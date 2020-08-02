Cayuga County property transfers: Aug. 2, 2020

Due to the Cayuga County Office Building's closure since mid-March, The Citizen had been unable to access records to produce the weekly real estate transactions report. Recently, however, the Cayuga County Clerk's Office and the Cayuga County Real Property Office have established a process to provide us the needed records electronically. As a result, we have resumed the property transfers list with plans to publish the significant backlog of transactions since our mid-March report over the next several Sundays. Today's transfers cover deeds recorded June 15-21.
City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• Katherine A. Farrugia, 116 Tyler Drive, Auburn, to Jason and Jessie Brown, 14 Hockeborne Ave., Auburn, property at 116 and 109 Tyler Ave., $315,000. Assessment $239,500.
• Jason and Jessie Brown, 14 Hockeborne Ave., Auburn, to Christopher Catalfano, as trustee, 117 N. Hoopes Ave., Auburn, property at 14 Hockeborne Ave., $145,000. Assessment $133,600.
• Barry M. and Patricia A. Pillig, 9 Silver Ave., Auburn, to Barry M. Pillig, 9 Silver Ave., Auburn, property at 9 Silver Ave., $0. Assessment $85,500.
• Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, 4425 Ponce De Leon Blvd., MS5/251, Coral Gables, FL, to LTLNY Properties LLC, PO Box 337, Auburn, property at 28-30 Bradford St., $45,000. Assessment $69,800.
• UFP Eastern Division Inc., 2801 E. Beltline NE, Grand Rapids, MI, to UFP Real Estate LLC, 2801 E. Beltline NE, Grand Rapids, MI, property at 11 Allen St., $0. Assessment $520,000.
• Louis Vasile, 41 Case Ave., Auburn, to Mary Lou Vasile, 41 Case Ave., Auburn, property at 41 Case Ave., $1. Assessment $72,000.
• Chad A. Kalet, as executor, 26 Tex Pultz Parkway, Port Byron, to Chad A. Kalet, 26 Tex Pultz Parkway, property at 12 Spring St., $63,000. Assessment $60,000.
Town of Aurelius
Equalization rate 83
• Frederick Clark, 6071 Chappell Road, Cayuga, to Samantha and Michael Howell Jr., 169 VanAnden St., Apt. 2, Auburn, property at 6136 Court St., $190,794. Assessment $127,500.
Town of Cato
Equalization rate 93
• Bryan R. Dudley, 11312 South St., Cato, to Dean D. Cummins, 3125 State Route 370, Cato, properties at 11312 South St., $32,500. Assessments $109,500 and $9,500.
• Roberta J. Hartsock, 30 Willowcrest Lane, Port Byron, to Lorinda S. Smith, 2768 Holmes Road, Weedsport, property at 2768 Holmes Road, $0. Assessment $85,100.
• Cross Lake LLC, PO Box 920, Weedsport, to Piper Titus Kline, as trustee, 11074 Jordan Road, Cato, property at 11047 Jordan Road, $1. Assessment $398,000.
Town of Conquest
Equalization rate 97
• Anthony T. Turo, 10639 Duck Lake Road, Port Byron, to Jacob C. White, 3908 Miller Road, Auburn, property at 10639 Duck Lake Road, $149,350. Assessment $97,800.
• Andrew and Melissa Burke, 9520 O'Neil Road, Port Byron, to Andrew Burke, 9520 O'Neil Road, Port Byron, property at 9520 O'Neil Road, $0. Assessment $168,100.
Town of Fleming
Equalization rate 100
• G. Michael Cheney, 4757 State Route 34B, Auburn, and Nancy M. Cheney, 26 Anderson Circle, Auburn, to G. Michael Cheney, 4757 State Route 34B, Auburn, property at 4757 State Route 34B, $0. Assessment $136,500.
• Dale Baker, 5728 Silver St. Road, Auburn, to Patrick D. Hall, 5713 South St. Road, property at Sand Beach Road, $7,000. Assessment $16,900.
