Cayuga County property transfers: Aug. 7, 2022

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office June 27-July 4:

City of Auburn

Equalization rate 95

• Elizabeth A. Burke and Raymond J. Bizzari, 1291 Levanna Road, Aurora, to Michael Bizzari, 7 Ross St., Auburn, property at 9 Ross St., $55,000. Assessment $87,300.

• Glen E. Hill to KeyBank N.A., 4224 Ridge Lea Road, Amherst, property at 176 Van Anden St., $100. Assessment $64,000.

• Kathleen A. Diehl, 21 Case Ave., Auburn, to Michael D. Diehl and Christopher J. Diehl, as trustees for the Kathleen A. Diehl Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at 21 Case Ave., $0. Assessment $91,000.

• Thomas R. Clarkson, 96 Perrine St., Auburn, to Andrew B. Pelc, 35 Union St., Auburn, property at 96 Perrine St., $114,400. Assessment $88,500.

• Jared Bretherton, 3512 Clinton Road, Jordan, to Nathan H. Empie and Carrie R. Empie, 1386 Foxfield Dr., Skaneateles, property at 37 Wilbur Ave., $190,000. Assessment $175,100.

• Laurie Fuoco, 63 Kensington Ave., Auburn, to Zachary Suarez, 22 N. Hunter Ave., Auburn, property at 19 Van Patten St., $0. Assessment $56,200.

• Annette Slaski, 58 Grant St., Auburn, as trustee for the Genevieve M. Wawrzaszek Irrevocable Trust, to Laura Bushallow, 303 McIntosh Dr., Auburn, property at 58 Grant St., $100,000. Assessment $121,600.

• Joan Rusin, 17 Case Ave., Auburn, to Alisa Lawton, as trustee of the Joan Rusin Irrevocable Trust, 105 N. Marvin Ave., Auburn, property at 17 Case Ave., $0. Assessment $72,500.

• Karen L. Westburgh and Kathleen H. Connors, as trustees for the Beverly A. Hamilton Irrevocable Trust, 9 Bowen St., Auburn, to Tara Fitzgerald and Alistair Byrne, 700 Warren Road, Ithaca, property at 9 Bowen St., $225,000. Assessment $200,000.

• Mark R. Cicora, as trustee for the Michael A. and Sherry E. Cicora Irrevocable Trust, 101 N. Lewis St., Auburn, to Mark R. Cicora (same address), property at 101 N. Lewis St., $0. Assessment $132,400.

• Sara E. Murray, as trustee for the Mary Rose Kott Irrevocable Trust, 150 Edgehill Road, Syracuse, to William P. D’Agostino, Berkley, MA, and Donna Jean Driscoll, Watertown, MA, property at 40 Lansing St., $0. Assessment $70,400.

• City of Auburn, 24 South St., Auburn, to Geoffrey E. Ford, 49 Cottage St., Auburn, property at 180 State St., $5,000. Assessment $40,000.

• Niles Backus, San Francisco, CA, as administrator of the estate of Elsa Backus, to Michael Marinelli and Anna Boim Marinelli, 7107 Owasco Road, Auburn, property at 4 Woodruff Place, $42,000. Assessment $42,000.

• Michelle M. Breault, 222 N. Hoopes Ave., Auburn, to Benjamin M. Steiner and Jennifer Steiner, 975 Dryden Road Unit A, Ithaca, property at 222 N. Hoopes Ave., $159,000. Assessment $157,300.

• Casey L. Bianco, 24 Florence St., Auburn, to Stephen Joslyn and Alexis R. Fisher, 411 W. Cortland St., Groton, property at 24 Florence St., $130,800. Assessment $53,500.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 81

• Michael Jorgensen and Kristine Jorgensen, 5869 Experimental Road, Auburn, to Patrick R. A’Hearn and Emily A’Hearn, 63 Lydia Lane, Cheektowaga, property at 5869 Experimental Road, $390,000. Assessment $254,600.

• Theodore O. Wallin, 213 Bradford Parkway, Syracuse, to Cora A. Alsante, 1800 AXA Tower 1, 100 Madison St., Syracuse, Peter L. Grieshop, Huntersville, NC, and John G. Walsh, 213 Bradford Parkway, Syracuse, as co-trustees of the Theodore O. Wallin Irrevocable Trust, property at 6193 Center St. and Lake Street Inland, $0. Assessment $95,500 and $15,000.

• Theodore O. Wallin, 213 Bradford Parkway, Syracuse, to Cora A. Alsante, 1800 AXA Tower 1, 100 Madison St., Syracuse, Peter L. Grieshop, Huntersville, NC, and John G. Walsh, 213 Bradford Parkway, Syracuse, as co-trustees of the Theodore O. Wallin Irrevocable Trust, property at 6176 Lake St., $0. Assessment $116,200.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 90

• Steven A. Vesosky and Rosa M. Jones, 141 Oakley Dr. East, Syracuse, to CK Rental Properties LLC, 8129 Shepherd Road, Weedsport, property at 2771 E. Brutus St., $150,000. Assessment $103,300.

