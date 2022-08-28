Cayuga County property transfers: Aug. 28, 2022

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office July 14-17:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 95

• Petro Rentals Inc., P.O. Box 1557, Auburn, to Pamela A. Cushing, 1658 Clark St. Road, Auburn, property at 36 Seymour St., $94,000. Assessment $91,000.

• Linda M. Brown, 25 Leavenworth Ave., Auburn, to Timmie M. Blaisdell and Theresa M. Fronce, 29 Walnut St., Auburn, property at 25 Leavenworth Ave., $300,000. Assessment $194,800.

• David A. Mizro Sr. and Mary A. Mizro, 5367 Martin Road, Auburn, to Kelley A. Peralta, 236 Woodlawn Ave., Auburn, property at 236 Woodlawn Ave., $0. Assessment $80,000.

• David A. Mizro and Mary Mizro, 5367 Martin Road, Auburn, to David A. Mizro Jr., 7 Hidden Brook Way, Auburn, and Kelley A. Peralta, 236 Woodlawn Ave., Auburn, property at 5367 Martin Road, $0. Assessment $149,206.

• Vestler Capital LLC, 2370 Turnpike Road, Auburn, to Advent Equities LLC, 90 State St. Suite 700 Off No. 40, Albany, property at 29 Madison Ave., 27 Madison Ave. and 66 Clark St., $110,000. Assessment $57,000, $40,000 and $48,000.

• Mariah L. Benney (nka Mariah L. Cottrell), 27 Capitol St., Auburn, to 27 Capitol LLC, 4205 School St., Auburn, property at 27 Capitol St., $122,000. Assessment $103,000.

• Sharon L. Rooker, 89 N. Fulton St., Auburn, to Sandy Maciag, 73 Steel St., Auburn, as trustee of the Sharon L. Rooker Irrevocable Trust, property at 89 N. Fulton St., $0. Assessment $105,700.

• Adrian Humphrey, 6609 Butera Dr., Auburn, to Renpro LLC, 9069 Elpis Road, Camden, property at 8 Orchard Ave., $42,000. Assessment $49,000.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 90

• Michael A. Brown and Tammy S. Brown, 2684 Tanner Road, Weedsport, to Annette Harter and Jeffery Harter, 4173 Slate Hill Road, Marcellus, property at 2684 Tanner Road, $361,000. Assessment $172,200.

• Hidden Greens LLC, 16 Hidden Greens Road, Weedsport, to Eric Wellington and Taylor Parry, 13975 State Route 370, Red Creek, property at 2 Hidden Greens Road, $22,000. Assessment $3,200.

• David M. Hickey and Vicki L. Hickey, 8906 Oakland St., Weedsport, to Vicki L. Hickey (same address), property at 8906 Oakland St., $1. Assessment $121,600.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 82

• Penny Thomson, Wade Thomson, Paige Everson, Scott Thomson, Todd Thomson, and Dawn Thomson, as heirs to the estate of Annette Marie Thomson (aka Annette Marie Stewart), to MTGLW Investors LP, Irving, TX, property at 11275 Bonta Bridge Road, $29,250. Assessment $86,400.

• Thomas E. Caza, Venice, FL, and Tiffany Remp, 7473 County House Road, Auburn, and Matthew Robinson, 211 W. Genesee St., Auburn, and Adam Robinson, P.O. Box 1161, Weedsport, to Tiffany Remp, 7473 County House Road, Auburn, property at 3239 Ditmar Road, $0. Assessment $60,800.

Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 100

• Yvonne P. Showers, 10019 Bruns Lane, Port Byron, to Yvonne P. Showers and James W. Showers (same address), property at 10019 Bruns Lane, $0. Assessment $44,400.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 100

• Christopher J. Geherin and Kathleen P. Geherin, 5919 Petre Dr., Auburn, to Jonathan Geherin and Krsityna Geherin, 6128 W. Lake Road, Auburn, property at 6128 W. Lake Road, $0. Assessment $461,100.

• George Cretekos, 186 Hawthorne Circle, Farmington, Gregory Cretekos, Grande Praire, Canada, and Cynthia Young, 38 Collamer Dr., Malta, Anastastia Cretekos, 80 Early St., Wellsville, and Karen Cretekos, Winchester, MA, to Anastasia Cretekos and Karen Cretekos, property at 5221 W. Lake Road, $300,000. Assessment $705,100.

