Cayuga County property transfers: Aug. 14, 2022

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office July 5-10:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 95

• Scott Stapleton and Janet Barbera, 1 Dakota Drive, Gansevoort, to Deborah A. Milillo, 6824 Swamp Road, Auburn, property at 7 S. Hunter Ave., $227,500. Assessment $178,200.

• Alison Huey and James L. Roeschlaub, 141 Perrine St., Auburn, to Rosemary H. Dragone, 21 Sheridan St., Auburn, property at 141 Perrine St., $170,000. Assessment $110,000.

• Corinne Rusinko and Brad Gauger, 4 Perrine St., Auburn, to Mackenzie Katlyn McMillen, 2 Pine St., Seneca Falls, property at 4 Perrine St., $125,000. Assessment $76,100.

• Robert F. Mittiga and Nellie J. Mittiga, 39 Thornton Ave., Auburn, to Elizabeth Jorolemon (same address), property at 39 Thornton Ave., $178,080. Assessment $89,800.

• Shane Stillman, 12 Evans St., Auburn, and Lynn Varley (fka Lynn Stillman), 104 Frances St., Auburn, to Shane Stillman, 12 Evans St., Auburn, property at 44 Union St., $0. Assessment $70,000.

• Shane Stillman, 12 Evans St., Auburn, to Jennifer R. Sikora and Tyler Murphy, 44 Union St., Auburn, property at 44 Union St., $74,150. Assessment $70,000.

• John J. Ross and Laurie F. Ross (fka Laurie F. Halcomb), 4 Harvard Ave., Auburn, to William Halcomb and Nicole Cox, as trustees for the John J. and Laurie F. Ross Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at 4 Harvard Ave., Auburn, $0. Assessment $208,200.

• John R. Cunningham, as the administrator of the estate of William R. Cunningham Jr., 43 Perry St., Auburn, to Dawn M. Casbarro (same address), property at 43 Perry St., $65,000. Assessment $87,800.

• Gerald J. Long and Joan Long (fka Joan DiSanto), 51 Jarvis St., Auburn, to John L. DiSanto, 162 Lake Ave. Upper Apartment, Auburn, property at 49 and 51 Jarvis St., $0. Assessment $119,500 and $1,600.

• Paige Morris, 143 N. Fulton St., Auburn, to Jackson Douglas Cleave, Belleville, ON, property at 143 N. Fulton St., $65,000. Assessment $65,400.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 81

• Kevin A. Grish and Ginny L. Grish, 6493 State Route 90 North, Cayuga, to David Kinnaman and Holly Kinnaman, 274 Genesee St., Cayuga, property at 274 Genesee St., $1. Assessment $79,753.

• Ginny L. Kinnaman (aka Ginny L. Grish), 6493 State Route 90 North, Cayuga, to Kenneth Kinnaman and Danielle Kinnaman, 282 Genesee St., Cayuga, property at 282 Genesee St., $1. Assessment $170,988.

• Ginny L. Grish, 6493 State Route 90 North, Cayuga, to David Kinnaman, 274 Genesee St., Cayuga, and Kenneth Kinnaman, 282 Genesee St., Cayuga, as trustees of the Grish Family Irrevocable Trust, property at 6493 State Route 90 North, $1. Assessment $222,840.

• BCS Access Systems US LLC, Winona, MN, to Gen-West Associates LLC, 101 Columbus St., Auburn, property at 2150 Cranebrook Drive, $2,650,000. Assessment $1,885,600.

• Aldi Inc., 300 State Route 281, Tully, to Farmington Lawn Care Inc., 6290 State Route 98, Victor, property at 1651 Clark St., $705,000. Assessment $750,000.

• County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Robert Butler, 6811 Baldwin Road, Cayuga, property at 357 Clark St. Road, $25,300. Assessment $48,000.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 90

• Diane J. Plantz, 2572 Oakland Park, Weedsport, to Shannon D. Davenport, 13009 Pople Road, Martville, and Jason C. Tanner, 3042 Tindall Road, Cato, property at 2572 Oakland Park, $0. Assessment $96,500.

• Self-Storage Solutions LLC, 4004 Box Car Lane, Syracuse, to Self-Storage Route 34 LLC (same address), property at 2755 Trombley Road, $0. Assessment $34,400.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 82

• Gerald L. Hunter, 2443 Hunter Road, Cato, to Kelly L. Fountain, 2442 Hunter Road, Cato, Teresa M. Bateman, 193 State Route 264, Phoenix, as trustees of the Gerald L. and Kathy A. Hunter Irrevocable Trust, property at 2443 Hunter Road, $0. Assessment $53,000.

Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 100

• Michael C. Schelah and Deanne M. Schelah, 10360 State Route 38, Port Byron, to Gary R. Barrell Jr., 121 Caroline Apt. 3, Clyde, property at 10360 State Route 38, $170,000. Assessment $100,300.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 100

• William Stone, 4619 Wyckoff Road, Auburn, to Christopher L. Gauthier and Chelsea C. Gauthier, 2259 Overbrook Drive, Auburn, property at West Lake Road, $25,000. Assessment $11,000.

Town of Genoa

Equalization rate 100

• Doris Lobdell, 665 W. Dryden Road, Freeville, to Glen A. Kilcer and Maeve G. Kilcer, 867 Indian Field Road, Genoa, property at 963 Fire Lane 6, $280,000. Assessment $189,900.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 86

• Karen Fenton, 12104 State Route 34N, Ira, to Jessica Pagan and Karen Fenton, 73 W. Schuyler St., Oswego, and 12104 State Route 34N, Ira, property at 12104 State Route 34, $0. Assessment $138,488.

