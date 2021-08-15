Cayuga County property transfers: Aug. 15, 2021

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office July 12-18:
City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• Michael F. McKeon and Diane M. McKeon, 22 Willowbrook Dr., Auburn, to Gregory P. Boyd and Victoria A. Boyd, 55 Mattie St., Auburn, property at 95 Lake Ave., $14,500. Assessment $15,600.
• Jason M. Rhodes, 38 N. Fulton St., Auburn, to William Rathbun, Samali Rathbun and Mackenzi Nelson, 34 Orchard St., Auburn, property at 38 N. Fulton St., $95,000. Assessment $62,800.
• Carolyn R. Boehler, 144 Dunning Ave., Auburn, to Deklu Plus LLC, 1552 208th St., Bayside, property at 138-140 Dunning Ave., $60,000. Assessment $61,000.
• Rosalie P. Nichols, 6715 Fosterville Road, Auburn, and Debra Johnston (fka Debra L. Wroblewski), 5150 Route 90 North, Cayuga, to Vestler Capital LLC, 2370 Turnpike Road, Auburn, property at 27 and 29 Madison Ave., $47,000. Assessment $97,000.
• Rosalie P. Nichols (fka Rosalie P. White), 6715 Fosterville Road, Auburn, to Vestler Capital LLC, 2370 Turnpike Road, Auburn, property at 66 Clark St., $28,000. Assessment $48,000.
• Shaun S. Garrigan and Katrina E. Garrigan (fka Katrina E. Rouse), 2375 State Route 89, Seneca Falls, to Vestler Capital LLC, 2370 Turnpike Road, Auburn, property at 31 Parker St., $55,000. Assessment $60,000.
• Debra Ann Oliveras, 55 Wright Ave., Auburn, to Debra Ann Oliveras (same address), as trustee of the Debra Ann Oliveras Revocable Living Trust, property at 55 Wright Ave., $0. Assessment $85,000.
• Joseph Urbanik and Nancy Urbanik, 12 Oakwood Ave., Auburn, to Dawn Z. Herndon, St. Petersburg, FL, as trustee of the Joseph Urbanik and Nancy Urbanik Irrevocable Trust, property at 12 Oakwood Ave., $0. Assessment $129,500.
• Sherry L. Towle, 55 Seymour St., Auburn, to Michael C. Frank and Alexander L. Willms, 304 Ivy Ridge Road No. 26, Syracuse, property at 55 Seymour St., $94,900. Assessment $94,800.
• Stacey Church, 365 Clark St. Road, Auburn, to Buddy Unger, 6977 Owasco Road, Auburn, property at 33 Dexter Ave., $95,300. Assessment $72,700.
• Gary J. Baldwin, Vero Beach, FL, to Brett M. Tracy II, 53 Owasco St., Auburn, property at 42 and 44 Lincoln St., $32,000. Assessment $64,000.
• Nelson Home Solutions LLC, 731 Hardy Road, Union Springs, to Mark P. Delaney, Raleigh, NC, property at 38 Burt Ave., $155,600. Assessment $120,000.
• Lattimore Estates II LLC, 4 Shearin St., Auburn, to Sheng J. Shao, 4205 E. Genesee St., Auburn, property at 6 Gaylord St., $98,000. Assessment $96,000.
Town of Aurelius
Equalization rate 83
• David R. Markham and Christine V. Markham, 6090 Oakwood Road, Auburn, to Erica M. Miller and Garrett L. Miller, 98 Sherwood Road, Aurora, property at 6090 Oakwood Road, $230,000. Assessment $198,700.
• Joseph Urbanik and Nancy Urbanik, 12 Oakwood Ave., Auburn, to Dawn Z. Herndon, St. Petersburg, FL, as trustee of the Joseph Urbanik and Nancy Urbanik Irrevocable Trust, property at 5977 Davis Point, $0. Assessment $107,000.
• I. John Rancier, 6549 Route 90 North, Cayuga, to Erin Marie North, Tyler, TX, property at 6549 State Route 90 North, $0. Assessment $107,200.
• Joanne Butler, 1317 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, and Jennifer Butler, Haslet, TX, to Michelle M. Wilmot, 243 State St., Auburn, property at 1357 W. Genesee St. Road, $100,000. Assessment $106,400.
Town of Brutus
Equalization rate 92
• Bernard C. Loperfido and Lynne A. Loperfido, as trustees of the Bernard C. Loperfido and Lynne A. Loperfido Revocable Trust, 2684 Tanner Road, Weedsport, to Michael Brown and Tammy Brown, Cape Coral, FL, property at 2684 Tanner Road, $310,000. Assessment $172,200.
• Mary A. Leonardi and Theresa M. Leonardi, 9026 Jackson St., Weedsport, to Justin W. Simon and Mariesa M. Simon, 5540 Rock Hampton Path, Clay, property at 9026 Jackson St., $265,000. Assessment $187,600.