Town of Genoa

Equalization rate 100

• Linda Shaw Bush (aka Linda A. Bush) (fka Linda L. Muncil), 825 Lansingville Road, Lansing, and Scott E. Shaw, 788 State Route 34B, King Ferry, as co-trustees of the Eugene W. Shaw and Beverly J. Shaw Trust, and Scott E. Shaw, 788 State Route 34B, King Ferry, to Scott E. Shaw and Michele D. Shaw (same address), property at State Route 34B, State Route 90, 680 State Route 34B, 786 State Route 34B, 791 State Route 34B, Off State Route 34B and 622 State Route 34B, $0. Assessment $3,595,100.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 86

• Jayson F. Campbell and Jill C. Campbell, 12625 Farnam Road, Cato, to Alyssa J. Hampton and Dustin T. Hampton, 3701 Allen Road, Cato, property at 3701 Allen Road, $0. Assessment $82,000.

Town of Locke

Equalization rate 100

• Emil S. Janke and Candice Janke (fka Candice deBruyn), 985 N. Main St., Locke, to Candice Janke and Alex Janke (same address), property at 985 N. Main St., $1. Assessment $76,300.

• Shane McLean and Elizabeth McLean to Rocket Mortgage LLC (fka Quicken Loans LLC), Detroit, MI, property at 1307 Bell View Heights, $193,380. Assessment $120,000.

Town of Mentz

Equalization rate 91

• Fingerlakes Rental Properties LLC, P.O. Box 320, Port Byron, to John Juhl II, 71 Pine St., Port Byron, property at 69-71 Pine St., $0. Assessment $54,900.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 74

• Brandon R. Carr and Susan M. Carr-Stayton, 3039 State Route 38A, Moravia, to Rianne R. Prine, 5142 Erron Hill Road, Locke, property at 3039 State Route 38A, $175,000. Assessment $72,500.

• Niaz Bodlah, 3051 Rockefeller Road, Moravia, to Edward J. Johnston and Christine H. Johnston, 1961 Foxglove Circle, North Bellmont, property at 3051 Rockefeller Road, $364,650. Assessment $262,300.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 72

• Elizabeth J. McDonald, 4071 Dwyer Lane, Geneva, to Michael Villano and Rosalind Fallat, 258 Seymour St, Auburn, property at 6 Third Ave., $95,000. Assessment $79,200.

Town of Sempronius

Equalization rate 92

• Gareld Emery Guernsey Jr., 2848 State Route 41A, Moravia, to Michael John Ibach, 10 Brae Ridge, Auburn, property at 2848 State Route 41A, $25,000. Assessment $71,000.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 90

• Darlene Sylvester, 22 N. Hunter Ave., Auburn, and Laurie Fuocco and Suzanne Morgan, 63 Kensington Ave., Auburn, to Dream Well LLC, 22 N. Hunter Ave., Auburn, property at 22 N. Hunter Ave., $0. Assessment $159,900.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 84

• Carol Gonzalez, 14615 Lake St., Sterling, to Lynn E. West and Matthew A. Culp, 410 Glenalby Road, Tonawanda, property at 14573 Church St., $61,000. Assessment $42,000.

• Paul F. Munger, 712 Main St., Sterling, to John Camille and Christine Camille, 103 Deborah Lane, N. Syracuse, property at Main Street, $24,900. Assessment $219,000.

Town of Venice

Equalization rate 90

• Leanne M. Swan, 3095 Gunn Road, Genoa, as administrator of the estate of Yvonne R. Tyrrell, 1686 State Route 34B, King Ferry, to Ryan Parseghian and Amelia Parseghian, 1300 Walter Corey Road, Genoa, property at 1686 State Route 34B, $150,000. Assessment $179,556.

• Frederick J. Van Orman (aka Frederick J. Vanorman), 1686 State Route 34B, King Ferry, to Ryan Parseghian and Amelia Parseghian, 1300 Walter Corey Road, Genoa, property at 1686 State Route 34B, $150,000. Assessment $179,556.

• Kathleen Minde, 2531 State Route 34B, Aurora, to Gregory J. Kowalewski, 2311 Dixon Road, Aurora, property at 2531 State Route 34B, $160,000. Assessment $88,760.