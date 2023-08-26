Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office from June 12 to June 16:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 100

• Jason E. Walter and Amy S. Walter, 34 Richardson Ave., Auburn, to Nicholas Marti and Taylre L. Marti, Crawfordville, FL, property at 32 ½ and 34 Richardson Ave., $243,800. Assessment $5,200 and $192,700.

• Adam J. Loyster, 47 Case Ave., Auburn, to Dana R. Leone and Jeslyn E. Forbes, 17 Park Ave. Apt. 2, Auburn, property at 47 Case Ave., $127,553. Assessment $93,600.

• Joshua Z. Katzker and Erin Lynn Katzker, 102 Walnut St., Auburn, to Julie A. Christiansen and Douglas J. Christiansen, Olympa, WA, property at 102 Walnut St., $213,500. Assessment $184,400.

• Hua Yang, Sarasota, FL, to Dorothy Kyle, 5815 New Hartford St., Wolcott, property at 11 Elizabeth St., $160,000. Assessment $123,400.

• Charles Cesario Sr. and Erica L. Cesario, 13 Norma Drive, Auburn, to Erica L. Cesario (same address), property at 13 Norma Drive, $0. Assessment $167,300.

• Richard J. Mendzef (aka Richard Mendzef) (aka Richard Mendzef Sr.) to Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas (fka Bankers Trust Company), property at 75 Vananden St. (fka 69), $25,000. Assessment $60,700.

• Jonathan Cramer, 1589 Turnpike Road, Auburn, and SPD Real Estate Holdings LLC, 30 Green Links Turn, Auburn, and KNK Real Estate Holdings LLC, 7724 Tamarack Lane, Ontario, to Jessie E. Alberici and Noah C. Rusinko, 28 Adams Ave., Auburn, property at 252 E. Genesee St., $231,855. Assessment $172,500.

• Thomas M. Davis, 128 Deerfield Drive, Canandaigua, and Robert K. Davis, 582 Eleanor Drive, Victor, as trustees of the Kenneth W. Davis and Loretta M. Davis Family Trust, and Kenneth W. Davis, 6 Charles St., Auburn, to Meaghan A. Evans, 1657 Griffin Road, Auburn, property at 6 Charles St., $235,000. Assessment $206,400.

• Bank of America N.A. to Home HeadQuarters Inc., 538 Erie Boulevard West, Syracuse, property at 232 Seymour St., $62,100. Assessment $124,500.

• Eunice K. Greene, 49 Copley St., Auburn, to Kelly M. Greene, 4 Letchworth St., Auburn, as trustee of the Eunice K. Greene Irrevocable Trust, property at 49 Copley St., $0. Assessment $157,000.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 100

• Alan W. Lang and Margaret S. Lang, 6697 Webster Road, Auburn, to Jeffrey A. Lang, as trustee of the Alan W. and Margaret S. Land Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at 6697 Webster Road, $0. Assessment $168,400.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 78

• Stephen L. Walczyk, 2928 Ryan Road, Weedsport, to Justin P. Allen and Rachel L. Allen, 8502 Weedsport Sennett Road, Weedsport, property at Ryan Road, $0. Assessment $19,800.

• Frederick C. Benedict, 9212 Lippoldt Road, Weedsport, to Gabriel Martin and Linda R. Delamarter, 143 Everingham Road, Syracuse, property at 9212 Lippoldt Road, $60,000. Assessment $60,600.

• Richard T. O’Brien, as trustee of the Francis R. O’Brien and Sonja O’Brien Family Trust, Bothell, WA, to Thomas O’Brien, 9419 Oakland Road, Weedsport, property at Oakland Road, $0. Assessment $27,300.

• Thomas O’Brien, 9419 Oakland Road, Weedsport, to Andrew J. Young, 9338 Oakland Road, Weedsport, and Lauren C. Cuipylo, 2758 Turnpike Road, Auburn, property at Oakland Road, $50,000. Assessment $27,300.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 76

• Darren P. Gamache and Denise Gamache, 2571 Brick Church Road, Weedsport, to Cassidy P. Fletcher, 6199 Bennetts Corners Road, Memphis, property at 2571 Brick Church Road, $220,000. Assessment $97,100.