• Kerry E. Harris and Danielle C. Harris, 11549 Regan Lee Lane, Cato, to Robert Ward and Gabrielle C. Ward, 310 Stonewood Lane 16, Baldwinsville, property at 11549 Regan Lee Lane, $355,000. Assessment $187,800.

Town of Locke

Equalization rate 100

• Thomas Morse, 1371 Toll Gate Hill Road, Locke, to Penni M. Morse and Terry A. Sinclair, 1330 Toll Gate Hill Road, Locke, property at 1330 Toll Gate Hill Road, $148,070. Assessment $50,600.

• Richard Beckwith, 4871 Chevalier Road, Locke, to Megan Beckwith, 47 Owego St., Cortland, property at 4871 Chevalier Road, $0. Assessment $41,000.

• Smith Parker LLC, as trustee for the Albany Cayuga Six Grantor Trust (aka Albany Cayuga Six Trust), Glen Allen, VA, to Anthony Russo, Hellertown, PA, property at Hurley Drive, $20,000. Assessment $35,000.

Town of Mentz

Equalization rate 91

• Jason D. Marriott and Stephanie Marriott, 9300 Oakland Road, Weedsport, to Zachary W. Wright, Norristown, PA, property at 9300 Oakland Road, $260,000. Assessment $113,000.

• Richard M. Burke, 2 Orchard St., Port Byron, to Suzanne M. Moose, 112 Rochester St., Port Byron, property at 112 Rochester St., $72,125. Assessment $83,800.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 74

• Nevin L. Martin LLC, 66 W. Cayuga St., Moravia, to Ripley Dairy LLC, 6565 Eaton Road, Moravia, property at 66 W. Cayuga St., $200,000. Assessment $114,600.

• Janet Mulvaney, 129 Stone Road Apt. 1, Rochester, to Gary Mulvaney, 3 W. Cayuga St., Moravia, property at 3 W. Cayuga St., $1. Assessment $85,600.

• Gary Mulvaney, 3 W. Cayuga St., Moravia, to Michael Mulvaney, P.O. Box 19, Moravia, property at 3 W. Cayuga St., $1. Assessment $85,600.

• Margaret Taylor, 2601 Carson Road, Cortland, to Daniel E. Quail and Theresa A. Quail, 25 Lansing Ave., Cortland, property at 523 Indian Cove, $410,000. Assessment $195,300.

Town of Niles

Equalization rate 100

• Sharon N. Andrus, Austin, TX, to Peter L. Andrus and Sharon N. Andrus, as trustees of the Peter and Sharon Trust, Lakeway, TX, property at 6493 Appletree Point Road, $0. Assessment $457,283.

• David Powers and Linda J. Powers, 3635 State Route 38A, Moravia, to Alan A. Mazzacchi, 3479 Quarry Road, Moravia, property at Twelve Corners Road, $85,000. Assessment $57,200.

• David F. Lansbury (fka David Lansbury) and Mary K. Lansbury (fka Mary Kay Lansbury), 3673 State Route 41A, Moravia, to David F. Lansbury and Mary K. Lansbury, as trustees under the Lansbury Living Trust (same address), property at 3673 State Route 41A, $0. Assessment $36,100.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 72

• Michael M. Kerrigan, 5156 State Route 38A, Auburn, to Joseph C. Mitchell and Joanne L. Mitchell, 11 Logan St. Apt. 308, Auburn, property at 5156 State Route 38A, $190,000. Assessment $91,900.

• Carolyn M. Cristantielli, 56 Van Duyne Ave., Auburn, to Anthony J. Cristantielli, 579 Shorelawn Drive, Bridgeport, and John M. Cristantielli, 124 Sunnybrook Drive, Syracuse, as trustees of the Cristantielli Family Irrevocable Trust, property at 56 Van Duyne Ave., $0. Assessment $99,200.

Town of Scipio

Equalization rate 92

• County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to West Bay Estates LLC, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling, property at 2892 State Route 34B, $160,200. Assessment $240,000.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 100

• Jason C. Halverson, 749 Creager Road, Union Springs, to Frances Rosenkrans, 54 Center St., Union Springs, property at 157 Cayuga St., $130,000. Assessment $290,000.

• Kelly S. O’Hara, 5924 Oakwood Road, Auburn, to William Kelley, 5242 State Route 90, Cayuga, part of State Route 90, $18,000. Assessment $664,000.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 84

• County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to West Bay Estates LLC, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling, property at 14278 Lake St., $96,800. Assessment $69,400.

• Matthew Longley and Jennifer Longley, 14873 W. Bay Road, Sterling, to Beau C. Ford and Rebecca R. Ford, 13978 Acre Road, Sterling, property at 14873 W. Bay Road, $400,000. Assessment $111,900.

Town of Summerhill

Equalization rate 77

• Alfred O. Marshall Jr. and Mary Marshall, 922 Cutler School Road, Cortland, to Jody W. Marshall and Tabatha Marshall, 990 Cutler School Road, Cortland, property at 952 Cutler School Road, $1. Assessment $104,286.

Town of Victory

Equalization rate 99

• Dean D. Cummins, 3125 State Route 370, Cato, to Jonathan E. Wallace and Julie M. Wallace, 12465 Watkins Road, Cato, property at 12498 Ira Station Road, $76,500. Assessment $113,200.

• Robert R. Becker, 11576 McNeeley Road, Cato, to Robert J. Linder and Kelsey L. Mapstone, 19 Jackson St. 1, Batavia, property at 11576 McNeeley Road, $315,000. Assessment $174,300.

• Alice J. SanZotta, as executor of the estate of Henry C. SanZotta, 12624 Ridge Road, Wolcott, to Nicole King, 555 Victory Road, Red Creek, property at Red Creek Road, $0. Assessment $58,500.