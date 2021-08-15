Cayuga County property transfers: Aug. 15, 2021

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 80

• Jill D. Kehoe, 2512 Richardson Hill Road, Moravia, as executor of the last will and testament of Wenda H. Kehoe (aka Wenda Kehoe aka Wendy Kehoe) to Jill D. Kehoe (same address) and Brian D. Kehoe, 5611 Mack Road, Skaneateles, property at Jugg St., $0. Assessment $52,900.

• Wanda Wakefield, 6 W. Cayuga St., Moravia, to Wanda Wakefield, Lee J. Wakefield and Kyla Leann Wakefield (same address), property at 6 W. Cayuga St., $0. Assessment $140,000.

Town of Niles

Equalization rate 100

• Joachim W. Ennulat, 5813 Mack Road, Skaneateles, to William Carroll and Tamara Carroll, 74 Breezy Hill Road, Copake Falls, property at 5813 Mack Road, $265,000. Assessment $207,100.

• Evona Poplawski, Sarasota, FL, to Albert Joerger, Sarasota, FL, property at Fire Lane 21B, $0. Assessment $140,500.

• Leo J. Naioti and Mary K. Naioti, 278 N. Main St., Canandaigua, to Edward Van Tassel and Karen Van Tassel, Bethel, OH, property at 403 Fire Lane 26, $220,000. Assessment $159,600.