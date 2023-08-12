Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office May 25 - June 2:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 100

• Home HeadQuarters Inc., 538 Erie Boulevard West, Syracuse, to Dakota White, 72 Third Drive, Weedsport, property at 318 N. Seward Ave., $150,000. Assessment $130,800.

• Denise E. Frederick (fka Denise Frederick), 116 Murray St., Auburn, to Denise E. Frederick, as trustee under the Denise E. Frederick Living Trust (same address), property at 116 Murray St., $0. Assessment $139,600.

• Anthony F. Musso and Ann C. Musso, 129 Dunning Ave., Auburn, to Leanne N. Musso and Andrea Card, as co-trustees for the Anthony and Ann Musso Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at 129 Dunning Ave., $0. Assessment $92,200.

• Eric Daddona Sr., 65 Clymer St., Auburn, to Ronald J. Vano, Joyce A. Vano and Lindsey T. Vano, 6213 W. Lake Road, Auburn, property at 65 Clymer St., $180,000. Assessment $125,300.

• Michael J. Martin, 360 Fravor Road, Mexico, as administrator of the estate of Rita M. Martin, and James Martin and Teresa Martin, 24 Barber St., Auburn, and Patrick Martin, 3 Mundt Ave., Auburn, and Margaret Martin, 63 Wall St., Auburn, to James Martin, 24 Barber St., Auburn, and Michael J. Martin, 360 Fravor Road, Mexico, property at 24 Barber St., $0. Assessment $71,400.

• Michael Z. Ruiz III, 637 Packwood Road, Waterloo, to Julian Isaacs, Sparta, NJ, property at 53 Wall St., $19,000. Assessment $33,800.

• Nicholas W. Wiwsianyk, 39 Union St., Auburn, and Emily Burke, 1603 State Route 38, Moravia, property at 39 Union St., $152,400. Assessment $131,700.

• Silver Ridge Properties LLC, 527 State Route 31, Port Byron, to Timothy A. Reilly and James M. Reilly, 31 Elizabeth St., Auburn, property at 84-86 and 88-90 Orchard St., $70,000. Assessment $141,600.

• East Genesee Realty Inc., P.O. Box 1557, Auburn, to Gregory Harris and Andrea Savage, 100 Eagle Lane, Camillus, property at 33 Burt Ave., $130,000. Assessment $117,100.

• Michele M. Field and Richard M. Spalding to KeyBank N.A., property at 23 North Park, $63,000. Assessment $108,000.

• Micheal J. Reilley (aka Michael J. Reilley), 133 Windemere Road, Syracuse, to Annemarie Cook and Daniel Cook, Newpark, PA, property at 61 Pulsifer Drive, $310,000. Assessment $168,700.

• Daniel J. Emmi, 4661 Rockefeller Road, Auburn, to Richard S. Pado, 14 John St. Apt. 3, Auburn, property at 17 Burt Ave., $180,000. Assessment $109,000.

• Timothy W. Denson and Theresa F. Denson, 69 N. Fulton St., Auburn, to Matthew Hubbard and Marciana Wahl, 15 Burchman Drive, Union Springs, property at 69 N. Fulton St., $85,000. Assessment $89,800.

• Rodney J. Major, 61 Chapman Ave., Auburn, to Bouley Associates Inc., 265 Genesee St., Auburn, property at 59 Chapman Ave., $9,660. Assessment $13,300.

• Rodney J. Major, 61 Chapman Ave., Auburn, to Bouley Associates Inc., 265 Genesee St., Auburn, property at 67 Chapman Ave., $10,000. Assessment $13,300.

• Rodney J. Major, 61 Chapman Ave., Auburn, to Bouley Associates Inc., 265 Genesee St., Auburn, property at 65 Chapman Ave., $10,000. Assessment $14,200.

• Sara Fagan, P.O. Box 103, Auburn, to Erin Michael Allen and Hali Allen, 11 Rochester St., Port Byron, property at 9 Cady St., $145,000. Assessment $46,500.

• Dianna Richardson, 11 Boyer Ave., Tupper Lake, to Katie Green, 100 Upland Road, Syracuse, property at 45 Seymour St., $0. Assessment $93,100.

