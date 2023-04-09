Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office Jan. 23-29:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 100

• Bryan E. Leader, 46 Hamilton Ave., Auburn, to Michael Marinelli and Anna Boim Marinelli, 7107 Owasco Road, Auburn, property at 4 Church St., $53,500. Assessment $61,700.

• Lyndsay M. Breault, 4738 W. Lake Road, Auburn, to Timothy W. Stinneford, 65 Burt Ave., Auburn, property at 65 Burt Ave., $130,000. Assessment $108,300.

• Susan L. Cartner, 5L Schwartz Towers, Auburn, to Hardenbergh Property Management LLC, 159 Hardenbergh Ave., Auburn, property at 15 Venice St., $23,000. Assessment $50,100.

• Karol Prayne, 2130 New Michigan Road, Canandaigua, MaryKay April, 14338 Wilde Road, Martville, Shawn Tesoro, Westborough, MA, Todd Tesoro, P.O. Box 913, 6 Wayne Ave., Fort Montgomery, Linda J. Tesoro, 22 Taber Drive, Auburn, to Anthony J. Tesoro, 22 Taber Drive, Auburn, property at 22 Taber Drive, $1. Assessment $214,300.

• Karol Prayne, 2130 New Michigan Road, Canandaigua, MaryKay April, 14338 Wilde Road, Martville, Shawn Tesoro, Westborough, MA, Todd Tesoro, P.O. Box 913, 6 Wayne Ave., Fort Montgomery, Linda J. Tesoro, 22 Taber Drive, Auburn, to Anthony J. Tesoro, 22 Taber Drive, Auburn, property at 286 Genesee St., $1. Assessment $161.

• James H. Orman, as administrator for the estate of Robert T. Pelc, to Bank of America N.A., property at 59 Flemimg St., $98,000. Assessment $121,200.

• Petro Rentals Inc., P.O. Box 1557, Auburn, to Chad A. Drourr, 40 Wallace Ave., Auburn, property at 28-30 Barber St., $68,000. Assessment $68,400.

• Amanda M. Kazanivsky, 35 Copley St., Auburn, to Melissa S. Casler, 18 Calloway Drive, Auburn, property at 35 Copley St., $200,000. Assessment $173,700.

• Michael J. Morgan, 12 Lake Ave., Auburn, to Hardenbergh Property Management LLC, 159 Hardenbergh Ave., Building A, Auburn, property at 56-58 Clark St., $0. Assessment $74,000.

• Bernard J. Corcoran and Susan A. Corcoran, 6 Scammell Ave., Auburn, to Michael R. Beck, 4578 Wyckoff Road, Scipio Center, property at 102 Mary St., $160,000. Assessment $121,500.

• Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Washington, D.C., to Otto L. Fernandez-Perez and Erica N. DeLeon-Escobar, 2330 Kuowski Road, Auburn, property at 168 Seymour St., $60,000. Assessment $91,300.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 100

• Kim Hutchings (aka Kim E. Zobkiw), 6160 Lake St., Cayuga, to Kim Hutchings (same address), property at 6160 Lake St., $1. Assessment $126,420.

• Paul H. Chappell and Debra E. Chappell, 6600 State Route 90 North, Cayuga, to Ellie Elaine Chappell Hall, 251 Genesee St., Cayuga, property at 251 Genesee St., $100. Assessment $142,600.

• Barbara M. Crosby, 6601 State Route 90 North, Cayuga, to Mihaly Edward Properties 606 LLC, Austin, TX, property at 6601 State Route 90N, $515,000. Assessment $265,900.

• Joseph Elice, 3 Oak Drive, Union Springs, to Cayuga Nation, P.O. Box 786, Seneca Falls, property at 1044 Clark St. Road, $720,000. Assessment $56,000.

• Fannie Mae (aka Federal National Mortgage Association), Dallas, TX, to Christopher Rogofsky, 75 Seymour St. No. 5, Auburn, property at 5843 State Route 90N, $160,000. Assessment $156,800.

• Cooper’s Mobile Manor Inc., 1619 Clark St. Road, Auburn, to TCE Properties LLC, 1776 Townline Road, Geneva, property at 1351 Clark St. Road, $700,000. Assessment $875,000.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 78

• James A. Treat and Leslie A. Treat to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, property at 8914 Jackson St., $500. Assessment $133,200.

• Pauline T. Sanford, 2717 Van Buren St., Weedsport, to Paula R. Sanford (same address), property at 2717 Van Buren St., $1. Assessment $132,400.

• Kimberly Giacolone, 8837 Horton St., Weedsport, as administrator of the estate of Patricia S. Dewitt, to Kimberly Giacolone (same address), property at 8837 Horton St., $125,000. Assessment $88,300.

• Kathleen L. Strapach, 110B Van Anden St., Auburn, to Brandon B. LaFave, 2706 Liberty St., Weedsport, property at 2706 Liberty St., $0. Assessment $62,400.

• Brandon B. LaFave, 2706 Liberty St., Weedsport, to Jonathan VanAntwerp, 25 Myrtle Ave., Auburn, property at 2706 Liberty St., $85,000. Assessment $62,400.

• Bryon Wiler (aka Bryon J. Wiler) and Carrie J. Wiler to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, property at 2669 Lincoln St., $75,645. Assessment $95,513.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 76

• Jamieson Zimmer and Dawn Zimmer, 657 State Route 49, Bernards Bay, to Gary A. Royce Jr. and Loretta Royce, 469 County Route 8, Fulton, property at 102 Krystyna Lane, $33,000. Assessment $10,000.

