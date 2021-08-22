Cayuga County property transfers: Aug. 22, 2015

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office July 19-21:
City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• Suzanne M. Fritz, 25 Metcalf Dr., Auburn, to Mary Ann Alton, Annapolis, MD, as trustee of the Suzanne M. Fritz Irrevocable Trust Agreement, property at 25 Metcalf Dr., $0. Assessment $155,600.
• William V. Spilly, P.O. Box 100, Hamlin, to John Kula Jr., P.O. Box 245, Union Springs, property at 35 Belmont Ave., $10,000. Assessment $15,800.
• Robert P. Blake, 5403 Fortuna Parkway, Clay, to Brookhill Ranch LLC, 11 Fairway Dr., Auburn, property at 45-47 Mary St., $145,000. Assessment $113,900.
• Robert Borsching and Sadie J. Borsching, 31 Elmwood Ave., Geneva, to Wadeea Saleh, 717 Kirkpatrick St., Syracuse, property at 95 Owasco St., $85,000. Assessment $46,000.
• Margaret Mary Anne Wagner, 192 Lancashire Place, Niskayuna, and Maureen M. Schoenberger, Reading, PA, to KeShawn Thomas, 21 Cottage St., Auburn, property at 11 Ross St., $125,000. Assessment $85,300.
• Kathleen A. Goodall, Virginia Beach, VA, Richard A. Horr, 2557 W. Brutus St., Weedsport, Robert M. Hunter, 72 Bradford St., Auburn, and David E. Hunter, 231 W. Genesee St., Cayuga, to David G. Ware, 16 Venice St., Auburn, property at 13 Florence St., $79,700. Assessment $92,600.
• Jeffrey D. Spriggs, as acting trustee of the Carroll Living Trust, 17 Woodlawn Dr., Keeseville, to Brian M. Potter and Matthew T. McCoy, 167 Hinchey Road, Rochester, property at 58-60 Cayuga St., $145,000. Assessment $90,900.
• Evans & Jiang LLC, 440 Pucker St., Waterloo, to Yohann Bensimon and Margalit Bensimon, Los Angeles, CA, property at 30 Washington St., $58,000.
• Jessica L. Pagan, 11 White Anchor Cove, Jordan, to Shannon M. Cline, 42 Fietta Lane, Weedsport, property at 5 Aurelius Ave., $80,319. Assessment $58,600.
Town of Aurelius
Equalization rate 83
• Town of Aurelius, 1241 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Paul J. Walker and Linda D. Walker, 6897 River Road, Cayuga, property at 6897 River Road, $17,500. Assessment $2,000,000.
• Town of Aurelius, 1214 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Emmett Conneely, 6937 River Road, Cayuga, property at 6937 River Road, $35,000. Assessment $2,000,000.
• Town of Aurelius, 1214 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Wayne Guy and Mary K. Guy, as trustees under the Guy Living Trust, 6951 River Road, Cayuga, property at 6951 River Road, $52,500. Assessment $2,000,000.
• Joy E. Gillotti-Olschewske, 6524 Beech Tree Road, Auburn, to Julio C. Claps (same address), property at 6524 Beech Tree Road, $128,750. Assessment $128,000.
• Town of Aurelius, 1214 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to David T. Burnett, 7188 Baldwin Road, Cayuga, property at 7071 River Road, $17,500. Assessment $2,000,000.
• Town of Aurelius, 1214 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to William Lawrence, 6885 River Road, Cayuga, property at 6885 River Road, $17,500. Assessment $2,000,000.
• Town of Aurelius, 1214 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to George Rhodes and Betty Rhodes, 6875 River Road, Cayuga, property at 6875 River Road, $17,500. Assessment $2,000,000.
• Town of Aurelius, 1214 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Sherri Wakeham, 7075 River Road, Cayuga, property at 7075 River Road, $70,000. Assessment $2,000,000.
