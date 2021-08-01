Cayuga County property transfers: Aug. 1, 2021

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office June 28-July 6:
City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• Mark A. Bianco, 13137 W. Church St., Savannah, to Shawn Campbell and Heather Campbell, 29 Arterial W., Apt. 2, Auburn, property at 29 Canoga St., $119,000. Assessment $95,000.
• Nicolais J. Matson, 11 Vandenbosch Ave., Auburn, and Alina M. Decker, 18 Wallace Ave., Auburn, to Alina M. Decker, 18 Wallace Ave., Auburn, property at 18 Wallace Ave., $0. Assessment $70,000.
• Leroy Robert Wellington, 28 Steel St., Auburn, to Laura P. Wellington, 3131 Turnpike Road, Auburn, as trustee of the Leroy R. Wellington Sr. Irrevocable Trust, property at 28 Steel St., $0. Assessment $72,200.
• Josh S. Coapman, 24 Pleasant St., Auburn, and Amanda L. Bruton, 3 Florence St., Auburn, to Josh S. Coapman, property at 24 Pleasant St., $0. Assessment $82,105.
• 163-165 State Street Holdings LLC, 160 Ross St. Extension, Auburn, to Josh S. Coapman, 24 Pleasant St., Auburn, property at 163-165 State St., $135,000. Assessment $110,000.
• Nicole D. Smigliani, St. Petersburg, FL, to Paul D. Carrington and Megan N. Carrington, 16 Hamilton Ave., Auburn, property at 16 Hamilton Ave., $190,000. Assessment $166,400.
• Joseph Chindamo, 11 S. Lewis St., Auburn, as trustee of the Francesco Chindamo Irrevocable Trust, to Francesco Chindamo, 74 N. Fulton St., Auburn, property at 74 N. Fulton St., $0. Assessment $80,400.
• Tina Reister, 4 Norma Dr., Auburn, to Peter Kuc, 4 First Ave., Auburn, to 4 Norma Dr., $250,000. Assessment $173,500.
• Laurence M. Merrithew, 35 Frazee St., Auburn, to Jason Ingram and Kristol Gourley, 254 State St., Auburn, property at 35 Frazee St., $82,000. Assessment $62,000.
• Robert J. Adams, Susan M. Delaney (fka Susan M. Tokarz) and Lisa A. Tokarz, 54 Arlington Ave., Auburn, to Robert J. Adams, 30 Arlington Ave., Auburn, property at 30 Arlington Ave., $0. Assessment $82,900.
• Paul A. Carbonaro, 111 Burtis Point Road, Auburn, to Ronald A. Thompson and Matilda M. Thompson, 128 Dunning Ave., Auburn, property at 5 Harvard Ave., $230,000. Assessment $139,200.
• NP Structures LLC, 5713 South St. Road, Auburn, to Andrew M. Predmore and Maruzen Bless C. Predmore, 178 Cottage St., Auburn, property at 120 Park Place, $120,000. Assessment $66,000.
• David C. Ranauro, 7133 Owasco Road, Auburn, to Zachary Suarez, 22 N. Hunter Ave., Sennett, property at 8 Elm St., $90,000. Assessment $77,053.
• Louis W. Emmi, Pittsburgh, PA, as executor of the estate of Alfred Emmi, to Brian C. Pille and Tracey S. Pille, P.O. Box 277, Skaneateles, property at 34 Densmore Ave., $200,000. Assessment $136,100.
• Anthony Ciampi, 93 Fitch Ave., Auburn, to Bilin Gao, 16 Tuxhill Square, Auburn, to 1 Delevan St., $35,000. Assessment $30,000.
Town of Aurelius
Equalization rate 83
• Patti J. Hole, as executor of the last will and testament of Delancey Wayne, 1487 Clark St. Road, to Douglas L. Wayne, 6600 Half Acre Road, Auburn, property at 1487 Clark St. Road, $128,000. Assessment $85,600.
