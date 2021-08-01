Cayuga County property transfers: Aug. 1, 2021

• Anthony Ciampi, 93 Fitch Ave., Auburn, to Bilin Gao, 16 Tuxhill Square, Auburn, to 1 Delevan St., $35,000. Assessment $30,000.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 83

• Patti J. Hole, as executor of the last will and testament of Delancey Wayne, 1487 Clark St. Road, to Douglas L. Wayne, 6600 Half Acre Road, Auburn, property at 1487 Clark St. Road, $128,000. Assessment $85,600.

• Patrick A. Cuzzola, Kathryn Hribick and Frank Cuzzola, as the administrators of the estate of Viola Cuzzola (aka Viola F. Cuzzola), 1741 Clark St. Road, Auburn, to Jenna Martin and Darryl Smith, 56 N. Lewis St., Auburn, property off 1741 Clark St. Road, $117,000. Assessment $119,700.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 92

• Gary Rudick and Christine Rudick, as co-executors of the last will and testament of Linda M. Rudick, 2692 Jefferson St., Weedsport, to Christine M. Rudick, 33 Howard St., Auburn, property at 2692 Jefferson St., $80,000. Assessment $88,000.

• Christian DiSanto and Paula DiSanto, 3512 Clinton Road, Jordan, to Paula DiSanto, property at 3512 Clinton Road, $1. Assessment $208,000.