Town of Conquest
Equalization rate 90
• Phillip Keller, 9952 Cato-Conquest Town Line Road, Weedsport, to J R Real Estate Holdings LLC, P.O. Box 1872, Auburn, vacant lot at State Route 38, $5,000. Assessment $7,700.
• Thomas R. Parsons and Deborah K. Parsons, 10255 Egypt Road, Weedsport, to Laura E. McGetrick and Richard E. Schell, 11309 South St., Cato, property at 10255 Egypt Road, $425,000. Assessment $189,200.
Town of Fleming
Equalization rate 100
• Steven G. Rhodes, 5071 W. Lake Road, Auburn, as administrator of the estate of Janet Rhodes, to Steven G. Rhodes and Tammy Jo Rhodes (same address), property at 5071 W. Lake Road, $57,017. Assessment $207,100.
• James E. Young and Larraine A. Young, 4549 State Route 34B, Union Springs, to Adam Young and Ranatta Young, P.O. Box 104, Genoa, property at 4549 State Route 34B, $279,000. Assessment $600,800.
Town of Genoa
Equalization rate 87
• Timothy J. Walter and Tracie M. Walter, 1201 Bruton Road, Genoa, to Steven Glenn Walter and Jessica Marie Walter, 9973 State Route 90, Genoa, property at 1201 Bruton Road, $200,000. Assessment $147,300.
• Joseph Purser and Veronica Purser, Hill Road, Genoa, to Veronica Purser (Rafferty), 901 Sherwood Road, Aurora, property at Hill Road, $0. Assessment $46,300.
• Daniel A. Bechtold and Tiffany M. Bechtold, 987 Academy St., Genoa, to John C. Bates and Erin D. Bates, Hartsburg, MO, property at 987 Academy St., $352,000. Assessment $202,300.
• Phyllis M. Underwood (aka Phyllis L. Underwood), 8899 Route 90, King Ferry, to David M. Underwood, 17 Fiddler’s Hallow, Penfield, as executor of the last will and testament of Arthur M. Underwood, property at 8899 State Route 90 East, $0. Assessment $442,000.
Town of Ira
Equalization rate 92
• William L. Lunkenheimer, 12960 State Route 176, Hannibal, to Charles Foltz Jr., 11312 South St., Cato, property at 12622 Bethel Road, $51,000. Assessment $160,700.
Town of Ledyard
Equalization rate 87
• Jacqueline Mong, as executor of the last will and testament of Janet E. Wilbur, 1955 Ledyard Road, King Ferry, to Jacqueline Mong, 18 Mount View Crescent, Webster, property at 1453 Honoco Road, $0. Assessment $90,000.
• Patricia A. Mattingly, P.O. Box 21, Aurora, to Diane Sonnenstein and Michael Sonnenstein, 1 Brittany Lane, Buffalo, property at 353-355 Main St., $698,000. Assessment $557,700.
• Garrett L. Miller and Erica M. Miller, 98 Sherwood Road, Aurora, to Laura R. Heslop, 2239 Poplar Ridge Road, Scipio Center, property at 98 Sherwood Road, $250,000. Assessment $185,000.
Town of Locke
Equalization rate 100
• Robert G. Miller and Deserae L. Miller, 244 Bird Cemetery Road, Locke, to Apple-i-Acres LLC (same address), property at 186-236 Tucker Hill Road, $0. Assessment $155,000.
• Edward G. Siemiatkowski and Phyllis A. Siemiatkowski, 1480 Main Road, Locke, to Lee Robert Menapace and Brittany Ann Horton, 586 Bone Plain Road, Freeville, property at 1480 Main Road, $235,000. Assessment $155,000.
Town of Mentz
Equalization rate 90
• Brenda L. Hirsh, 10580 Egypt Lane, Weedsport, to River Hospitality Group LLC, 167 Hinchey Road, Rochester, property at 1951 State Route 31, $319,000. Assessment $221,300.
• American Financial Resources Inc., Parsippany, NJ, to the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, property at 8415 King St., $10. Assessment $43,700.
Town of Montezuma
Equalization rate 77
• Iris M. Morse, 8564 Denman Road, Port Byron, to Iris M. Morse (same address) and Edward R. Golembeski, 118 Melrose Road, Auburn, property at 8564 Denman Road, $0. Assessment $79,800.
Town of Moravia
Equalization rate 80
• Jill D. Kehoe, 2512 Richardson Hill Road, Moravia, as executor of the last will and testament of Wenda H. Kehoe (aka Wenda Kehoe aka Wendy Kehoe) to Jill D. Kehoe (same address) and Brian D. Kehoe, 5611 Mack Road, Skaneateles, property at Jugg St., $0. Assessment $52,900.
