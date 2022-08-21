Cayuga County property transfers: Aug. 21, 2022

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office July 11-13:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 95

• John F. Cavanaugh and Joyce M. Cavanaugh to Hutchco Development Inc., 2 Elizabeth St., Auburn, property at 78 South St., $106,000. Assessment $143,474.

• James E. Kilmer and Julie Kilmer to Tompkins Trust Company, property at 311 McIntosh Drive, $240,000. Assessment $235,000.

• Rebecca Anne Lucinda Babcock, 131 Westcombe Park, West Henrietta, as trustee of the Patrick J. Armstrong Irrevocable Trust, to Jose Mejia, 153-23 Arlington Terrace, Jamaica, property at 28 Mattie St., $97,000. Assessment $117,600.

• James Gentile Jr., as trustee of the Rose A. Gentile Living Trust, 681 Jayhawk Circle, Baldwinsville, to Penny L. David and Steven R. David, 1742 NY Central Road, Port Byron, property at 140-146 Prospect St., $120,000. Assessment $168,300.

• Richard Colella, 128 Melrose Road, Auburn, David Colella, 7294 Owasco Road, Auburn, Kevin Colella, 149 Genesee St., Auburn, and Paula Carcotte, 20 Keller House Drive, Poughkeepsie, to Matthew Tette and Monica E. Tetta, 19 Belmont Ave., Auburn, property at 75 Garrow St., $142,500. Assessment $97,100.

• Christopher L. Wiley and Naomi N. Lesjanski-Wiley, 178 Dunning Ave., Auburn, to Naomi N. Lesjanski-Wiley (same address), property at 178 Dunning Ave., $0. Assessment $146,737.

• Jamie Spahn Sherwood (fka Jamie L. Spahn) and Karen S. O’Hora, 5 Orchard Ave., Auburn, to Darryl Smith, 56 N. Lewis St., Auburn, property at 5 Orchard Ave., $49,000. Assessment $34,000.

• David A. Liseno, 202 Dobbin Lane, Elbridge, as executor of the estate of Joseph A. Liseno Jr., 16 Bowen St., Auburn, to Linda M. Brown, 25 Leavenworth Ave., Auburn, property at 16 Bowen St., $265,000. Assessment $194,200.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 81

• Ronald J. Thomas Jr., 6837 Baldwin Road, Cayuga, to Robert L. Butler and Karen S. Butler, 6811 Baldwin Road, Cayuga, property at 6837 Baldwin Road, $43,000. Assessment $40,700.

• County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to John Sanford, 7030 North St. Road, Auburn, property at 2105 W. Genesee St. Road, $18,400. Assessment $46,600.

• County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Christopher Hundley, 5546 Silver St. Road, Auburn, property at Fosterville Road, $15,100. Assessment $19,700.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 90

• Cynthia Nemec, 3999 Carver Road, Moravia, as administrator of the estate of Steven Nemec (aka Harry Steven Nemec), to Prestigious Source Incorporated, LaHabra, CA, property at 8987 Jackson St., $170,000. Assessment $131,900.

• Michael A. Cardinell and Carolyn M. Hundley (nka Carolyn M. Cardinell), 2208 Sine Road, Auburn, to Donald J. Gregory and Carole M. Hall, 82 Nelson St., Auburn, property at 2537 W. Brutus St., $195,000. Assessment $118,600.

• Gary L. Swan and Trudy P. Swan (aka Trudy F. Swan), 8411 Shepherd Road, Weedsport, to Austin G. Napolitano, 8630 Jericho Road, Weedsport, property at 8411 Shepherd Road, $115,000. Assessment $87,900.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 82

• Phillip Paul Barnett Jr., 11286 Bonta Bridge Road, Meridian, to Melissa S. Bruno, 7600 Robinson Road, Auburn, property at 11286 Bonta Bridge Road, $147,500. Assessment $95,600.

• County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Shane Wing, 968 High St., Victor, property at 10998 Duger Road, $52,100. Assessment $45,000.

Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 100

• County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Michael Martin and Sharon Martin, 4266 Doolittle Road, Locke, property at 10465 State Route 38, $4,100. Assessment $20,200.

• County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Arnold Bouchard Jr. and Jody Wood, 110 Sunridge Drive, Camillus, property at 9636 Stickles Lane, $4,550. Assessment $21,400.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 100

• Robert L. Vivenzio, 5825 Lakeview Drive, Auburn, to the Robert and Patricia Vivenzio Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at 5825 Lakeview Drive, $1. Assessment $111,500.

• County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Christopher Riester, 2157 Deitrich Road, Union Springs, property at 5805 W. Lake Road, $120,100. Assessment $176,200.

Town of Genoa

Equalization rate 100

• County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Caleb Ragusa, 632 Bartnick Road, Genoa, property at Atwater Road, $24,100. Assessment $16,400.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 86

• Wendy A. Close, 11506 Southard Road, Cato, to Amy Close, 489 Linwood Ave., Buffalo, as trustee of the Wendy Close Irrevocable Trust, property at 11506 Southard Road, $0. Assessment $151,628.

Town of Ledyard

Equalization rate 82

• Christopher D. Drahos, as trustee of the Nicholas Drahos Revocable Trust, Wyoming, MI, and Christopher D. Dahos, as successor trustee of the Georgiana D. Drahos Revocable Trust, to Kevin DeGraw and Tamara DeGraw, Glencoe, MO, part of 3158 State Route 90, $550,000. Assessment $1,259,700.