• Town of Aurelius, 1214 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to William DeChick, 14 Tuxill Square, Auburn, property at 7059 River Road, $17,500. Assessment $2,000,000.
• Town of Aurelius, 1214 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Michael Sylvester, 6987 River Road, Cayuga, property at 6987 River Road, $35,000. Assessment $2,000,000.
• Town of Aurelius, 1214 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Jonathan Romano, 7049 River Road, Cayuga, property at 7409 River Road, $17,500. Assessment $2,000,000.
• Town of Aurelius, 1214 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to John Tardibone and Christine Tardibone, 1700 Strong Road, Waterloo, property at 6921 River Road, $17,500. Assessment $2,000,000.
• Samuel J. Picciano, 1 Morningside Dr., Auburn, to Louis R. Quill III, Colorado Springs, CO, property at 6181 Bluefield Road, $200,000. Assessment $108,000.
• Town of Aurelius, 1214 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Matthew Greacen, 6915 River Road, Cayuga, property at 6915 River Road, $35,000. Assessment $2,000,000.
• Town of Aurelius, 1214 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Michael A. Tehan and Mary Ellen Tehan, 37 Alpine Dr., Latham, property at 6923 River Road, $35,000. Assessment $2,000,000.
• Town of Aurelius, 1214 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Samantha Roberts and Michael Roberts, 6933 River Road, Cayuga, property at 6933 River Road, $35,000. Assessment $2,000,000.
• Town of Aurelius, 1214 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Grace Cornell, 6969 River Road, Cayuga, property at 6969 River Road, $17,500. Assessment $2,000,000.
• Michael A. Festa and Stephanie A. Festa, 6404 Willard St., Cayuga, to Samuel J. Picciano and Melissa A. Picciano, 6181 Bluefield Road, Auburn, property at 6404 Willard St., $310,000. Assessment $205,000.
• Town of Aurelius, 1214 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Terry Rex, Andreas, PA, property at 6871 River Road, $35,000. Assessment $2,000,000.
• Town of Aurelius, 1214 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Raymond R. Millis and Janet M. Millis, 11265 Turnpike Road, Clyde, property at 6993 River Road, $35,000. Assessment $2,000,000.
• Town of Aurelius, 1214 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Eastern Gas Transmission & Storage Inc., Meadville, PA, property at River Road, $8,750. Assessment $2,000,000.
• Town of Aurelius, 1214 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Kenneth Reeves, 9234 Conquest Road, Port Byron, property at 6979 River Road, $35,000. Assessment $2,000,000.
• Town of Aurelius, 1214 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Joseph W. Whiffen III, 6905 River Road, Cayuga, property at 6905 River Road, $17,500. Assessment $2,000,000.
• Bruce Cornell and Morgan Cornell, 6977 River Road, Cayuga, property at 6977 River Road, $17,500. Assessment $2,000,000.
• Town of Aurelius, 1214 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Ruth Conner, 7035 River Road, Cayuga, property at 7035 River Road, $17,500. Assessment $2,000,000.
Town of Brutus
Equalization rate 92
• Christine M. McKeen, 8364 Weedsport Sennett Road, Weedsport, to Chelsea M. Fitzgerald, 38 Frances St., Auburn, property at 8364 Weedsport Sennett Road, $189,900. Assessment $154,500.
Town of Cato
Equalization rate 86
• Richard L. Warwick, 129 Prospect St. Apt. 2A3, Auburn, to Alfred Parker, 10646 Jordan Road, Jordan, property at 10081 Jordan Road, $15,000. Assessment $66,000.
• Stephen J. Crandall, 309 Conklin St., Syracuse, to Gary A. Royce Jr., 469 County Route 8, Fulton, property at Lot 19 Krystyna Lane FL 6, $25,000. Assessment $30,000.