• Scott G. Martin, 1105 Barnwood Lane, Camillus, to Cayuga Properties Associates LLC, 3 Court St., Auburn, property at 5901 Owasco Terrace, $95,000. Assessment $92,100.
Town of Genoa
Equalization rate 93
• Ronald and Roxann Callear, 882 Macafee Road, Milan, PA, to Callear's Elmwood Point LLC, 991 Fire Lane 6, King Ferry, property at 991 Fire Lane 6, $1. Assessment $335,000.
Town of Locke
Equalization rate 96
• Rose S. Brayton, as agent, 134 Homer Ave., Cortland, to Jennifer L. Mosch, 11847 Route 90, Locke, property at 4665 W. Cayuga St., $22,500. Assessment $77,000.
• Darleen M. Clark, 1035 Main St., Locke, to Anthony Peppe, 5 S. Main St., Moravia, part of property at 1035 Main St., $18,000. Assessment $118,000.
Town of Montezuma
Equalization rate 84
• Dean D. Cummins, 3125 State Route 370, Cato, to Kenneth E. and Barbara B. Zimmerman, 889 McDonald Road, Port Byron, property at 883 McDonald Road, $73,000. Assessment $92,000.
Town of Moravia
Equalization rate 83
• Charles D. Spaulding, as executor, 2156 Rockefeller Road, Moravia, to Dwight M. and Roxann E. Eschbach, 618 Hepburn St., Milton, PA, property at 41 Aurora St., $55,000. Assessment $54,217.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 76
• Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 451 7th St. SW, Washington, DC, to Rita Isnar, 6489 E. Lake Road, Auburn, property at 4205 School St., $58,000. Assessment $91,100.
Town of Scipio
Equalization rate 97
• Thomas G. Fennessy, as trustee, 128 Mary St., Auburn, to John C. and Wendy McKinnon, 10 Fords Crossing, Honeoye Falls, property at 16 Fire Lane 30, $133,200. Assessment $196,400.
• William D. Fennessy, 128 Mary St., Auburn, to John C. and Wendy McKinnon, 10 Fords Crossing, Honeoye Falls, property off State Route 38, $51,800. Assessment $77,600.
• Matthew David Sennett, 6607 Butera Drive, Auburn, and Kevin Daniel Sennett, 18 Center St., Union Springs, to Matthew David and Erika Sennett, 6607 Butera Drive, Auburn, property at 4592 State Route 38, $0. Assessment $239,800.
Town of Sennett
Equalization rate 98
• Christine A. Patti, as agent, The Commons on St. Anthony, 3 St. Anthony St., Auburn, to Andrew J. and Maureen E. Collier, 2145 Rockefeller Road, Moravia, property at 26 Foxcroft Circle, $285,000. Assessment $389,800.
• Lawrence S. and Tonya Vatter, 3213 Franklin St. Road, Auburn, to Lawrence S. Vatter, 3213 Franklin St. Road, Auburn, property at 3213 Franklin St. Road, $0. Assessment $129,000.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 100
• Larry W. Kyle, 1801 Nichols Road, Martville, to Larry W. Kyle and Elizabeth M. Phillips, 1801 Nichols Road, Martville, property at 1801 Nichols Road, $0. Assessment $139,500.
Town of Summerhill
Equalization rate 84
• Thomas L. Lansdowne, 7568 Camroden Road, Rome, and Dale Lee Lansdowne, 13412 State Route 90, Locke, to Clint S. Bentley, 1246 Heather Lane, Victor, property at 13430 State Route 90, $170,000. Assessment $118,300.
Town of Throop
Equalization rate 98
• William L. Manchester Jr., 2428 High Bridge Road, Weedsport, to Bradley J. and Molly Vuillemot, 120 N. Division St., Auburn, property at 2428 High Bridge Road, $247,500. Assessment $219,900.