• Patrick A. Cuzzola, Kathryn Hribick and Frank Cuzzola, as the administrators of the estate of Viola Cuzzola (aka Viola F. Cuzzola), 1741 Clark St. Road, Auburn, to Jenna Martin and Darryl Smith, 56 N. Lewis St., Auburn, property off 1741 Clark St. Road, $117,000. Assessment $119,700.
Town of Brutus
Equalization rate 92
• Gary Rudick and Christine Rudick, as co-executors of the last will and testament of Linda M. Rudick, 2692 Jefferson St., Weedsport, to Christine M. Rudick, 33 Howard St., Auburn, property at 2692 Jefferson St., $80,000. Assessment $88,000.
• Christian DiSanto and Paula DiSanto, 3512 Clinton Road, Jordan, to Paula DiSanto, property at 3512 Clinton Road, $1. Assessment $208,000.
• Roland Traudt, P.O. Box 512, Rhinebeck, to Jason Carr and Melissa Carr, 4724 State Route 31, Clay, property at 33 Rosewood Circle, $27,000. Assessment $15,400.
Town of Cato
Equalization rate 86
• Erica Ann Mapley (fka Erica A. Cohen), 2430 Emerson Road, Weedsport, to Erica Ann Mapley and Jonathan Michael Mapley (same address), property at 2430 Emerson Road, $0. Assessment $168,500.
• Bruce E. Schmitt, 10847 Slayton Road, Cato, to Abigal Marie Loop and Timothy Robert Kijowski, 1 Cedarwood Blvd. Apt. I 148, Baldwinsville, property at 222 Fire Lane 12, $169,000. Assessment $90,000.
• James E. McNally, 5 Reed St., Marcellus, to Joel A. McNally, 4718 Howlett Hill Road, Marcellus, property at 272 Fire Lane 8, $0. Assessment $130,000.
• Jeanne M. Huss, 208 Sunhill Terrace, Syracuse, to David Craig and Lisa Craig, 304 Academy Place, Syracuse, property at 214 Fire Lane 16, $152,000. Assessment $123,600.
Town of Conquest
Equalization rate 90
• Jonathan J. Grady and Rebecca M. Grady, 278 E. Lake Road, Port Byron, to Sean Carr and Erin Carr, 7951 Davis Dr., Clay, property at 278 E. Lake Road, $65,500. Assessment $25,200.
• Earl Benedict, Zephyrhills, FL, to Thomas A. Grant and Michele L. Grant, 11076 Cooper St., Cato, property off Slayton Road, $1,000. Assessment $1,000.
Town of Fleming
Equalization rate 100
• Steven E. Porter and Sharon R. Porter, 2869 Fleming-Scipio Road, Auburn, to Joshua B. Holmes, K-61 Oak Creek Townhomes, 101 Quill Ave., Auburn, property at 2869 Fleming-Scipio Townline Road, $65,000. Assessment $82,000.
• Gerald Ryan, Red Lion, PA, to Alan W. Temper, Bala Cynwyd, PA, and Anne M. Burdsall, 621 Lees Lane, Collingswood, property at 6092 W. Lake Road, $649,900. Assessment $324,800.
• Gary J. Cunningham Jr., P.O. Box 251, Auburn, as executor of the last will and testament of Anne B. Delaney, to Nicole Waldschmidt, 5375 Silver St., Auburn, to 5375 Silver St. Road, $0. Assessment $97,400.
• John W. Barbagallo, 5301 State Route 34, Auburn, to Jacob Robbins, 44 Sharpsteen Road, Locke, to 5301 State Route 34, $146,391. Assessment $101,000.
Town of Genoa
Equalization rate 87
• Grace Smith Morgen LLC, 8784 State Route 90 N, King Ferry, to Ryan Hallock and Mariana Hallock, 25 W. 70th St. Apt. 3B, New York, property at 015 Oberon Dr., $47,900. Assessment $35,200.
Town of Ledyard
Equalization rate 87
• Mark Wilmot, 3452 State Route 90, Aurora, to Daniel Ritz, 3470 State Route 90, Aurora, property at 3470 State Route 90, $0. Assessment $89,900.
