Cayuga County property transfers: Aug. 8, 2021

Equalization rate 83

• Gary J. Cunningham Jr., P.O. Box 251, Auburn, as executor of the last will and testament of Anne B. Delaney, to Gary J. Cunningham Jr., property at West Genesee Street Road, $0. Assessment $229,700.

• Gary J. Cunningham Jr., P.O. Box 251, Auburn, as executor of the last will and testament of Anne B. Delaney, to David C. Cunningham, 304 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, property at Wheat Street, $0. Assessment $116,000.

• Louis M. Bizzari and Pamela A. Spier, 6642 Beech Tree Road, Auburn, and 2598 Fallen Timber Path, Phoenix, to Dennis J. Zaffarano and Marie E. Bianconi, 141 High St., Apt. 14, Geneva, property at 6642 Beech Tree Road, $258,000. Assessment $218,500.

• Richard D. DeLeo, 6422 Canoga Road, Auburn, and Penny J. DeLeo, 3329 Franklin St. Road, Auburn, to Stephen P. Gould, 5854 Route 96, Romulus, property at 6422 Canoga Road, $200,000. Assessment $125,400.

• Stephen P. Gould, 6422 Canoga Road, Auburn, to Stephen P. Gould and Katherine A. Gould (same address), property at 6422 Canoga Road, $0. Assessment $125,400.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 92