• Jeremy F. Walters, 2295 Day Road, Weedsport, to Peter L. Andrus and Sharon N. Andrus, as trustees under the Peter and Sharon Andrus Trust, Lakeway, TX, property at 2295 Day Road, $320,000. Assessment $150,000.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 82

• Thomas E. Caza, Venice, FL, as ancillary administrator of the estate of Donna Lou Caza (aka Donna L. Sheets and Donna L. Robinson), to Thomas E. Caza, Venice, FL, Tiffany Remp, 7473 County House Road, Auburn, Matthew Robinson, 211 W. Genesee St., Auburn, and Adam Robinson, P.O. Box 1161, Weedsport, property at 3239 Ditmar Road, $0. Assessment $60,800.

• Alexander E. Clark and Britta L. Clark, 3121 State Route 370, Cato, to Kristina M. DeLano, 2765 E. Brutus St., Weedsport, property at 3121 State Route 370, $145,000. Assessment $68,000.

Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 100

• Cody J. Cox, 9904 O’Neil Road, Port Byron, to Jeffrey A. Lafler and Patrizia Lafler, 38 Seymour St., Auburn, property at 9904 O’Neil Road, $185,000. Assessment $173,400.

• Randy R. Ross and Wanda L. Ross, 1160 Drake Road, Cato, to Crystal A. Ross-Metarko, 1994 State Route 370, Cato, property at 2010 State Route 370, $0. Assessment $52,800.

• Randy R. Ross and Wanda L. Ross, 1160 Drake Road, Cato, to Amber M. Ross, Richford, VT, property at 2010 State Route 370, $0. Assessment $52,800.

• Terry A. Delmar, 8798 South St., Weedsport, to Terry A. Delmar and Cynthia L. Delmar (same address), property at 1526 River Road, $0. Assessment $253,300.

Town of Fleming

Equalization rate 100

• Kathryn A. Chambers, 5697 W. Lake Road, Auburn, to Amy Hodson, as trustee for the Kathryn A. Chambers Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at 5697 W. Lake Road, $0. Assessment $199,000.

Town of Genoa

Equalization rate 100

• Ruth E. Bradley, 8723 State Route 90, King Ferry, and Lynne E. Bradley, Takoma Park, MD, as co-executrixes of the estate of Henry Bradley, to Ruth E. Bradley (same address) and Lynne E. Bradley (same address), property at Clearview Road, $0. Assessment $22,300.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 86

• County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Justin Reinhardt, 3720 Everts Road, Cato, property at 12254 Bradt Road, $63,000. Assessment $76,200.

Town of Locke

Equalization rate 100

• Cheryl M. Shields, 10018 State Route 90, P.O. Box 243, Genoa, as executor of the last will and testament of Roger J. Shields (aka Roger John Shields), to Joseph L. Shields, 131 Armstrong Road, Lansing, property at 88 W. Groton Road, $50,082.50. Assessment $41,800.

• County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Andrew Hildreth, 241 Lansing Genoa Townline Road, Lansing, property at Hurley Drive, $10,200. Assessment $7,700.

Town of Mentz

Equalization rate 91

• Heather L. Mahunik, 9123 N. Main St. Road, Port Byron, to Anna Mahunik and Jacob Mieczorek, 3029 Towpath Road, Weedsport, property at 9123 N. Main St. Road, $130,467. Assessment $106,484.

• Trinh T. Kellogg, 1638 Henvy Road, Port Byron, to Kristine L. Kellogg, 8 Rosewood Dr., Auburn, as trustee of the Kenneth L. Kellogg and Trinh T. Kellogg Family Trust, property at 1648 Henvy Road, $1. Assessment $89,600.

• Kenneth L. Kellogg and Trinh T. Kellogg, 1638 Henvy Road, Port Byron, to Kristine L. Kellogg, 8 Rosewood Dr., Auburn, as trustee of the Kenneth L. Kellogg and Trinh T. Kellogg Family Trust, property at 1638 Henvy Road, $1. Assessment $132,400.

• Laura Marl Bennett, Shelley L. Aaserud and Guy Allen Marl to Chemung Canal Trust Company, 1 Chemung Canal Plaza, Elmira, property at 1 Curtis St., $118,806.13. Assessment $92,045.

Town of Montezuma

Equalization rate 69

• David R. Thurston and Terry L. Thurston, 8166 Chapman Road, Montezuma, to Timothy Rathbun and Tina Rathbun, 8270 W. Loop Road, Port Byron, property at 8263 W. Loop Road, $36,500. Assessment $12,500.

• Michael Squires and Terry Squires, 12301 Tyrrell St., Wolcott, to Heather Tanner, P.O. Box 477, Montezuma, property at 8737 Dwyer Road, $29,000. Assessment $21,500, $10,400 and $2,100.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 74

• Shawn McNabb and Mandy McNabb, 4376 Long Hill Road, Moravia, to John P. Miller, 487 India Cove Road, Moravia, property at 4376 Long Hill Road, $495,000. Assessment $21,100 and $246,400 and $4,300.

• Judith L. Sampson, 587 Bird Cemetery Road, Locke, as executrix under the last will and testament of Joyce A. Hawley, to Jacqueline S. Hawley, 192 N. Main St., Moravia, property at 192 N. Main St., $93,000. Assessment $120,000.

