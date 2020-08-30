Cayuga County property transfers: Aug. 30, 2020

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 83

• Jeffrey D. and Cindy L. Sharpe, 6143 Court St., Cayuga, to Mardy and Stacy L. Barrows, 285 Wheat St., Cayuga, property at 285 Wheat St., $95,000. Assessment $130,500.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 95

• Robert H. and Myrtle Ann Smith, 8745 State Route 34, Weedsport, to James D. Iwanicki, 7081 Owasco Road, Auburn, property at 8745 State Route 34, $19,900. Assessment $41,000.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 93

• Brenda M. Hendrick, as trustee, 2961 Smithler Road, Weedsport, to Edwin K. Weller Jr., 2610 W. Brutus St., #193, Weedsport, property at 2961 Smithler Road, $129,000. Assessment $21,000.

• Richard C. Friedman, 38 Pioneer Drive, Fairport, to Samuel and Jacob Friedman, 38 Pioneer Drive, Fairport, property at 129 Fire Lane 13, $0. Assessment $142,000.

Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 97

• Wayne L. and Deborah S. VanNorstrand, 11365 Pople Road, Cato, to Kayla L. and Allen Holdridge, 11365 Pople Road, Cato, property at State Route 370, $0. Assessment $170,000.

• William J. and Susan S. Bonanni, 38 Crescent Road, Fairport, to Gladys L. Cleland, 310 Carlton Drive, Dewitt, property at 81 E. Lake Road, $110,000. Assessment $97,300.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 100

• W. Lee Vanderpool, 58 Willowbrook Drive, Auburn, to W. Lee Vanderpool, 58 Willowbrook Drive, Auburn, and F. Paul Vanderpool, 53 Old State Road, Auburn, property at 53 Old State Road, $0. Assessment $209,200.

Town of Genoa

Equalization rate 93

• Anne R. Robbins, 409 Auburn St., Apt. 1, Ithaca, to Anne R. Robins, as trustee, 409 Auburn St., Apt. 1, Ithaca, property at 459 Powers Road, $0. Assessment $196,000.

Town of Locke

Equalization rate 96

• Diane M. and Ralph Hallett, 170 Bird Cemetery Road, Locke, to Mary D. Nadelen, 2015 Holly Ridge Court, Lutherville-Timonium, MD, property at 170 Bird Cemetery Road, $0. Assessment $68,000.

Town of Mentz

Equalization rate 97

• Fred W. Dennis, PO Box 586, Port Byron, to Colton Dennis, 8187 Halsey Road, Port Byron, property at 8187 Halsey Road, $1. Assessment $77,500.

• Margaret W. Davis, PO Box 271, Cazenovia; Alan R. Weston, 514 America's Way #10884, Box Elder, SD; Thomas C. Weston, 75 Halsey Ave., Port Byron; Paul H. Weston, 2790 Brick Church Road, Weedsport; James R. Weston, 7273 Lewis Road, Auburn; to Charles A. Scott, 3205 Darby Lane, Denton, TX, property at 40 Maple Ave., $135,000. Assessment $86,400.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 83

• Ryan T. Nye, 4635 Kinney Gulf Road, Cortland, to Enhance Properties LLC, 59 Aurora St., Moravia, property at 92 S. Main St., $175,000. Assessment $205,000.

• Jerry and Natalie Strayer, 8788 S. Seneca St., Weedsport, to Patrick and Jessica Bevier, 3177 Rockefeller Road, Moravia, property at 547 Indian Cove, $200,000. Assessment $155,000.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 76

• Jacqueline M. Burns, 49 North St., Marcellus, to John G. Day, 7093 Owasco Road, Auburn, property at 7093 Owasco Road, $0. Assessment $157,200.

• Patricia Stevens, 155 Brook Trout Lane, Rochester, to AnnMarie Ockenfels and Alastair Smith, 62 Copley St., Auburn, property at 6684 E. Lake Road, $220,000. Assessment $129,100.

• Timothy A. Kerstetter and Bradley M. Thurston, 5978 E. Lake Road, Auburn, to Catherine R. McArdle, 6030 E. Lake Road, Auburn, part of property at Honeysuckle Road, $5,000. Assessment $163,500.

• Mary L. Cotter, 101 Gadwall Lane, Manlius, to Mary L. Cotter, as trustee, 101 Gadwall Lane, Manlius, property at 4632 E. Lakeview Drive, $0. Assessment $107,200.

Town of Sempronius 100

Equalization rate

• Eric C. Lorberfeld, 15 Reynal Road, White Plains, and Kenise Barnes, 1947 Palmer Ave., Larchmont, to Eric C. Lorberfeld, 15 Reynal Road, White Plains, property at 7014 N. Glen Haven Road, $1. Assessment $337,000.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 98

• Susan Jakaub, 2 S. Hunter Ave., Auburn, to Mohamed Elgamel and Sarah Rooney, 15 E. Genesee St., Apt. 1, Auburn, property at 2 S. Hunter Ave., $291,237. Assessment $220,000.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 77

• Andrew J. and Nancy H. Rindfleisch, 1239 Great Gully Road, Union Springs, to Matthew S. Schenck, 1185 Great Gully Road, Union Springs, properties at 1239 Great Gully Road and Great Gully Road, $25,000. Assessments $210,200 and $29,300.

• James R. McDonald, PO Box 373, Ovid, to 3W Properties LLC, 1470 Coral Drive, Farmington, property at 21 Center St., $21,000. Assessment $58,700.

• Chester M LLC, 293 Cayuga St., Union Springs, to Cleardevelopment LLC, 1108 Madden Lane, Cortland, properties at 293 Cayuga St. and State Route 90, $340,000. Assessment $95,700.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 100

• Raymond E. Eller, 5304 Pendleton St., San Diego, CA, to Raymond E. Eller, as trustee, 5304 Pendleton St., San Diego, CA, property at 14472 Fancher Ave., $0. Assessment $110,000.

• Steven McEwen, 201 W. 2nd St., Oswego, to Bradford H. Dates, 1409 Curtis Co-Op Road, Sterling, property at State Route 38, $22,500. Assessment $15,100.

Town of Throop

Equalization rate 98

• David H. Hopkins II, 6705 Swamp Road, Auburn, to Keith C. Martin, 7273 State St. Road, Auburn, property at Turnpike Road, $24,000. Assessment $62,000.

Town of Victory

Equalization rate 100

• Jeanne L. Baldwin, 12554 Coleman Road, Red Creek, to Jeanne L. and Lawrence J. Baldwin, 12554 Coleman Road, Red Creek, property at 12554 Coleman Road, $0. Assessment $30,100.