Town of Genoa

Equalization rate 98

• Judith Warren, P.O. Box 362, King Ferry, to Matthew Sellen, 9471 State Route 90, Genoa, property at Bartnick Road, $16,000. Assessment $16,300.

• Michael Nolan, 487 Bartnick Road, Genoa, to Joseph Huizinga and Laura Huizinga, P.O. Box 252, Ithaca, property at Town Line Road, $10,000. Assessment $22,143.

• Christian Dahl, 1977 Atwater Road, King Ferry, to Christian Dahl (same address), as trustee of the Christian Dahl Revocable Living Trust, property at 1977 Atwater Road, $0. Assessment $65,800.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 85

• Karen Fenton, 12104 State Route 34, Cato, and Jessica Pagan, 73 W. Schuyler St., Oswego, to Jessica Pagan (same address), property at 12104 State Route 34, $0. Assessment $119,100.

Town of Locke

Equalization rate 97

• Jackson P. Cabisca, 826 State Route 38, Locke, to John H. Ewanciw, 2475 Freetown Texas Valley, East Freetown, property at 826 State Route 38, $125,000. Assessment $103,000.

Town of Montezuma

Equalization rate 62

• Jane Ayers, as trustee of the RGC Trust, 8741 N. Bluff Road, Wolcott, to Rick J. Brooks LLC, 5503 Mobbs Road, Auburn, property at 599 Fraher Road, $160,000. Assessment $120,000, $48,700 and $1,900.

• Shirley J. Gillmore, 8653 Dwyer Road Ext., Port Byron, to Stephen R. Gillmore, 8637 Dwyer Road Ext., Port Byron, property at 8653 Dwyer Road Ext., $0. Assessment $84,900.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 66

• David A. Geiger, 2976 Jugg St., Moravia, to Brian Weaver, 1 Southshore Drive, Moravia, as trustee of the David A. Geiger Irrevocable Trust, property at 2976 Jugg St., $0. Assessment $246,970.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 63

• William E. Shaw and Sherry M. Shaw, 75 Letchworth St., Auburn, to the William and Sherry Shaw Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at 75 Letchworth St., $1. Assessment $139,500.

Town of Scipio

Equalization rate 83

• Robert L. Laspina and Bonnie S. Laspina, 1568 Poplar Ridge Road, Aurora, to Andrew J. Danner and Chelsea M. Smith, 3387 State Route 34B, Scipio Center, property at 1722 Levanna Road, $17,000. Assessment $46,000.

Town of Sempronius

Equalization rate 83

• Kim L. Seabury, 513 Shaker Museum Road, Old Chatham, and Lori F. Gray, Slidell, LA, as co-executrix of the last will and testament of Larry Loveless, to the Loveless Intervivos Family Trust, 513 Shaker Museum Road, Old Chatham, property at 3147 Ridge Road, $0. Assessment $8,300.

• The Loveless Intervivos Family Trust, 513 Shaker Museum Road, Old Chatham, to Kim L. Seabury (same address) and Lori F. Gray, Slidell, LA, property at 3147 Ridge Road, $0. Assessment $8,300.

• Kim L. Seabury, 513 Shaker Museum Road, Old Chatham, and Lori F. Gray, Slidell, LA, to Kim L. Seabury, 513 Shaker Museum Road, Old Chatham, property at 3147 Ridge Road, $0. Assessment $8,300.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 78

• Joseph A. Tidd and J. Edward Tidd, 3815 Melrose Road, Auburn, to Konstantin Hristodoulou and Roberta G. Williams, 15 Court St., Auburn, property at East Genesee Street Road, $0. Assessment $187,000.

• Joseph A. Tidd and J. Edward Tidd, 3815 Melrose Road, Auburn, to Konstantin Hristodoulou and Roberta G. Williams, 15 Court St., Auburn, property at East Genesee Street Road, $0. Assessment $13,000.

• Timothy P. Hogan, as co-trustee of the Rose A. Hogan Revocable Trust, 2845 Forest Hill Drive, Auburn, and Cynthia A. Hogan, as co-trustee of the Rose A. Hogan Revocable Trust, Lebanon, PA, to Duane R. Thomas and Michele L. Thomas, 1 James St., Auburn, property at 9 John Smith Ave., $250,000. Assessment $202,000.

• Jennifer Campbell, as trustee of the Gary D. Bellows and Cynthia B. Bellows Year 2011 Trust, 4210 Franklin St. Road, Auburn, to East Hill Buildings LLC, 213 W. Adams St., Syracuse, property at 6839 County Line Road, $250,000. Assessment $177,500.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 99

• Timothy S. Noe, 5267 Waldron Road, Auburn, as executor of the estate of Carol E. Noe, to Elizabeth M. White (same address), property at 5267 Waldron Road, $240,000. Assessment $242,300.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 81

• Fairhaven Property LLC, 140 Allens Creek Road, Rochester, to Dawn M. Jones, 981 Gravel Road, Webster, property at 14414 W. Bay Road, $0. Assessment $365,400.

Town of Throop

Equalization rate 77

• Richard H. Bobbett and Edward D. Bobbett, 7366 Powers Road, Auburn, to Michael W. Dahl, 7372 Powers Road, Auburn, property at 7366 Powers Road, $77,319. Assessment $101,300.

Town of Victory

Equalization rate 92

• Clifford A. Paige Jr., 13025 State Route 38, Martville, to Wesley A. Collier, 2122 State Route 370 West, Cato, property at 13071 State Route 38, $100,000. Assessment $73,300.