• Donna Acquavella, Beachwood, NJ, and Kendra Lynn, 2454 Moonshine Road, Aurora, to Marjolein Schat, P.O. Box 92, Brooktondale, property at 2454 Moonshine Road, $203,000. Assessment $153,793.
• Christine G. Osterhoudt, as trustee for the Irene F. Grant Irrevocable Trust, 1695 Honoco Road, Aurora, to Christine G. Osterhoudt, 1129 Indian Field Road, Genoa, to 1695 Honoco Road, $0. Assessment $169,900.
Town of Montezuma
Equalization rate 77
• Carol A. Aldrich (aka Carol Aldrich), 835 Maiden Lane Road, Port Byron, to Marvin S. King, P.O. Box 112, Port Byron, property at 835 Maiden Lane Road, $130,000. Assessment $80,000.
Town of Moravia
Equalization rate 80
• Rotag LLC, Durham, NC, to Sal S. Gattone and Jessica M. Gattone, Long Valley, NJ, property at 395 Fire Lane 30, $235,000. Assessment $115,000.
• Luke L. Famoly, 2168 Oak Hill Road, Moravia, as administrator of the estate of Carol A. Famoly, to Luke L. Famoly, property at 2168 Oak Hill Road, $0. Assessment $113,500.
• Ann Lang, 2749 Jugg St., Moravia, to Ann M. Lang and Richard J. Fischer (same address), property at 2749 Jugg St., $0. Assessment $82,500.
• Eric L. Kehoe and Tina M. Kehoe, Razor Capital LLC, Jodi Bennett, Matthew Bennett, Autovest LLC and Donald Kehoe to U.S. Bank N.A., property at 10 Smith St., $159,500. Assessment $150,700.
Town of Niles
Equalization rate 100
• Stacey E. Schnapp, as trustee of the Stacey E. Schnapp Revocable Living Trust, 3550 County Line Road, Skaneateles, to David S. Schnapp MD, 15 Deer Run, Skaneateles, property at 15 Deer Run, $0. Assessment $300,000.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 73
• Peter Kuc, 4 First Ave., Auburn, to Raeven Harkness, 11 Arch St., Auburn, property at 4 First Ave., $130,000. Assessment $117,671.
• Audrey Iwanicki, 3 Tuxill Square, Auburn, Eugenia M. Iwanicki, 7085 Owasco Road, Auburn, Ellen Chandler, Huntersville, NC, Joanne Rice, Alamo, CA, Susan Calvino, Burlington, MA, James Iwanicki, 39 Nora Way, Stephentown, and David Iwanicki, Towson, MD, to Adam L. Dewitt, 33 Clinton St., Homer, property at 7085 Owasco Road, $312,500. Assessment $203,200.
• Melissa DelloStritto, 63 Hazelhurst Ave., Auburn, as executrix of the estate of Richard D. Ruston III, to Ellen M. Brayer, 48 Mattie St. Apt. C4, Auburn, property at 3 Hazelhurst Ave., $140,000. Assessment $90,100.
• Abigail M. Adams-Snell (fka Abigail M. Adams), 4998 Rockefeller Road, Auburn, to Michael C. Floyd, Bloomington, IN, property at 4998 Rockefeller Road, $308,000. Assessment $159,500.
Town of Scipio
Equalization rate 92
• Janice M. Botsford, 270 W. Groton Road, Groton, and Ray Botsford, 695 Sovocool Hill Road, Groton, to Timothy J. Bishop and Shannon V. Drake, 5776 Howell Road, Locke, property at Fire Lane 11, $125,000. Assessment $132,200.
• Robert C. Holmes and Lois A. Holmes, 447 Twist Run Road, Endicott, to Go Barefoot Owasco LLC, 209 Utica St., Ithaca, property at 61 Fire Lane 23, $510,000. Assessment $375,000.
• Anna R. Gilmore (fka Anna R. Cieslak), 2064 Dougal Road, Auburn, to Ashley Russell, 206 Genesee St. Apt. 1, Auburn, property at 3425 State Route 34B, $74,900. Assessment $94,500.
