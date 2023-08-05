Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office May 11-17:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 100

* FASTRAC EG LLC, Westborough, MA, to OBSIDIAN ML 3 LLC (same address), property at 148 Grant Ave., $0. Assessment $1,631,500.

* Renee Crimmins (aka Renee M. Crimmins) to Bank of America N.A., property at 232 Seymour St., $113,734. Assessment $98,000.

* MMDI Properties LLC, P.O. Box 1037, Auburn, to Bibi Nafeza Grady, 125 Franklin St., Auburn, property at 66-68 Hamilton Ave., $160,000. Assessment $106,000.

* Ozzie Enterprises LLC, 83 Capitol St., Auburn, to Mindy Shelton and Donovan Shelton, 2876 Apulia Road No. 36, Lafayette, property at 28 Sherman St., $142,900. Assessment $99,100.

* Raymond M. Weaver Jr. and Bobbi J. Weaver to City of Auburn, 24 South St., Auburn, property at 2 Beach Ave., $0. Assessment $109,300.

* Rachel A. Juhl and estate of William Koegel to City of Auburn, 24 South St., Auburn, property at 18 Genesee St., $0. Assessment $140,100.

* Creative Electric Inc. to City of Auburn, 24 South St., Auburn, property at 18 N. Division St., $0. Assessment $112,200.

* Alexandro Espinoza, Ontario, CA, to AJS Housing NY LLC, 106 Osborne St., Auburn, property at 119 North St., Auburn, $0. Assessment $190,200.

* Heather M. McKeen, 97 Lansing St., Auburn, to Bonnie Lee Bent, 47 E. Genesee St. Apt. 306, Auburn, property at 97 Lansing St., $140,000. Assessment $119,100.

* Michael J. Kubarek, 195 Perrine Ave., Auburn, to Donna M. Wrobel, 97 Pulaski St., Auburn, property at 19-21 Shevchenko Ave., $7,000. Assessment $13,600.

* Maurice L. Mobley, 75 Hamilton Ave., Auburn, to Maurice L. Mobley and Desarae Johnson (same address), property at 75 Hamilton Ave., $0. Assessment $146,250.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 100

* NECG Fingerlakes LLC, 1 Hillcrest Drive, Suite 310, Spring Valley, to FCPT Holdings LLC, Mill Valley, CA, property at 1624 Clark St. Road, $960,000. Assessment $750,000.

* Amy S. Trufant (fka Amy Marquart), 6863 Baldwin Road, Cayuga, to Amy S. Trufant and Benton S. Trufant (same address), property at 6863 Baldwin Road, $1. Assessment $115,000.

* Betty M. Walowsky, 2128 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, to Damien Walter (same address), property at 2128 W. Genesee St. Road, $0. Assessment $66,900.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 78

* Amy Jenkins, 8409 Hoyt Road, Weedsport, as trustee of the Hart Family Irrevocable Trust, to David C. Bailey Jr. and Doreen L. Bailey, 4300 Gypsy Road, Marcellus, property at 8409 Hoyt Road, $390,000. Assessment $152,000.

* Elrbdige RW Holdings LLC, 1400 East Ave. No. 406, Rochester, to Delaware Inn Holdings LLC, P.O. Box 173, Oswego, property at 8310 Grant Ave. and Baker Road, $650,000. Assessment $660,100.

* Secretary of Veteran Affairs to Brenda K. Coleman, 9233 Oakland Road, Weedsport, property at 2669 Lincoln St., $70,133. Assessment $74,500.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 76

* Stefan J. House, 10033 Jordan Road, Jordan, to Stefan J. House and Wendy L. House (same address), property at 3471 Jorolemon Road, $0. Assessment $430,600.

* Barbara L. Morsdorf, 6751 River Road, Jordan, to Nicole L. Maule, 2391 Hillview Drive, Cato, property at 2385 Hillview Drive, $0. Assessment $12,000.

* Manny L. Condon, 88 Candlewood Gardens, Baldwinsville, and Kelly L. Condon, 11342 Calkins Road, Cato, to Kelly L. Condon (same address), property at 11342 Calkins Road, $1. Assessment $129,700.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 92

* Carmela Gravelding, 5379 W. Lake Road, Auburn, to Karen Skowron, 6 Dayton St., Auburn, and Diane Murray, 2 Depew St., Auburn, property at 5379 W. Lake Road, $0. Assessment $290,543.

Town of Mentz

Equalization rate 88

* Ronald L. Powers, 9052 Oakland Road, Port Byron, to Ronald L. Powers and Donna M. Powers (same address), property at 9052 Oakland Road, $1. Assessment $135,400.

Town of Montezuma

Equalization rate 62

* Christine M. Moulton, 8004 State St. Road, Port Byron, as administrator of the estate of Richard James Burcroff, to Nicholas A. Church and Kiersten M. Harvey, 8197 State Route 90, Montezuma, property at 8173 High St., $0. Assessment $57,500.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 66

* George Fickeisen, 2856 State Route 38A, Moravia, and Gretchen Wade (fka Gretchen Francis), 2 Meadowview Drive, Poughkeepsie, to Gretchen Wade and Hasaan Brown (same address), property at 1638 State Route 38, $0. Assessment $118,700.

