Cayuga County property transfers: Aug. 30, 2020

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office July 13-19.
City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• Grant Ave Self Storage LLC, 263 Grant Ave., Auburn, to Self-Storage Grant Avenue LLC, 4586 Nixon Park Drive, Syracuse, property at 263-265 Grant Ave., $700,000. Assessment $703,900.
• Benk Holdings LLC, 1 O'Brien Court, Bedminster, NJ, to Christie Gleason, Th17 Standart Woods, Auburn, property at 88 Bradford St., $135,000. Assessment $47,999.
• Roseann Spinelli, 152 Cottage St., Auburn, to Martin D. Spinelli, 12 Lincoln Place, Massena, property at 152 Cottage St., $0. Assessment $75,000.
• Patricia Burleson, 92 Dunning Ave., Auburn, to Urson J. LaSagna Sr., 6801 Swamp Road, Sennett, property at 92 Dunning Ave., $0. Assessment $76,500.
• Viriginia M. White, 75 Standart Ave., Auburn, to Rusty Tierney, 6612 Butera Drive, Auburn, property at 75-77 Standart Ave., $80,000. Assessment $94,000.
• Craig Dilworth, 5711 Bentgrass Drive, Unit 208, Sarasota, to Michael and Nicole Petrosino, 4793 W. Lake Road, Auburn, property at 225 S. Hoopes Ave., $137,500. Assessment $129,500.
• Stanely J. Barski, 61 Dayton St., Auburn, to Stephen A. Barski, 55 Dayton St., Auburn, property at 50 Lansing St., $0. Assessment $65,300.
• John F. and Constance J. Bouck, as trustees, to Michelle L. Harrington, 54 Garrow St., Auburn, property at 54 Garrow St., $95,000. Assessment $79,800.
• Bernard P. and Mary Ann Oliver, 11 Yale Ave., Auburn, to David Bernard Oliver, 264 Genesee St., Auburn; Jeannette Michel Oliver-Carr, 21 Henry Drive, Auburn; John Bernard Oliver, 71 Stryker Ave., Auburn, property at 11 Yale Ave., $0. Assessment $225,600.
• John and Lynnette Wilson, 6468 Sharon Drive, Auburn, to Brian M. Griffin, 34 Vista St., Apartment 3, Auburn, property at 23 Case Ave., $134,000. Assessment $69,900.
• Nancy A. Slayton, 57 Park Ave., Auburn, to Hannah Cartwright, 44 Fietta Lane, Weedsport, property at 15 Burt Ave., $103,500. Assessment $38,000.
Town of Aurelius
Equalization rate 83
• Jeffrey D. and Cindy L. Sharpe, 6143 Court St., Cayuga, to Mardy and Stacy L. Barrows, 285 Wheat St., Cayuga, property at 285 Wheat St., $95,000. Assessment $130,500.
Town of Brutus
Equalization rate 95
• Robert H. and Myrtle Ann Smith, 8745 State Route 34, Weedsport, to James D. Iwanicki, 7081 Owasco Road, Auburn, property at 8745 State Route 34, $19,900. Assessment $41,000.
Town of Cato
Equalization rate 93
• Brenda M. Hendrick, as trustee, 2961 Smithler Road, Weedsport, to Edwin K. Weller Jr., 2610 W. Brutus St., #193, Weedsport, property at 2961 Smithler Road, $129,000. Assessment $21,000.
• Richard C. Friedman, 38 Pioneer Drive, Fairport, to Samuel and Jacob Friedman, 38 Pioneer Drive, Fairport, property at 129 Fire Lane 13, $0. Assessment $142,000.
Town of Conquest
Equalization rate 97
• Wayne L. and Deborah S. VanNorstrand, 11365 Pople Road, Cato, to Kayla L. and Allen Holdridge, 11365 Pople Road, Cato, property at State Route 370, $0. Assessment $170,000.
• William J. and Susan S. Bonanni, 38 Crescent Road, Fairport, to Gladys L. Cleland, 310 Carlton Drive, Dewitt, property at 81 E. Lake Road, $110,000. Assessment $97,300.
Town of Fleming
Equalization rate 100
• W. Lee Vanderpool, 58 Willowbrook Drive, Auburn, to W. Lee Vanderpool, 58 Willowbrook Drive, Auburn, and F. Paul Vanderpool, 53 Old State Road, Auburn, property at 53 Old State Road, $0. Assessment $209,200.
Town of Genoa
Equalization rate 93
• Anne R. Robbins, 409 Auburn St., Apt. 1, Ithaca, to Anne R. Robins, as trustee, 409 Auburn St., Apt. 1, Ithaca, property at 459 Powers Road, $0. Assessment $196,000.
