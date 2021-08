Cayuga County property transfers: Aug. 29, 2021

• Town of Aurelius, 1214 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Ronald Telvock and John Telvock, 32 Mattie St., Auburn, property at 6887 River Road, $17,500. Assessment $2,000,000.

• Town of Aurelius, 1214 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to David C. Knuppenburg, 3779 Watkins Road, Millport, Daniel C. Knuppenburg, 4273 Main St., Millport, and James W. Knuppenburg, 4396 Main St., Millport, property at 6863 River Road, $17,500. Assessment $2,000,000.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 86

• James C. Hoeck and Anne-Marie N. Hoeck, 11286 Bonta Bridge Road, Meridian, to Phillip Paul Barnett Jr., 3090 E. Main St. Apt. 2, Meridian, property at 11286 Bonta Bridge Road, $126,785. Assessment $94,600.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 100

• David Ross, 5399 W. Lake Road, Auburn, to Brian Calandra, as trustee of the David C. Ross and Robin A. Ross Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at 5399 W. Lake Road, $0. Assessment $201,300.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 92