Town of Conquest
Equalization rate 90
• David Card and Susan Card, P.O. Box 345, Skaneateles, to Andrea Snyder, 7 E. Lake Road, Port Byron, property at 7 E. Lake Road, $15,000. Assessment $26,000.
Town of Fleming
Equalization rate 100
• Lorna T. Glendinning, 6968 State St. Road, Auburn, to Theresa M. Metras and Tammy Neuman, as trustees of the Lorna T. Glendinning Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at Silver Street Road, $1. Assessment $200,800.
Town of Genoa
Equalization rate 87
• Annajean P. Billington, 442 Powers Road, King Ferry, to 442 PR LLC, 3713 Wildwood Dr., Endwell, property at 442 Powers Road, $230,000. Assessment $605,000.
Town of Ledyard
Equalization rate 87
• Ronald Harrison, 1909 Lake Road, Ledyard, to Brett Harrison, 3213 Pineview Dr., Penn Yan, property at 1909 Lake Road, $0. Assessment $130,000.
Town of Mentz
Equalization rate 90
• Marilyn G. Helmer, 1512 State Route 31, Port Byron, to Matthew V. Helmer (same address), property at 1512 State Route 31, $0. Assessment $69,700.
• Scott W. Blackman and Susan E. Blackman, San Antonio, FL, to Trent Phillips, 6715 River Road, Cayuga, property at 8077 Lasher Road, $183,000. Assessment $55,100.
• Rebecca R. Smith, 1312 Maiden Lane Road, Port Byron, to Adam C. Treat and Angela M. Treat, 7387 Baldwin Road, Cayuga, property at 1312 Maiden Lane Road, $90,000. Assessment $60,500.
Town of Moravia
Equalization rate 80
• David Wensley and Janet Wensley, 5399 Brockway Road, Moravia, to Kyle Arthur Kellogg and Sarah Lynne Gardner, 4768 Stage Road, Burdett, property at 5399 Brockway Road, $254,900. Assessment $141,800.
• Brian D. Kehoe, 5611 Mack Road, Skaneateles, and Jill D. Kehoe, 2512 Richardson Hill Road, Moravia, to Tiffany H. Landis, 3540 Oak Hill Road, Moravia, property at 2706 Jugg St., $90,000. Assessment $70,000.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 73
• Robert C. Merritt, P.O. Box 279, Auburn, to Michael A. Festa and Stephanie A. Festa, 6404 Willard St., Cayuga, property at 25 Melrose Road, $225,000. Assessment $179,100.
• Robert D. Cuddy, 50 Letchworth St., Auburn, to Thomas Coon and Patricia Coon, 2907 Mulholland Road, Painted Post, property at State Route 38A, $42,000. Assessment $33,200.
Town of Sempronius
Equalization rate 98
• Rickie S. Craft, 710 Loch-Hurleyville Road, Loch Sheldrake, as administrator of the estate of Jeffery James Schmidt, 5765 Sayles Corners Road, Moravia, to Rickie S. Craft, as guardian property of Hunter Schmidt (aka Hunter Glen Mason Schmidt), property at 5765 Sayles Corners Road, $0. Assessment $65,000.
• Vicki W. Sappington, Kennedyville, MD, as administrator of the estate of Stephen Russell Watrous (aka Stephen R. Watrous), to Trentyn Rosato and Taylor Bossard, 140 Canaan Heights Road, Locke, property at 6002 and 6008 Franklin Road, $142,800. Assessment $142,300.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 97
• Fair Haven Pizza LLC, 51 Olde Maple Ave., Fulton, to Russell E. Welkley III and Tammy J. Welkley, 11400 Salter Colvin Road, Wolcott, property at 591 and 593 Main St., $143,500. Assessment $113,100.
Town of Summerhill
Equalization rate 80
• Toni Reynolds, 1189 State Route 41A, Cortland, to Kenneth Osborn, 1234 Atwood Road, Cortland, property at 1189 State Route 41A, $245,000. Assessment $261,700.