• Joann Lepak and Eric Lepak, 3266 Walker Road, Auburn, to Christopher Mateunas, 2080 State Route 11, Parish, property at 122 Standart Ave., $160,000. Assessment $101,800.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 100

• David A. D’Alberto and Celeste M. D’Alberto, 1957 Pinckney Road, Auburn, to Kaleigh M. Anastasi, 12 Densmore Ave., Auburn, and Kristen A. Lennox, 99 Van Anden St., Auburn, as co-trustees of the D’Alberto Family Irrevocable Trust Agreement, property at 1957 Pinckney Road, $0. Assessment $230,600.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 78

• Kevin J. Robinson and Maureen A. Robinson, 8452 Shepherd Road, Weedsport, to Kevin J. Robinson and Maureen A. Robinson, as trustees under the Robinson Living Trust (same address), property at 8452 Shepherd Road, $0. Assessment $196,300.

• Zachary Butler, 237 Fire Lane 11, Cato, to Javier E. Zuniga, 2088 Turnpike Road, Auburn, property at 2656 W. Brutus St., $210,000. Assessment $95,897.

• Breanne D. Owens, 200 W. Molley Road, Syracuse, to Noah Drummond and Nicholas Drummond, 265 Forest Hill Drive, Mattydale, property at 8850 Pump Road, $12,000. Assessment $25,000.

• Cashmier P. Kotlarz III, 9128 Mower Road, Jordan, and Kelly J. Kotlarz, 20 North St., Camillus, to Cashmier P. Kotlarz III (same address), property at 9128 Mower Road, $0. Assessment $151,400.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 76

• Antonio Briseno, 28 Belmont Ave., Auburn, and Sharon H. Briseno, 3038 Ditmar Road, Weedsport, to Sharon H. Briseno (same address), property at 3038 Ditmar Road, $0. Assessment $164,500.

• Andrew P. Fatcheric, 9460 Fatcheric Lane, Weedsport, to Andrew P. Fatcheric and Laura Fatcheric (same address), property at Emerson Road, $0. Assessment $12,500.

Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 94

• JR Real Estate Holdings LLC (aka JR Real Estate Holdings, LLC), 71 South St., Auburn, to James D. Rice and Karen Rice, Dale, TX, property at 10050 State Route 38, $19,000. Assessment $19,300.

• Reaghan T. Noffey (fka Reaghan T. Hayes) and Griffin Noffey, 11058 State Route 38, Cato, to Donald Marks and Michael Mattson, Portland, OR, property at 11058 State Route 38, $325,000. Assessment $165,000.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 92

• Norman P. Byers and Mary M. Byers, Burke, VA, to Adam Casciole and Mallory Casciole, Bangor, PA, property at 6052 W. Lake Road, $370,000. Assessment $194,500.

• The Richard H. and Olive A. Bergerstock Irrevocable Trust and Michele R. Simpson, as trustee, 5662 Poplar Cove, Auburn, to Jeffrey J. Smith and Lauren M. Smith, 3402 Cottle Road, Weedsport, property at 5662 Poplar Cove and West Lake Road, $330,000. Assessment $205,400 and $5,000.

Town of Genoa

Equalization rate 98

• William S. Sheilds and Victoria A. Reeves, 410 Indian Field Road, Genoa, to Sandra D. Chambers and Linzi M. Chambers, 40 Wardell Road, Heuvelton, property at 410 Indian Field Road, $117,000. Assessment $93,600.

• Michael O. Burgman, 10630 State Route 90, Locke, to Michael O. Burgman and Jan M. Burgman (same address), property at 10630 State Route 90, $0. Assessment $115,000.

Town of Locke

Equalization rate 97

• Charles A. Richards and Kimberly A. Richards, 844 Main St., P.O. Box 103, Locke, to Daryl Howl Burt and James Starr Fairchild, New Bern, NC, property at 844 Main St., $155,000. Assessment $115,000.

Town of Mentz

Equalization rate 88

• Douglas H. Wilson, as trustee of the Kenneth D. Wilson Living Trust, 88 Rochester St., Port Byron, to Allison J. Talbot, 3 Myrtle Ave. Apt. 3A, Auburn, property at 88 Rochester St., $100,000. Assessment $78,500.