* Robert J. Sovocool, 6 Walnut St., Moravia, to Herrick C. Kimball and Marlene M. Kimball, 5604 Murphy Hill Road, Moravia, property at 11 E. Cayuga St., $179,000. Assessment $127,000.

* Ricky S. Raymond and Lynne A. Raymond, 32 Glenside Drive, Moravia, to Brandon Coningsby, 24 Glenside Drive, Moravia, property at 0 Oak Hill Road, $21,000. Assessment $21,200.

* Amy L. Heller, 232 N. Main St., Moravia, to Brendan T. Famoly, 4888 Rockefeller Road, Auburn, property at 232 N. Main St., $134,000. Assessment $60,500.

Town of Niles

Equalization rate 92

* Samantha Dougherty, 5004 Yellow Wood Parkway, Jamesville, to Christopher F. Riester and Heidi R. Barner, 2157 Deitrich Road, Union Springs, property at 397 Wide Waters Lane, $850,000. Assessment $660,100.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 63

* Christopher A. Mehl, 1 Morris St., Auburn, to Christopher A. Mehl and Malary Mehl (same address), property at 4862 Rockefeller Road, $0. Assessment $11,828.

* R. Daniel Burgmaster and Beth L. Burgmaster, 18 Brae Ridge Road, Auburn, to Beth L. Burgmaster (same address), property at 18 Brae Ridge Road, $0. Assessment $244,700.

* James R. Reynolds and Patricia R. Reynolds, 4857 Rockefeller Road, Auburn, to Kevin D. Clark and Karley F. Clark, Pineville, NC, property at 4857 Rockefeller Road, $300,000. Assessment $274,500.

Town of Sempronius

Equalization rate 83

* Norman H. Simpson and Diana L. Simpson, 1939 Atwood Road, Moravia, to Joshua E. Grobelny and Ruth Ann Grobelny, 2016 Atwood Road, Moravia, property at 1939 Atwood Road, $24,000. Assessment $305,000.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 78

* Michael Case (aka Michael J. Case), 8129 Shepherd Road, Weedsport, to Mark R. Hamblin and Lauren E. Hamblin, 113 E. William St., Waterloo, property at 8129 Shepherd Road, $510,000. Assessment $151,000 and $181,500.

* Amy S. Trufant (fka Amy Marquart), 6863 Baldwin Road, Cayuga, to Frederick Cornelius, 64 Melrose Road, Auburn, property at 2627 Turnpike Road, $1. Assessment $160,000.

* Alison L. Boyd and Bradford A. Boyd, Margate, FL, to Christian D. Wolfe and Jennifer R. Wolfe, Ponte Vedra, FL, property at 23 Calemad Drive and vacant, $975,000. Assessment $484,000 and $37,800.

* Sylvia S. Wilson, 3420 Miller Road, Auburn, to Carol A. Mackenzie, 8787 S. Seneca St., Weedsport, and Dawn L. Wilson, 30 Dayton St., Auburn, as trustees for the Sylvia S. Wilson Irrevocable Trust, property at 3420 Miller Road, $0. Assessment $167,949.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 81

* Victor Kaufman to Secretary of Veteran Affairs, property at 14352 Woods Road, $159,695. Assessment $146,400.

* Cristal Pagliaro-Sabatini, 558 Eaton Road, Rochester, and Anne-Marie Pagliaro-Sabatini, 390 Belmeade Road, Rochester, to Cristal Pagliaro-Sabatini (same address), property at 15631 Fire Lane 2, $1. Assessment $276,000.

* Joan Deming, 548 Main St., Sterling, to Holly J. Thompson, 4961 Fayetteville-Manlius Road, Manlius, property at 548 Main St., $155,900. Assessment $69,000.

* Mary Carlucci and Tyler J. Carlucci, 346 Phillips Lane, Sterling, to Fair Haven Yacht Club Inc., 14520 W. Side Dr., Fair Haven, property at 346 Phillips Lane, $5,000. Assessment $385,100.

* Jacob J. Hamelinck, 631 Helen St., Syracuse, to Silk Road Farms LLC, 113 Kingston Road, Elbridge, property at State Route 104, $15,000. Assessment $14,300.

* Steven R. O’Dowd and Paulette J. O’Dowd, Lima, OH, to James Reed and Michelle Reed, 1031 State Route 104A, Sterling, property at 1031 State Route 104A, $7,630. Assessment $67,407.

Town of Summerhill

Equalization rate 69

* Kathleen Robison, 6403 Crofoot Road, Moravia, and Yvonne Becker, 3727 Allen Drive, Cortland, to Charles E. Ripley, 1418 Salt Road, Moravia, property off Lick Street, $7,000. Assessment $8,700.

* 3W Properties LLC, 1470 Coral Drive, Farmington, to Jesus Balderrama, 1240 Lake Como Road, Cortland, property at 1240 Lake Como Road, $0. Assessment $36,500.

Town of Venice

Equalization rate 83

* Alice F. Muncy, 2064 State Route 34, Venice Center, to Colden Knapp and Alexandra Kollias, 31 Johnson Road, Freeville, property at 2064 State Route 34, $265,000. Assessment $170,800.