• Wanda Wakefield, 6 W. Cayuga St., Moravia, to Wanda Wakefield, Lee J. Wakefield and Kyla Leann Wakefield (same address), property at 6 W. Cayuga St., $0. Assessment $140,000.
Town of Niles
Equalization rate 100
• Joachim W. Ennulat, 5813 Mack Road, Skaneateles, to William Carroll and Tamara Carroll, 74 Breezy Hill Road, Copake Falls, property at 5813 Mack Road, $265,000. Assessment $207,100.
• Evona Poplawski, Sarasota, FL, to Albert Joerger, Sarasota, FL, property at Fire Lane 21B, $0. Assessment $140,500.
• Leo J. Naioti and Mary K. Naioti, 278 N. Main St., Canandaigua, to Edward Van Tassel and Karen Van Tassel, Bethel, OH, property at 403 Fire Lane 26, $220,000. Assessment $159,600.
• Melissa L. Stayton, as executor of the last will and testament of Elaine A. Stayton, 5510 Globe Road, Moravia, to Michael J. Stayton, 4447 Old State Road, Skaneateles, property at 5510 Globe Road, $0. Assessment $138,400.
• Melissa L. Stayton, as executor of the last will and testament of Elaine A. Stayton, 5510 Globe Road, Moravia, to Melissa L. Stayton, 1609 Lake Como Road, Moravia, Michael J. Stayton, 4447 Old State Road, Skaneateles, and Jeffrey A. Stayton, 5570 Globe Road, Moravia, property at Globe Road, $0. Assessment N/A.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 73
• Robert L. Shaw and Ann L. Shaw, 1 Brookshire Lane, Auburn, to Meghan C. Gordon, 39 Stryker Ave., Auburn, Kathryn C. Currier, 7223 Owasco Road, Auburn, and Brian Shaw, Denver, CO, property at 1 Brookshire Lane, $0. Assessment $199,600.
Town of Scipio
Equalization rate 92
• J. Ralph Young and Janet M. Young, 4463 State Route 34B, Union Springs, to Jaime Gregory and Eric Vorhis, 66 Shute Road, Lafayette, property at 4463 State Route 34B, $190,000. Assessment $199,500.
• Richard F. Heffron, 3990 Black St., Scipio Center, to Christopher J. Carmody and Shannon RH Carmody, 220 Perrine Ave., Auburn, property at 3990 Black St., $220,500. Assessment $178,400.
Town of Sempronius
Equalization rate 98
• Luke P. Burhans, 3827 Route 11, Cortland, to Timothy J. Dann and Julie A. Dann, 5363 Route 41, Homer, property at 2568 State Route 41A, $340,000. Assessment $185,400.
Town of Sennett
Equalization rate 92
• John J. Ballings and Sharlene B. Ballings, 2808 Turnpike Road, Auburn, to Michael D. Quill Jr. and Megan A. Quill, 2802 Turnpike Road, Auburn, property at 2808 Turnpike Road, $100,000. Assessment $172,900.
• Amy McKay, 1944 Whitehead Lane, Auburn, as executor of the last will and testament of Angela P. Dello Stritto, 6436 Parkwood Lane, Auburn, to Thomas Guido III, 261 Bullville Road, Montgomery, property at 6436 Parkwood Lane, $262,000. Assessment $225,000.
• Theodore Tomandl and Bethany Tomandl, 7805 Weedsport-Sennett Road, Auburn, to Richard Lee Golden, 1344 Otisco Valley Road, Marietta, property at 7805 Weedsport-Sennett Road, $134,000. Assessment $86,000.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 97
• Elhannon Wholesale Nursery LLC, 20716 State Route 22, Petersburg, to Thomas Paeno and Cynthia Paeno, 327 Lakeshore Road, Oswego, properties at Lot 23, Lot 24, Lot 41, Lot 42 and Lot 43 off Irwin Road, $68,500. Assessment $124,800.
• Michele Santini, 14780 W. Bay Road, Sterling, to Anthony A. Gambacurta Jr. and Michele A. Gambacurta (fka Michele Santini) (same address), property at 14780 W. Bay Road, $1. Assessment $200,100.
• Dorothy M. Brown, Marion, MA, to Jeffrey Taylor and Alice Taylor, 61 Country Club Dr., Rochester, property at Fancher Avenue, $30,000. Assessment $27,000.
Town of Summerhill
Equalization rate 80
• Eloise M. Maxson, 1632 Gee Brook Road, Marathon, to John E. Maxson and Eloise M. Maxson (same address), property at Lick Street, $0. Assessment $75,714.
Town of Venice
Equalization rate 92
• Jacqueline Mong, as executor of the last will and testament of Janet E. Wilbur, 1955 Ledyard Road, King Ferry, to Jacqueline Mong, 18 Mount View Crescent, Webster, property at 1955 Ledyard Road, $0. Assessment $137,400.