Cayuga County property transfers: Aug. 16, 2020

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 83

• Village of Cayuga, Cayuga, to Randy W. Laird, 6166 Court St., Cayuga, property at 00 Court St., $0. Assessment $15,000.

• Union Springs Central School District, 27 N. Cayuga St., Union Springs, to United Cerebral Palsy Association of Cayuga County Inc., 182 North St., Auburn, property at 255 Wheat St., $350,000. Assessment $1,500,300.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 95

• William M. Marr, 8830 Horton St., Weedsport, and Billie R. Marr, 2709 E. Brutus St., Weedsport, to William M. Marr, 8830 Horton St., Weedsport, property at 8830 Horton St., $0. Assessment $110,300.

Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 97

• Ezra N. and Susan W. Weaver, 4219 Yates Road, Savannah, to Ryan J. Hoover, 10970 State Route 38, Cato, part of property at 10880 State Route 38, $3,500. Assessment $767,800.

• Ryan J. Hoover, 10970 State Route 38, Cato, to Ryan J. and Dawn L. Hoover, 10970 State Route 38, Cato, property at 10970 State Route 38 and part of property on State Route 38, $0. Assessment $128,200.

Town of Genoa

Equalization rate 93

• KLS Lake Retreat LLC, 129 Brook Way, Ithaca, to Sally Roy Siconolfi, 2 Peter Cooper Road, Apt. 4G, New York, property at 269 Fire Lane 2, $280,000. Assessment $247,500.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 98

• Collmar Development Inc., 7041 River Road, Memphis, to Steven G. Case, 6055 Boyd Road, Sodus, property at 12954 State Route 34, $82,000. Assessment $74,300.

Town of Locke

Equalization rate 96

• Lacey K. Hatfield, 4628 West Hill Road, Locke, to Kira L. Chesbro, 595 Bone Plain Road, Freeville, property at 4628 West Hill Road, $100,000. Assessment $66,000.

Town of Mentz

Equalization rate 97

• Chester W. Hoisington Jr., 8786 Dwyer Road, Port Byron, and Chester W. Hoisington III, 2713 Van Buren St., Weedsport, to Chester W. Hoisington III, 2713 Van Buren St., Weedsport, property at 8695 Thompson Road, $0. Assessment $47,900.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 83

• Vandewater & Associates Inc., 3950 State Route 12, Lyons Falls, to Jerome and Charlotte Sasso, 175 Sharpstein Road, Locke, property at Lot 1 Long Hill Road, $26,900. Assessment $54,500.

• Christopher J. Coleman, 3282 Corrigan Road, Moravia, to Robert W. Landis, 3540 Oak Hill Road, Moravia, property at 3282 Corrigan Road, $185,000. Assessment $41,100.

• David Paul Spaker, 3617 State Route 38A, Moravia, to Shane D. Spaker, as trustee, 3617 State Route 38A, Moravia, properties at Masten Road (includes property in Semponius), $0. Assessment $25,900.

Town of Niles

Equalization rate 100

• Franklin A. Josef, 501 Kimry Moor, Fayetteville, to Robert K. Greenough, as trustee, 4629 Onondaga Blvd., Syracuse, property at 18 Fire Lane 4, $0. Assessment $310,000.

• Ricky L. Stoker, 97 Waterloo Ave., Berwyn, PA, to Cornelius and Allison Murray, 1538 Edgemere Drive, Rochester, property at 433 Boscobel Lane, $325,000. Assessment $376,700.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 76

• Brulecreek NY I LLC, 145 Burtis Point Road, Auburn, to Sonialys and James Michael Dussing Sr., 4557 Ashfield Terrace, Syracuse, property at 145 Burtis Point Road, $387,500. Assessment $221,400.

• Kathleen V. King, 6668 E. Lake Road, Auburn, and Margaret A. Cohen, 2420 Country Club Road, Winston Salem, NC, as executrices, to Christine E. King, 1213 Park Way, Ames, IA, property at 6668 E. Lake Road, $97,350. Assessment $125,000.

• Thomas F. Burns, 4846 Gahwiler Road, Auburn, to Margaret I. Dushatinski, 170 Perrine St., Auburn, and Timothy F. Burns, 122 Oakdale Drive, Elmira, property at 4846 Gahwiler Road, $0. Assessment $106,000.

• Patrick J. DeLuca, 124 Eastwood Ave., Auburn, to Patrick J. and Meghan M. DeLuca, 124 Eastwood Ave., Auburn, property at 124 Eastwood Ave., $0. Assessment $84,400.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 98

• Plaza One Group Inc., 501 John James Audubon Parkway, Suite 400, Amherst, to Tessy Sennett Facility LLC, 700 Visions Drive, Skaneateles, property at 360 Grant Ave., $1,000,000. Assessment $943,800.

• Ronald Y. Alsheimer, 501 John James Audubon Parkway, Suite 400, Amherts, to Tessy Sennett Facility LLC, 700 Visions Drive, Skaneateles, property at State Route 5, $250,000. Assessment $405,800.

• Edward L. Mazur Jr., 7893 Webster Lane, Auburn, to Marlea and Edward L. Mazur Jr., 7893 Webster Lane, Auburn, property at 7893 Webster Lane, $10. Assessment $209,100.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 100

• Randy J. Crawford, 743 Main St., Sterling, to William M. and Susan M. Kemp, 603 Cayuga St., Fulton, property at 743 Main St., $140,000. Assessment $55,300.

Town of Summerhill

Equalization rate 84

• Alfred O. Marshall Jr., as executor, 952 Cutler School Road, Cortland, to Alfred O. Marshall Jr., 922 Cutler School Road, Cortland, property at 952 Cutler School Road, $0. Assessment $87,500.

• Alfred O. Marshall Jr., 922 Cutler School Road, to Alfred O. and Mary Marshall, 922 Cutler School Road, property at 952 Cutler School Road, $0. Assessment $87,500.

Town of Throop

Equalization rate 98

• Matthew and Maryjo Downs, 74 Fairview St., Milford, CT, to Maxwell and Elizabeth Haines, 9989 Hard Point Spur, Port Byron, property at Lot 14 McDonald Road, $27,000. Assessment $23,500.

• Ann E. Oot, as trustee, 7204 Potter Road, Auburn, to William Scott and Brett Michael Saroodis, 7585 Fosterville Road, Port Byron, property at 7204 Potter Road, $349,000. Assessment $229,100.

Town of Victory

Equalization rate 100

• Susan Timmons, 12840 Ira Station Road, Mottville, to Susan Timmons and David Karkruff 12840 Ira Station Road, Martville, property at 12840 Ira Station Road, $0. Assessment $74,300.