Town of Locke
Equalization rate 96
• Diane M. and Ralph Hallett, 170 Bird Cemetery Road, Locke, to Mary D. Nadelen, 2015 Holly Ridge Court, Lutherville-Timonium, MD, property at 170 Bird Cemetery Road, $0. Assessment $68,000.
Town of Mentz
Equalization rate 97
• Fred W. Dennis, PO Box 586, Port Byron, to Colton Dennis, 8187 Halsey Road, Port Byron, property at 8187 Halsey Road, $1. Assessment $77,500.
• Margaret W. Davis, PO Box 271, Cazenovia; Alan R. Weston, 514 America's Way #10884, Box Elder, SD; Thomas C. Weston, 75 Halsey Ave., Port Byron; Paul H. Weston, 2790 Brick Church Road, Weedsport; James R. Weston, 7273 Lewis Road, Auburn; to Charles A. Scott, 3205 Darby Lane, Denton, TX, property at 40 Maple Ave., $135,000. Assessment $86,400.
Town of Moravia
Equalization rate 83
• Ryan T. Nye, 4635 Kinney Gulf Road, Cortland, to Enhance Properties LLC, 59 Aurora St., Moravia, property at 92 S. Main St., $175,000. Assessment $205,000.
• Jerry and Natalie Strayer, 8788 S. Seneca St., Weedsport, to Patrick and Jessica Bevier, 3177 Rockefeller Road, Moravia, property at 547 Indian Cove, $200,000. Assessment $155,000.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 76
• Jacqueline M. Burns, 49 North St., Marcellus, to John G. Day, 7093 Owasco Road, Auburn, property at 7093 Owasco Road, $0. Assessment $157,200.
• Patricia Stevens, 155 Brook Trout Lane, Rochester, to AnnMarie Ockenfels and Alastair Smith, 62 Copley St., Auburn, property at 6684 E. Lake Road, $220,000. Assessment $129,100.
• Timothy A. Kerstetter and Bradley M. Thurston, 5978 E. Lake Road, Auburn, to Catherine R. McArdle, 6030 E. Lake Road, Auburn, part of property at Honeysuckle Road, $5,000. Assessment $163,500.
• Mary L. Cotter, 101 Gadwall Lane, Manlius, to Mary L. Cotter, as trustee, 101 Gadwall Lane, Manlius, property at 4632 E. Lakeview Drive, $0. Assessment $107,200.
Town of Sempronius 100
Equalization rate
• Eric C. Lorberfeld, 15 Reynal Road, White Plains, and Kenise Barnes, 1947 Palmer Ave., Larchmont, to Eric C. Lorberfeld, 15 Reynal Road, White Plains, property at 7014 N. Glen Haven Road, $1. Assessment $337,000.
Town of Sennett
Equalization rate 98
• Susan Jakaub, 2 S. Hunter Ave., Auburn, to Mohamed Elgamel and Sarah Rooney, 15 E. Genesee St., Apt. 1, Auburn, property at 2 S. Hunter Ave., $291,237. Assessment $220,000.
Town of Springport
Equalization rate 77
• Andrew J. and Nancy H. Rindfleisch, 1239 Great Gully Road, Union Springs, to Matthew S. Schenck, 1185 Great Gully Road, Union Springs, properties at 1239 Great Gully Road and Great Gully Road, $25,000. Assessments $210,200 and $29,300.
• James R. McDonald, PO Box 373, Ovid, to 3W Properties LLC, 1470 Coral Drive, Farmington, property at 21 Center St., $21,000. Assessment $58,700.
• Chester M LLC, 293 Cayuga St., Union Springs, to Cleardevelopment LLC, 1108 Madden Lane, Cortland, properties at 293 Cayuga St. and State Route 90, $340,000. Assessment $95,700.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 100
• Raymond E. Eller, 5304 Pendleton St., San Diego, CA, to Raymond E. Eller, as trustee, 5304 Pendleton St., San Diego, CA, property at 14472 Fancher Ave., $0. Assessment $110,000.
• Steven McEwen, 201 W. 2nd St., Oswego, to Bradford H. Dates, 1409 Curtis Co-Op Road, Sterling, property at State Route 38, $22,500. Assessment $15,100.
Town of Throop
Equalization rate 98
• David H. Hopkins II, 6705 Swamp Road, Auburn, to Keith C. Martin, 7273 State St. Road, Auburn, property at Turnpike Road, $24,000. Assessment $62,000.
Town of Victory
Equalization rate 100
• Jeanne L. Baldwin, 12554 Coleman Road, Red Creek, to Jeanne L. and Lawrence J. Baldwin, 12554 Coleman Road, Red Creek, property at 12554 Coleman Road, $0. Assessment $30,100.
