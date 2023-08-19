Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office from June 5 to June 9:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 100

• Dodge City Properties LLC, 3117 Gunn Road, Genoa, to Jonathan Sturtz and Brianna Steger, 59 Syracuse St., Baldwinsville, property at 8 Wheeler St., $89,900. Assessment $79,000.

• Lidia Torous, 37 Frazee St., Auburn, to Luciana Torous, 22 Capitol St., Auburn, property at 37 Frazee St., $1. Assessment $68,000.

• KFNY0504 LLC, 913 Old Liverpool Road, Suite G, Liverpool, to Jacob T. Buys and Hannah P. Clarida, 124 E. Genesee St. Apt. 2D, Syracuse, property at 33 Lake Ave., $162,100. Assessment $101,200.

• Michael F. Antonacci, 41 Market St., Auburn, to Eliminator Industries LLC (same address), property at 7 Arterial East, $0. Assessment $107,300.

• George E. Larkin and J. Lynne Larkin to City of Auburn, 24 South St., Auburn, property at 138 South St., $0. Assessment $257,000.

• William P. Dobson and Amy Carber Dobson to City of Auburn, 24 South St., Auburn, property at 12 Seminary St. Rear, $0. Assessment $34,600.

• Bank of America N.A., Houston, TX, to Eric Conway and Karleigh Reilly, 31 Elizabeth St., Auburn, property at 52 Steel St., $38,000. Assessment $65,600.

• Timothy A. Kerstetter, P.O. Box 250, Auburn, to QTS Management and Leasing Inc., 2149 Ellis Drive, Auburn, property at 123-125 Osborne St., $200,000. Assessment $113,800.

• Frederick M. Evans and Laurie Jo Evans, 114 N. Seward Ave., Auburn, to Daniel E. Evans, 7199 Owasco Road, Auburn, as trustee of the Frederick M. Evans and Laurie Jo Evans Irrevocable Trust, property at 114 N. Seward Ave., $0. Assessment $135,400.

• Nancy J. Gillooly, 133 Osborne St., Auburn, to Heather L. Warter, as trustee of the Nancy J. Gillooly Irrevocable Trust, 3485 Wallace Drive, Grand Island, property at 133 Osborne St., $0. Assessment $77,100.

• Kevin Minnoe and Lisa Minnoe, 6583 State Route 90N, Cayuga, to Toomas Tillman, 1719 67th St. Apt. B1, Brooklyn, property at 138-140 S. Fulton St., $90,000. Assessment $75,300.

• Paul Harmon, 14 Washington St., Auburn, to Jessica Maurie Harmon, 12 Lafayette Place, Auburn, property at 12 Lafayette Place, $0. Assessment $36,000.

• Michele A. Dorsey (aka Michelle A. Dorsey), 28 Burt Ave., Auburn, to Michele A. Dorsey and Jeffrey S. Dorsey (same address), property at 28 Burt Ave., $0. Assessment $99,000.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 100

• Cyrilla Thurston, 6519 Short Road, Cayuga, to Daniel Thurston, 64 Wallace Ave., Auburn, and Cyrilla Thurston (same address), property at 6519 Short Road, $0. Assessment $83,100.

• Michele A. Dorsey (aka Michelle A. Dorsey), 28 Burt Ave., Auburn, to Michele A. Dorsey and Jeffrey S. Dorsey (same address), property at 351 Turnpike Road Extension, $0. Assessment $90,900.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 76

• Barbara Denise Taylor, 11290 Bonta Bridge, Cato, as executor of the estate of Margaret E. Webster, to Kevin J. Bratt, 11065 Bonta Bridge, Cato, property at 11290 Bonta Bridge Road, $1. Assessment $65,000.

• Kevin J. Bratt, 11065 Bonta Bridge, Cato, to Kelsey M. Stadelmyer, 11808 Franam Road, Cato, property at 11290 Bonta Bridge Road, $185,000. Assessment $65,000.

Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 94

• Hyland Partners Inc., 120 N. Petersboro St., Canastota, to Made CNY LLC, 66 Arterial E., Auburn, property at 9817 Hard Point Spur, $40,000. Assessment $76,000.

• Dean D. Cummins, 3125 State Route 370, Cato, to Severin Anthonson, 10996 Drake Road, Cato, property at 10982 Drake Road, $10,000. Assessment $76,000.

• Ronny L. Gunsalus, 10290 Aldrich Road, Port Byron, to Darcy Gunsalus and Ronny J. Gunsalus, 10278 Aldrich Road, Port Byron, property at 10278 Aldrich Road, $0. Assessment $37,600.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 92

• Graydon L. Weed, 5802 Southgate Drive, Auburn, to Jason Barry, 128 Ormsby Drive, Syracuse, property at 5802 Southgate Drive, $175,000. Assessment $181,700.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 85

• Sidney W. Townsend and Paula Townsend, 12124 State Route 176, Cato, to Trevor Townsend, 3424 Dennison Road, Cato, property at Farnam Road, $0. Assessment $137,400.