• Daniel J. VanCott and Mary Ellen VanCott, 2394 River Road, Weedsport, to Francis Gross and Mary Beth Gross, 9460 State Route 34, Weedsport, and Christopher J. Gross, 9756 State Route 34, Weedsport, property at River Road, $58,000. Assessment $13,600.

• Riley Gourde and Angela Copes, 2536 Emerson Road, Cato, to Joshua Green and Kelly Green, 22 Blueberry Road, Liverpool, property at 2536 Emerson Road, $349,900. Assessment $133,500.

• Ann M. Caruso, 1221 Glenwood Ave., Syracuse, to Lorraine McLean, 105 Orchard St., Webster, property at 308 Fire Lane 17, $54,900. Assessment $33,800.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 92

• Lake Geneva Center LLC, Nutley, NJ, to John Bay and Joni Sassone, 17 Orchard St., Fairport, property at 5455 W. Lake Road, $1,110,000. Assessment $927,200.

Town of Genoa

Equalization rate 98

• Jeffrey A. Swan, 1031 State Route 34, Genoa, and Denise R. Swan (fka Denise R. Brown), 3 Benham Ave., Auburn, to Jeffrey A. Swan, 1031 State Route 34, Genoa, property at 1031 State Route 34, $0. Assessment $120,800 and $15,700.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 85

• The County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to James H. Hurd, 11633 Bradt Road, Cato, property at 11623 Bradt Road, $0. Assessment $80,300.

Town of Ledyard

Equalization rate 100

• William C. Snow and Robin M. Snow, Sherborn, MA, to David Derek Thompson, 119 E. Pointe Drive, Ithaca, property at 1321 State Route 34B, $450,000. Assessment $361,702.

Town of Montezuma

Equalization rate 62

• Dora Louise Kress, as the executrix of the estate of Teresa Kress, 918 James St., Syracuse, and Dora L. Kress, as guardian for Josephine Kress, The Commons, 3 St. Anthony St., Auburn, to Carl R. Townsend, 7732 Fosterville Road, Port Byron, property at 7675 Fosterville Road, $80,000. Assessment $74,850.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 66

• Joseph H. Siddle, 3275 Rockefeller Road, Moravia, to David C. Johnston and Melanie J. Doolittle, 25 Olympia Ave., Auburn, property at 3275 Rockefeller Road, $185,000. Assessment $80,600.

• Thomas E. Cavataio and Lisa M. Cavataio, 53 Main St., Freeville, to Adam Dewitt and Kathryn Dewitt, 4313 State Route 38, Auburn, property at 124 Main St., $130,000. Assessment $171,400.

• Karen L. Smith, 5868 Sand Beach Drive, Auburn, to Thomas F. Smith Jr., 2997 State Route 38A, Moravia, property at 2997 State Route 38A, $0. Assessment $103,300.

Town of Niles

Equalization rate 92

• Warren J. Stoddard, as trustee under the Barbara A. Stoddard Marital Trust, Williamsburg, VA, to Warren J. Stoddard and Mary Beth Mueller (aka Mary Elizabeth Mueller), as trustees under the Warren J. Stoddard Living Trust (same address), property at 6438 Appletree Point Road, $0. Assessment $600,400.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 63

• Anthony F. Colucci and Joette E. Colucci, 4863 Rockefeller Road, Auburn, to Anthony F. Colucci and Joette E. Colucci (same address), as trustees of the Anthony F. Colucci and Joette E. Colucci Revocable Trust, property at 4863 Rockefeller Road, $0. Assessment $353,500.

• Michael Polcovich (aka Michael C. Polcovich) and J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp. to Jonathan Cramer, 1589 Turnpike Road, Auburn, and SPD Real Estate Holding LLC, 30 Green Links Turn, Auburn, and KNK Estate Holdings LLC, 7724 Tamarack Lane, Ontario, property at 6972 Owasco Road, Auburn, property at 6972 Owasco Road, $148,001. Assessment $117,100.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 78

• Auburn Associates LLC, King of Prussia, PA, to Lakewood Enterprises LLC, 3841 Melrose Road, Auburn, part of 354 Grant Ave. Road, $0. Assessment $284,800.

Town of Throop

Equalization rate 77

• Jason and Heather Schantz, 6991 Nugent Road, Auburn, to Heather Schantz (same address), property at 6991 Nugent Road, $0. Assessment $220,519.