Town of Sennett
Equalization rate 92
• U.S. Bank Trust N.A., as trustee for the LSF9 Master Participation Trust, to Laurence Merrithew and Julie Merrithew, 35 Frazee St., Auburn, property at 8013 Weedsport Sennett, $131,000. Assessment $114,200.
• Catherine Napoli-Barlow (nka Catherine A. Barlow), 6443 Parkwood Lane, Auburn, to William G. Barlow and Catherine A. Barlow (same address), property at 6443 Parkwood Lane, $0. Assessment $228,100.
• Brian J. Loy and Elisabeth Loy, 4214 Center St. Road, Auburn, to N.P. Dodge Jr., as trustee under National Equity Inc., and N.P. Dodge Jr., Omaha, NE, property at 4214 Center St. Road, $350,000. Assessment $242,000.
• N.P. Dodge Jr., as trustee of National Equity Inc., Omaha, NE, to Joey Michelle Angelina, 113 S. Hoopes Ave., Auburn, property at 4214 Center St. Road, $350,000. Assessment $242,000.
Town of Springport
Equalization rate 68
• Michael Anthony, 6319 Towpath Road, Cayuga, to Richard Deys, P.O. Box 100, Manchester, property at 1295 Powers Road, $63,000. Assessment $67,000.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 97
• Tiffany Malone, as administrator of Gail Malone Estate, 2796 County Route 57, Fulton, to Bradley Faxon, 14677 Center Road, Sterling, property at 14800 Center Road, $1. Assessment $63,100.
• Christopher N. Parsons (fka Christopher Parsons) and Lezlianne Parsons, 14360 Victory St., Sterling, to Christopher N. Parsons and Lezlianne Parsons, as trustees under the Parsons Living Trust (same address), property at 14360 Victory St., $0. Assessment $81,500.
• Lawrence M. Wolfe Jr., 245 Woodmill Dr., Rochester, to Michael Evans and Kasey Evans, 13603 State Route 38, Martville, property at 13577 State Route 38, $15,000. Assessment $49,600.
• Lawrence M. Wolfe Jr., 245 Woodmill Dr., Rochester, to Michael Evans and Kasey Evans, 13603 State Route 38, Martville, property at 13589 State Route 38, $10,000. Assessment $11,200.
Town of Throop
Equalization rate 92
• Lorraine R. Hinman, 7276 Lewis Road, Auburn, to Lorraine R. Hinman, as trustee under the Lorraine R. Hinman Living Trust (same address), property at 7276 Lewis Road, $0. Assessment $127,800.
• Edward E. Bennett and Sandra A. Bennett, 6959 Webster Road, Auburn, to Kelly Thurston, as trustee for the Edward E. Bennett and Sandra Bennett Irrevocable Trust, 6959 Webster Road, Auburn, property at 6959 Webster Road, $0. Assessment $225,200.
Town of Venice
Equalization rate 92
• Dixie Prince, 2066 State Route 38, P.O. Box 1112, Moravia, to Stephen A. Prince and Heather A. Prince, 2610 Geiger Road, Venice Center, property at 2610 Geiger Road, $32,500. Assessment $68,000.
Town of Victory
Equalization rate 100
• Catherine T. Hayes, 1981 Brandt Road, Cato, to Daniel J. Hayes II and Catherine T. Hayes (same address), property at 1981 Brandt Road, $0. Assessment $141,800.
• Christopher V. Canfield, 13030 Upton Road, Red Creek, to Christopher V. Canfield and Renate K. Canfield (same address), property at 13030 Upton Road, $0. Assessment $74,100.
• U.S. Bank Trust N.A. to Angela S. Fulkerson, 100 Cheerwood Dr., Baldwinsville, property at 12659 Pople Road, $150,000. Assessment $124,700.
• Dale Mattice, 12362 Westbury Road, Red Creek, to Dale Mattice and Melinda Mattice (same address), property at 12362 Westbury Road, $1. Assessment $140,000.