• County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to James VanWagner, 11 Paul St., Auburn, property at 9 Allis Ave., $44,000. Assessment $45,800.

Town of Niles

Equalization rate 100

• Anne Munly and Theodore L. Brown, 314 Stratford St., Syracuse, to Theodore L. Brown (same address), as trustee of the Theodore L. Brown Revocable Trust, and Anne Munly (same address), as trustee of the Anne Munly Revocable Trust, property at Fire Lane 12, $0. Assessment $80,600.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 72

• Sean Herbert, 12 Letchworth St., Auburn, to Sean Herbert and Marisa Herbert (same address), property at 12 Letchworth St., $0. Assessment $156,825.

• Richard P. Babcock, as trustee of the Dorothy H. Babcock 1999 Trust, Bloomfield, CT, to Richard P. Babcock and Mary O. Babcock (same address), property at 409 Cottonwood Lane, $291,000. Assessment $291,300.

Town of Scipio

Equalization rate 92

• Sandra E. Keller, 4313 State Route 38, Auburn, to Adam Dewitt and Kathryn Carter, 33 Clinton St., Homer, property at 4313 State Route 38, $420,000. Assessment $270,000.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 90

• Michelle K. Jaskula and Terrance W. Jaskula, 7216 Mutton Hill Road, Auburn, to Michelle K. Jaskula (same address) and Ronald K. Stiles, 25 West St. No. 2, Auburn, property at Hidden Valley Dr., $0. Assessment $7,000.

• Brian W. MacLaughlin and Whitney R. MacLaughlin, 53 Calemad Dr., Auburn, to Brian W. MacLaughlin and Whitney R. MacLaughlin, as trustees of the MacLaughlin Living Trust (same address), property at 53 Calemad Dr., $0. Assessment $476,000.

• Deborah A. Milillo, 6824 Swamp Road, Auburn, to Karissa J. Thompson, 6367 Canoga Road, Auburn, property at 6824 Swamp Road, $330,000. Assessment $196,400.

• Jere D. Jacobs and Rita R. Jacobs, 3677 Franklin St. Road, Auburn, to Nicole Marshall and Thomas Jacobs, as trustees for the Jere D. Jacobs and Rita R. Jacobs Irrevocable Trust (same address), property at 3677 Franklin St. Road, $0. Assessment $283,077.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 100

• Michael R. Feocco and Cathleen Feocco, 15 Park St., Union Springs, to Cathleen Feocco (same address), property at 15 Park St., $0. Assessment $131,400.

• Millacent S. Lewis, 12 Evergreen St., P.O. Box 223, Union Springs, to Deborah J. Lewis and David E. Lewis, as trustees for the Millacent S. Lewis Revocable Trust (same address), property at 12 Evergreen St., $0. Assessment $175,500.

• Kevin Thurston, 1059 State Route 326, Union Springs, to Valerie Thurston (same address), property at 1059 State Route 326, $0. Assessment $103,400.

• Marilyn D. Schenck, as trustee for the Beverly J. Turk Irrevocable Trust Agreement, 4170 Dildine Road, Union Springs, to Daniel D. Schenck and Jennifer L. Schenck, 4271 Truesdale Road, Union Springs, property at 4170 Dildine Road, $180,000. Assessment $197,600.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 84

• Michael A. DePietro, as trustee of the DePietro Irrevocable Trust, 603 Plymouth Place, Utica, to Angela M. Norselli, 80 Eagle Rock Dr., Rochester, property at 14930 N. Hadcock Dr., $1. Assessment $223,400.

• David H. Eshbaugh and Carol S. Eshbaugh, 4120 Henneberry Road, Manlius, to Richard Walberger, 2266 County Line Road, Phoenix, property at 585 12th St., $405,000. Assessment $310,619.

• County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Christopher Stupp Jr., 754 Rathburn Road, Oswego, property at 1004 State Route 104A, $33,200. Assessment $75,400.

Town of Summerhill

Equalization rate 77

• County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, to Diane Muller, Merritt Island, FL, property at 1456 Atwood Road, $130,600. Assessment $227,600.

Town of Venice

Equalization rate 90

• Susan B. Simon, 102 E. Genesee Parkway, Syracuse, to Susan B. Simon (same address), Andrew G. Simon, Lexington, VA, and Janet A. Simon, Lexington, VA, property at 2949 Firelane 3, $0. Assessment $99,900.

• Dale C. Mangan, 1845 Walter Corey Road, King Ferry, to Anne F. Van Dusen, 69 Thatcher Road, Rochester, property at 1845 Walter Corey Road, $220,000. Assessment $154,900.

Town of Victory

Equalization rate 99

• William VanFossen, 460 South Collingwood, Syracuse, to James D. Slobe, 1013 State Route 370, Red Creek, part of 12228 Upton Road, $12,600. Assessment $91,300.

• Elbridge K. Cleveland, 11538 State Route 38, Cato, to Gary Hoover and Elsie Hoover, 1166 Stahlnecker Road, Red Creek, property at 11538 County Route 38, $150,000. Assessment $134,040.