Town of Montezuma

Equalization rate 62

•David J. Hutchings and Kathleen E. Hutchings, 735 McDonald Road, Port Byron, to Travis L. Martin and Melissa J. Martin, 816 O’Connor Road, Port Byron, property at 00 McDonald Road, $3,500. Assessment $5,800.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 66

• Gordon J. Muirhead and Diane Muirhead, 61 S. Main St., P.O. Box 173, Moravia, to Jay T. Moore and Shannon Moore, 344 Creek Road, Lot 16, Locke, property at 61 S. Main St., $184,750. Assessment $112,000.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 63

• Stanley N. Gutelius and Christine R. Gutelius, 329 Sunset Beach Drive, Auburn, to Carl Gutelius, 14 Silver Ave., Auburn, as trustee of the Stanley N. Gutelius and Christine R. Gutelius Irrevocable Trust, property at 329 Sunset Beach Drive, $0. Assessment $261,700.

• Paul Vitale, 2220 Turnpike Road, Auburn, Michael J. Vitale, 75 Brook Hollow Drive, Auburn, Vincent Vitale, 7074 N. Division St. Road, Auburn, and Maria Chirco, 2265 Turnpike Road, Auburn, to Nicholas Vitale and Haley Vitale, 24 Howard St., Auburn, and Paul A. Vitale and Wendy Vitale, 77 Brook Hollow Drive, Auburn, vacant property at Havens Avenue, $40,000. Assessment $39,400.

• David W. Wild and Kathleen G. Wild, 6346 Beech Road, Auburn, to Michael Cheney and Erica Cheney, 6166 E. Lake Road, Auburn, property at Beech Road, $0. Assessment $1.

Town of Scipio

Equalization rate 83

• Michael R. Beck, 102 Mary St., Auburn, to Owasco Lake Retreat LLC (same address), property at 4578 Wyckoff Road, $0. Assessment $248,500.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 78

• Garry J. Sherman and Aileen R. Sherman, 6592 Beech Road, Auburn, to Joshua M. Sherman and Nicholas M. Sherman, as trustees for the Garry J. Sherman and Aileen R. Sherman Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at 6592 Beech Road, $0. Assessment $206,000.

• D&T Rents Auburn LLC, 299 Jefferson Road, Rochester, to Milton Real Properties of Massachusetts LLC, Milford, MA, property at 482 Grant Ave. Road, $1,805,000. Assessment $832,700.

• Randy C. Knapp, 8737 Weedsport Sennett Road, Weedsport, to D Knapp Properties LLC (same address), property at 7012 Potter Road, $0. Assessment $230,700.

• Randy C. Knapp, 8737 Weedsport Sennett Road, Weedsport, to D Knapp Properties LLC (same address), property at North Street Road, $0. Assessment $36,000.

• Monica Plis, P.O. Box 463, Auburn, to Garrett D. Ramaglia, P.O. Box 93, Auburn, part of 8127 Weedsport Sennett Road, $0. Assessment $161,000.

• Elizabeth I. Hooper, 11 John Smith Ave., Auburn, to Paul D. Giordano and Jessica A. Drouin, Newport, VT, property at 11 John Smith Ave., $310,000. Assessment $168,300.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 81

• Paul Munger, 712 Main St., Sterling, to William S. Smith and Molly E. Smith, 720 Main St., Sterling, property at Main Street, $15,000. Assessment $208,700.

• David K. Soper, 23 Vista View Drive, Fairport, to Matthew Soper, as trustee of the Matthew Soper Revocable Trust, 6122 E. Port Bay Road, Wolcott, property at 15064 State Route 104, $0. Assessment $37,500.

• Timothy Oleyourryk and Laurie Oleyourryk, 91 State Route 104A, Oswego, to AzCap LLC, 14395 W. Bay Road, Sterling, property at 537 Main St. and Fancher Avenue, $600,000. Assessment $310,900.

Town of Summerhill

Equalization rate 69

• Charles Hatfield, 240 Gulf Hill Road, Freeville, to Linda S. Foote and Steven M. Foote, 288 Gulf Hill Road, Freeville, property off 0 Lick St., $0. Assessment $9,000.

Town of Venice

Equalization rate 83

• Alice F. Muncy, 2064 State Route 34, Venice Center, to Jeffrey R. LeFever and Cynthia F. LeFever, 9 Walnut St., Moravia, property at 2064 State Route 34, $0. Assessment $170,800.