Moravia, property at 6467 Frazier Road, $45,000. Assessment $139,900.
Town of Sennett
Equalization rate 92
• Skaneateles Properties LLC, P.O. Box 912, Skaneateles, to Norman E. Swanson property at 4102 E. Genesee St. Road, $175,000. Assessment $175,000.
• Skaneateles Properties LLC, P.O. Box 912, Skaneateles, to Skaneateles Suites LLC, 505 E. Fayette St., Syracuse, property at 4102 E. Genesee St. Road, $182,000. Assessment $175,000.
• Skaneateles Properties LLC, P.O. Box 912, Skaneateles, to Norman E. Swanson property at 4114 E. Genesee St. Road, $769,500. Assessment $771,200.
• Skaneateles Properties LLC, P.O. Box 912, Skaneateles, to Skaneateles Suites LLC, 505 E. Fayette St., Syracuse, property at 4144 E. Genesee St. Road, $799,500. Assessment $771,200.
• Joellyn S. Miles, 3636 E. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to William J. Miles, 860 Old Seneca Turnpike, Skaneateles, property at State Route 20, $1. Assessment $30,600.
• Carmin J. Fiduccia and Tanna L. Fiduccia, 6787 Swamp Road, Auburn, to Mark C. Fiduccia, 34 Howard St., Auburn, and Kevin P. Jones, 128 South St., Auburn, as trustees of the Carmin J. Fiduccia and Tanna L. Fiduccia Irrevocable Trust, property at 6787 Swamp Road, $0. Assessment $265,600.
Town of Springport
Equalization rate 68
• Bradley Rindfleisch, 5371 State Route 90, Cayuga, to Bradley Rindfleisch and Cheryl Rindfleisch, property at 5371 State Route 90, $0. Assessment $172,300.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 97
• Richard Skolnik and Gurdeep Skolnik, 300 W. Third St., Oswego, to John Enwright and Amy Birdsall Enwright, 17 W. Cayuga St., Apt. 2B, Oswego, property at Lot 35 Irwin Road, $50,700. Assessment $30,200.
• Vivian R. Stevens, 699 Sterling Road, Red Creek, to Sally Parks and Terry Parks, 875 Fintches Corners Road, Martville, Deborah Mayou and Richard Mayou, 6067 Leavenworth Ave., Wolcott, Bryant Stevens and Chrystyna Stevens, 19 Riccardi Lane, Troy, and Darlene Stevens, 705 Viele Road, Red Creek, properties at 0 Fintches Corners Road and 699 Sterling Station Road, $0. Assessment $123,300.
• John E. Crymer and Connie I. Crymer, 1484 Ontario Dr., Sterling, to James W. Allen and Debra L. Allen, Milford, PA, property at 1484 Ontario Dr., $80,000. Assessment $45,300.
Town of Throop
Equalization rate 92
• Thomas H. Newcomb, 1 Blackwatch Trail, Fairport, as administrator to the estate of Thomas J. Newcomb, to Thomas A. Giannettino Jr., 7367 Powers Road, Auburn, property at State Route 38, $60,000. Assessment $55,100.
• Daniel Clark and Mary Clark, 55 Sunset Dr., Rochester, to Daniel Clark and Mary Clark (same address), property at 2071 Turnpike Road, $0. Assessment $99,000.
• Daniel Clark and Mary Clark, 55 Sunset Dr., Rochester, to Daniel Clark and Mary Clark (same address), portion of 2067 Turnpike Road, $0. Assessment $49,999.
• U.S. Bank Trust N.A. to Matthew Bennett and Todd Bennett, 17 Silver Ave., Auburn, property at 6948 N. Division St. Road, $70,000. Assessment $44,200.
• Lewis O’Hare and Donna O’Hare, 2740 Turnpike Road, Auburn, to Eby Contracting LLC, 3093 Canoga Road, Seneca Falls, property at 2351 Turnpike Road, $23,900. Assessment $2,500.
Town of Victory
Equalization rate 100
• Dean D. Cummins, 3125 State Route 370, Cato, to Kaitlyn E. Ripley, 139 W. Vanburen St., Oswego, property at 432 Old Route 104, $83,634. Assessment $67,200.
• Robert C. Perrotta Jr., 1092 Slayton Road, Cato, to Jennie S. Dygert, 12352 Brandt Road, property at 2032 Brandt Road, $99,000. Assessment $88,200.
• Robert L. Thompson and Gretchen Thompson, 11798 Hornburg Road, Cato, to Barry J. Boucheron and Chassity Boucheron, 7573 W. Sorrell Hill Road, Baldwinsville, property at 11798 Hornsburg Road, $272,000. Assessment $180,400.