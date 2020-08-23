Cayuga County property transfers: Aug. 23, 2020

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 83

• Trahern and Margaret Duffy, 1416 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Dana E. and Jerome W. Brabant, 76 Frances St., Auburn, property at 1416 W. Genesee St. Road, $220,000. Assessment $154,000.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 95

• David T. and Briana C. Wignall, 8752 State Route 34, Weedsport, to Sean D. and Jennifer M. Wignall, 25 South St., Apt. 13A, Marcellus, property at 8752 State Route 34, $105,000. Assessment $94,300.

• Phillip Rodriguez, 8692 Centerport Road, Weedsport, to Ashley N. Tifft, 3038 Ditmar Road, Weedsport, property at 8843 South St., $164,500. Assessment $151,600.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 93

• Joan M. Smithler, 2876 Smithler Road, Weedsport, to James L. and Joan M. Smithler, as co-trustees, 2876 Smithler Road, Weedsport, property at 2922 Smithler Road, $0. Assessment $81,000.

• Joan M. and James L. Smithler, 2876 Smithler Road, Weedsport, to James L. and Joan M. Smithler, as co-trustees, 2876 Smithler Road, Weedsport, eight properties at Smithler Road, State Route 34, Jorolemon Road, 2876 Smithler Road, Jorolemon Road, State Route 34, State Route 34 and Turner Road, $0. Assessments $58,800, $108,200, $3,100, $312,000, $99,500, $86,100, $7,200 and $138,100.

• Joshua T. and Marika P. Richardson, 3112 State Route 370, Cato, to Adam Falge and Carmen Ortiz Falge, 171 Brookside Lane, Fayetteville, property at 3112 State Route 370, $150,000. Assessment $109,300.

Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 97

• Dean J. Brown, 49 East Road 1, Brunswick; Todd W. Brown, 11023 Peach Blow Road, Cato; Patrician A. Gilmore, 7870 Centerport Road, Auburn, to Calvin J. and Sharon L. Hoover, 11076 Peach Blow Road, Cato, property at 10862 Peach Blow Road, $135,000. Assessment $118,866.

Town of Genoa

Equalization rate 93

• Lynn and Carol Cunningham, 8 Riverview Road, Kirkwood, to Dean Rypkema, 111 Hullsville Road, Owego, property at 1079 Honoco Road, $230,000. Assessment $225,000.

Town of Locke

Equalization rate 96

• Mark Henline, as executor, PO Box 381, McGraw, to Claude David Henline, 4726 E. Cayuga St., Locke, property at 4726 E. Cayuga St., $1. Assessment $54,000.

• Catherine J. Alvord, PO Box 129, Locke, to Socorro R. Varela, 12137 State Route 90, Locke, property at 884 Main St., $30,000. Assessment $37,000.

• Catherine Alvord, PO Box 129, Locke, to Patrick J. Burke, 4698 Maple Ave., Apt. 1, Locke, property at 4698 Maple Ave., $50,000. Assessment $68,000.

Town of Mentz

Equalization rate 97

• Rymsco LLC, 25 Shotwell St., Port Byron, to Whaling Properties LLC, PO Box 2863, 103 Hawthorne Ave., Pittsfied, MA, properties at Willowcrest Lane and Warricks Mobile Home Court, $450,000. Assessments $154,700 and $195,200.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 83

• Donald A. Hatfield, 2137 State Route 38A, PO Box 346, Moravia, to Donald A. Hatfield and Shannon E. Bell, 2137 State Route 38A, PO Box 346, Moravia, property at 2137 State Route 38A and two properties at State Route 38A, $0. Assessment $169,100.

• Michele C. Mix, PO Box 803, 173 N. Main St., Moravia, to Charlene Janke, PO Box 255, Moravia, property at 110 Main St., $100,000. Assessment $65,000.

Town of Niles

Equalization rate 100

• Patrick J. Ryan and Jennifer A. Hares, 4364 Murray Road, Skaneateles, to James M. Colomb and Christine D. Carlson-Colomb, 62 Magothy Beach Road, Pasadena, MD, property at 4364 Murray Road, $234,800. Assessment $128,200.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 76

• David J. and Marilyn Sheftic, 143 Lazy Trail, Penfield, to David A. Greco and Kelley A. O'Donoghue, 120 Merriman St., Rochester, property at 365 Waters Edge, $410,000. Assessment $260,000.

• BMG Capital Inc., PO Box 1557, Auburn, to Megan C. and Nicholas M. Chapman, 43 N. Fulton St., Auburn, property at 17 Shearin St., $173,500. Assessment $102,200.

Town of Scipio

Equalization rate 97

• Mary Howland-Kirch, 108 Circle Drive, Elbridge, to John and Bryan Howland, 4178 State Route 90, Union Springs, property at 4570 State Route 38, $0. Assessment $151,500.

• Willard B. and Marlena M. Nivison, 1709 Goose Lane, Aurora, to Morgan A. Nivoson, as trustee, 448 Fountain St., New Haven, CT, property at 1709 Goose Lane, $0. Assessment $204,600.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 98

• Constance L. Botticelli, 32 Green Links Turn, Auburn, to Richard and Linda M. Wall, 2397 Wave Way, Skaneateles, property at 3292 Barrington Way, $279,500. Assessment $200,000.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 77

• NP Structures LLC, 5713 South St. Road, Auburn, to James J. and Julie A. Fasce, 7 Maple Way, Union Springs, part of property at North Cayuga Street, $179,000. Assessment $26,000.

• Robert Deming, 14594 Lake St., Sterling, to James C. and Julie K. Gulbe, 23 Grove St., Union Springs, property at 62 Grove St., $149,480. Assessment $73,100.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 100

• Frederick A. and Rachel M. Whitt, 14443 Mead St., Sterling, to Jo Ann Richardson, 14792 Cayuga St., Sterling, property at Humphrey Road, $14,000. Assessment $16,400.

• Thomas D. Bieber, 7415 SE Independence Ave., Hobe Sound, FL, to Mark W. Wood, 550 W. First St., Apt. 303, Oswego, property at 14659 Ingersoll Road, $113,000. Assessment $70,300.

• Robert and Jodi Mattoon, 1965 Penfold Way, Baldwinsville, to Joseph C. and Antonietta M. Santoferrara, 14932 W. Bay Road, Fair Haven, property at 14932 W. Bay Road, $325,000. Assessment $281,300.

• Robert C. Griggs, 3170 Chadbourne Road, Shaker Heights, OH, to Robert C. Griggs, as trustee, 3170 Chadbourne Road, Shaker Heights, OH, property at 516 Main St., $0. Assessment $170,206.

• Deborah A. Primeau, 347 E. 9th St., Oswego, to Stephanie Colasurdo, 64 Garden Drive, Oswego, and Jeffrey Primeau, 347 E. 9th St., Oswego, as trustees, property at 615 11th St., $0. Assessment $61,800.

Town of Throop

Equalization rate 98

• James E. and Dawn M. Bisgrove, 1235 Turnpike Road, Auburn, to Kirk P. And Brenda L. Herrling, 102 N. Division St., Auburn, property at 1235 Turnpike Road, $165,000. Assessment $112,000.