Town of Locke

Equalization rate 100

• Lorraine Gray, 1018 Main St., Locke, to Timothy McKinney, P.O. Box 276, Locke, property at 4604 W. Hill Road, $68,000. Assessment $91,600.

• Katrena S. Hopkins-Laudig (fka Katrena Hopkins), 5074 Erron Hill Road, Locke, to Jeb P. Hopkins (same address), property at 5126 Erron Hill Road, $0. Assessment $13,000.

• County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Ernest Pischel, 191 Cafferty Road, Harpursville, property at 4766 Chevalier Road, $35,200. Assessment $59,000.

• County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Kevin Crull, 5089 Dresserville Road, Moravia, property at 933 Main St., $21,200. Assessment $50,000.

• County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Vicki Marks and Claude Henline, 5589 Howell Road, Locke, property at East Cayuga Street, $1,025. Assessment $1,100.

• County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Laurianne Fleming, 5433 State Route 41, Homer, property at Tucker Hill Road, $19,200. Assessment $17,200.

Town of Mentz

Equalization rate 91

• Penny Lynn David, 1756 New York Central Road, Port Byron, to Robert Bennett, Grand Prairie, TX, property at 1742 New York Central Road, $170,000. Assessment $57,800.

• County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Frank J. Mazzuca Jr. and Karen Mazzuca, 217 Marilyn Ave., Syracuse, property at 1409 Haiti Road, $0. Assessment $40,300.

• County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Geoffrey Vanderwerff, 130 Melrose Road, Owasco, property at 1532 State Route 31, $23,300. Assessment $27,000.

• County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to John Juhl, 71 Pine St., Port Byron, property at 101 Main St., $11,200. Assessment $72,100.

• County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to John Shaw, 6782 Blanchard Road, Cayuga, property at State Route 31, $520. Assessment $100.

Town of Montezuma

Equalization rate 69

• Michael D. Fagan, 7233 Baldwin Road, Cayuga, Edward J. Fagan Jr., 2652 Quicksliver Drive, Auburn, and David Burnett, 7188 Baldwin Road, Cayuga, to Matthew Arnold Krzeminski, 7386 Decker Road, Cayuga, property at Baldwin Road, $10,000. Assessment $34,700.

• Matthew Arnold Krzeminski, 7386 Decker Road, Cayuga, to Matthew Arnold Krzeminski (same address), property at 7386 Decker Road and Baldwin Road, $0. Assessment $163,700.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 74

• Laurie Wood, 82 S. Main St., Moravia, and Anthony D. Wood, 6080 Mitchell Road, Moravia, to Kevin Servoss and Caitlynn Servoss, 200 Lower Creek Road Apt. C 23, Ithaca, property at 4975 Mount Pleasant Road, $164,194. Assessment $52,500.

• County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Ezekiel M. Phoenix, 12 Oak Hill Road, Moravia, property at 12 Oak Hill Road, $0. Assessment $32,100.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 72

• Amy L. Sheridan, 31 Greene St., Oxford, to Margaret Mary Schlegel, 3914 East St., Skaneateles, property at 18 Shearin St., $150,000. Assessment $110,000.

Town of Sempronius

Equalization rate 92

• Michael Giess, as successor trustee under the Giess Living Trust, 3912 Highland Ave., Skaneateles, to Gary W. Gilpin and Ann C. Gilpin, 7006 N. Glen Haven Road, Homer, property at North Glen Haven Road, $164,500. Assessment $125,000.

• Lawrence R. Baran and Debora L. Baran, 5953 Sayles Corners Road, Moravia, to Ronald W. Benjamin, 2966 White Road, Moravia, part of 5953 Sayles Corners Road, $0. Assessment $316,800.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 90

• Grant L. Perry, 3547 Depot Road, Auburn, to David Tripp, 8095 Baker Road, Auburn, portion of Depot Road, $14,200. Assessment $83,000.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 84

• Mary E. Sugar, 224 W. Second St. South, Fulton, to Robert M. Sugar and Barbara E. Sugar, 158 E. Sixth St., Oswego, property at 16172 Ford Drive, $15,000. Assessment $6,700.

• Rainbow Moon Nurseries LLC, Wayne, NJ, to Slobe Farm Real Estate LLC, 1071 State Route 370, Red Creek, property at Route 38, $80,000. Assessment $31,100.

• County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Chandra Bambah, 520 7th St., Niagara Falls, property at 525 Parsonage St., $9,600. Assessment $27,500.

• County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Jeromy Scott, 620 Peat Bed Road, Hannibal, property at 15807 State Route 104, $54,600. Assessment $29,700.

Town of Venice

Equalization rate 90

• William C. Besner (aka William Christopher Besner) (Silver Properties Inc.) to Bank of America N.A., property at 2516 State Route 34B, $123,930. Assessment $70,300.

Town of Victory

Equalization rate 99

• County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Brooke Dunn, 9702 Stickles Lane, Port Byron, property at 14584 State Route 104, $6,000. Assessment $24,600.

• County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Leonard Zimmer III and Andrew Zimmer, 2241 State Route 31, Weedsport, property at 12970 Timerson Road, $7,600. Assessment $43,900.

• County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to George Case Jr., 3826 Oakhill Road, Moravia, property at State Route 370, $4,150. Assessment $2,100.