• Sidney Townsend and Paula Townsend, 12124 State Route 176, Cato, to Joseph M. Cavender and Elizabeth H. Cavender, 2641 Ellsworth Road, Baldwinsville, property at 11478 Ferris Road, $290,000. Assessment $219,500.

• Ty Seeber, 82 Peat Bed Road, Hannibal, and Richard W. Seeber, 12581 North Road, Cato, to Merle Z. Martin, 12645 North Road, Cato, property at 12581 North Road, $120,000. Assessment $95,100.

Town of Ledyard

Equalization rate 100

• Arpad Csegezi, 1636 Poplar Ridge Road, Aurora, to Thomas Hoppel (same address), property at 1636 Poplar Ridge Road, $0. Assessment $191,200.

Town of Mentz

Equalization rate 88

• Elliott H. Vanderveer and Yvette L. Vanderveer, 12 Tex Pultz Parkway, Port Byron, to Matt Wavrick, as trustee for the Elliott and Yvette Vanderveer Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at 12 Tex Pultz Parkway, $0. Assessment $115,200.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 66

• Michael J. Murphy, 167 Algonquin Park, Plattsburgh, to Michael J. Muprhy (same address) and Brett E. Murphy, 1493 Goose Lane, Aurora, property at Sayles Corners Road, $0. Assessment $45,455.

• James R. Moorehead and Carmen Barbazan, Saint Augustine Beach, FL, to James R. Moorehead and Carmen Barbazan, as trustees of the Moorehead-Barbazan Family Trust (same address), property at Town Line Road, $0. Assessment $82,400.

• Arthur T. O’Mara and Ursula H. O’Mara, 2088 Moravia Venice Townline Road, Moravia, to Arthur T. O’Mara and Ursula H. O’Mara, as trustees under the O’Mara Living Trust (same address), property at 2088 Moravia Venice Townline Road, $0. Assessment $343,000.

Town of Scipio

Equalization rate 83

• Lucille Bergenstock (nka Lucille Martin), Hudson, FL, to Mary Lou Mingle, as executor of the last will and testament of Donald Bergenstock, 3003 Cork St., Scipio Center, property at 3003 Cork St., $0. Assessment $427,500.

Town of Sempronius 83

Equalization rate

• Norman H. Simpson and Diana L. Simpson, 1939 Atwood Road, Moravia, to Luke P. Burhans and Natasha L. Burhans, Summerfield, FL, property at 1939 Atwood Road, $50,000. Assessment $305,000.

• Micah Bevier, 6931 Scott Gulf Road, Moravia, to Denice Nickerson, 4566 Demond Road, Locke, property at 6931 Scott Gulf Road, $0. Assessment $80,900.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 78

• Sunshine Sara Equinozzi, 3082 E. Genesee St., Auburn, to Arthur H. Combs, Natick, MA, property at 3082 E. Genesee St., $325,000. Assessment $196,000.

• David G. Rottger and Amy J. Rottger, 6744 Carrie Court, Auburn, to Matthew Cooney and Alyssa Cooney, 4059 Jordan Road, Skaneateles, property at 6744 Carrie Court, $590,000. Assessment $291,200.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 99

• John L. Wade and Kelly R. Wade, 741 Creager Road, Union Springs, to Kelly R. Wade (Came address), property at 741 Creager Road, $0. Assessment $300,900.

• John R. DeAngelo and Michelle B. DeAngelo, 8 Oak Drive Extension, Union Springs, to John R. DeAngelo and Michelle B. DeAngelo, as co-trustees for the John and Michelle DeAngelo Living Trust (same address), property at 8 Oak Drive Extension, $0. Assessment $214,100.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 81

• Barbara J. Longley, 14821 W. Bay Road, Sterling, to Richard A. Crocetti, 14774 S. Hadcock Drive, Sterling, property at 14798 W. Bay Road and Hadcock Road, $190,000. Assessment $120,200 and $1,500.

• Rachel Lowe and Bradley Lowe, 5960 Stillwell Springs Lane, Trumansburg, to Jared J. Downing, 404 County Route 21, Martville, property at 0 Fancher Ave., $59,900. Assessment $35,200.

• Wendy Marble, 25 Penhurst Road, Rochester, to Jeffrey Tonkin, P.O. Box 2, Minetto, property at 15603 Fire Lane 1, $160,000. Assessment $62,800.

• Todd L. Detweiler, Key Largo, FL, as executor of the last will and testament of Vernon P. Detweiler, to James T. Curtis, 14700 New St., Sterling, property at 1247 State Route 104A, $61,600. Assessment $64,900.

Town of Summerhill

Equalization rate 69

• Kevin Cute and Jacqueline Cute, 6 Bellevue Ave., Cortland, to Jordan B. Wilson and Venita R. Wilson, 5712 Skinner Hill Road, Moravia, property at Skinner Hill Road, $5,000. Assessment $3,800.