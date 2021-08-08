Cayuga County property transfers: Aug. 8, 2021

Today's transfers cover deeds recorded with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office July 7-11:
City of Auburn
Equalization rate 100
• Amanda Crawford (fka Amanda Carder), 3177 E. Genesee St. Road, to Mokergran LLC, 63 E. Halley Lane, Central Islip, property at 16 Garrow St., $39,900. Assessment $74,000.
• Laurie J. Fuoco, 63 Kensington Ave., Auburn, and Alan J. Brenner, 26101 Kring Point Road, Box 24, Redwood, to Zachary E. Suarex, 22 N. Hunter Ave., Auburn, property at 66 Holley St., $25,000. Assessment $39,400.
• Nick A. Diego, 22 Grove Ave., Auburn, to Elizabeth O’Hern and Steven Malinowski, A11 Brogan Manor, Auburn, property at 22 Grove Ave., $150,000. Assessment $102,600.
• Joseph D. Graney and Sheila S. Graney RLU, 168 N. Herman Ave., Auburn, to Albert E. Townsend Jr., 7 Evans St., Auburn, property at 168 N. Herman Ave., $179,900. Assessment $124,200.
• James P. Klink and Teressa D. Klink, 61 Chedell Place, Auburn, to Alexandra M. Brown, 19 Wright Ave., Auburn, property at 61 Chedell Place, $148,000. Assessment $78,000.
• Loren Zoeckler (fka Loren Bartnicke), 92 Nelson St., Auburn, to Andrew C. Bilinski, 7 Washington St., Auburn, property at 92 Nelson St., $137,699. Assessment $82,100.
• William Gentilcore and Linda K. Gentilcore, 1 Tubman Lane, Auburn, to Adidom Enterprises LLC, 2256 Overbrook Drive, Auburn, property at 69 Wall St., $220,000. Assessment $56,842.
• Marianne Caci, 91 Pulsifer Drive, Auburn, to Michelle Stopyra and Marianne Caci (same address), property at 91 Pulsifer Drive, $0. Assessment $159,200.
• Louis J. Dankovich III and Evelyn S. Dankovich, 7681 Villa Maria, North Syracuse, to N.P. Structures LLC, 5713 South St. Road, Auburn, property at 7-9 Liberty St., $80,000. Assessment $79,000.
• William C. Price and Elizabeth J. Price, 28 Paul St., Auburn, to William C. Price, 28 Paul St., Auburn, property at 26-28 Paul St., $0. Assessment $98,800.
• William F. Cholette and Barbara J. Cholette, 4 Garrow St., Auburn, to Chelsea M. Cooper, 23 Cady St., Auburn, property at 4 Garrow St., $78,000. Assessment $72,000.
• Cheryl J. Reidy, Springfield, VA, and Cynthia J. Stevens, Clearwater, FL, to Jeffrey A. Gardner and Mikaela R. Braun, 2717 Almond Drive, Auburn, property at 72 Kearney Ave., $189,000. Assessment $129,200.
• Travis M. Silcox and Samantha Silcox, 50 Pulsifer Drive, Auburn, to Mei Rong Weng, 29 Hoffman St., Auburn, property at 50 Pulsifer Drive, $199,900. Assessment $158,000.
Town of Aurelius
Equalization rate 83
• Gary J. Cunningham Jr., P.O. Box 251, Auburn, as executor of the last will and testament of Anne B. Delaney, to Gary J. Cunningham Jr., property at West Genesee Street Road, $0. Assessment $229,700.
• Gary J. Cunningham Jr., P.O. Box 251, Auburn, as executor of the last will and testament of Anne B. Delaney, to David C. Cunningham, 304 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, property at Wheat Street, $0. Assessment $116,000.
• Louis M. Bizzari and Pamela A. Spier, 6642 Beech Tree Road, Auburn, and 2598 Fallen Timber Path, Phoenix, to Dennis J. Zaffarano and Marie E. Bianconi, 141 High St., Apt. 14, Geneva, property at 6642 Beech Tree Road, $258,000. Assessment $218,500.
• Richard D. DeLeo, 6422 Canoga Road, Auburn, and Penny J. DeLeo, 3329 Franklin St. Road, Auburn, to Stephen P. Gould, 5854 Route 96, Romulus, property at 6422 Canoga Road, $200,000. Assessment $125,400.
• Stephen P. Gould, 6422 Canoga Road, Auburn, to Stephen P. Gould and Katherine A. Gould (same address), property at 6422 Canoga Road, $0. Assessment $125,400.
Town of Brutus
Equalization rate 92
• Manuel F. Perez, 2719 Green St., Weedsport, to Manuel F. Perez and Debra M. Campbell (same address), property at 2719 Green St., $0. Assessment $66,310.
• Bruce Bozeat, 9350 Pump Road, Jordan, to Vicki Bozeat, 9342 Pump Road, Jordan, property at 9342 Pump Road, $0. Assessment $31,000.
Town of Cato
Equalization rate 86
• Dean D. Cummins, 3125 State Route 370, Cato, to Nettie Brito-Arias, 3148 State Route 370, Cato, property at 3098 and 3096 State Route 370, $55,000. Assessment $29,000.
• James C. Mathews and Patricia A. Mathews, 10510 Short Cut Road, Weedsport, as trustees of the James C. Mathews and Patricia A. Mathews Revocable Trust, to Kevin A. Tranter, Corona, CA, and Megan A. Kerr, 13 McHarrie St., Apt. 1, Baldwinsville, property at 10510 Short Cut Road, $265,000. Assessment $121,000.
• Michael Bucher and Gloria Bucher, 1763 Maplewood Drive, Farmington, to David Tompkins, 52 Sheldon Road, Wingdale, property at 215 Fire Lane 12, $155,500. Assessment $107,000.
• Tailgate Partners LLC, P.O. Box 551, Liverpool, to Lindsay Gonyea, 6336 Bay Road, Jordan, property at 6 Fire Lane 3, $87,450. Assessment $35,000.
Town of Conquest
Equalization rate 90
• Thomas Bianco and Randi Bianco, 105 Wilmont Road, Syracuse, to Felix Vasquez, 202 W. Warrington Road, Apt. 1, Syracuse, property at 10005 Bruns Lane, $65,000. Assessment $54,889.
Town of Fleming
Equalization rate 100
• Alan J. Lerner and Erica M. New, Shaker Heights, OH, to Alan J. Lerner and Erica M. New, as trustees of the Erica New and Alan Lerner Family Trust, property at 5590 Buck Point, $0. Assessment $725,500.
Town of Genoa
Equalization rate 87
• Northville Hall LLC, P.O. Box 12, King Ferry, to Megan A. Whitman-Goloub and Ivan V. Goloub, 2040 State Route 90, Aurora, property at 999 State Route 34B, $80,000. Assessment $35,000.
• Steven G. Walter and Jessica M. Walter, 1201 Bruton Road, Genoa, to Patricia M. Mallins, 136 Chelsea Drive, Cortland, property at 9973 State Route 90, $133,800. Assessment $96,900.
Town of Locke
Equalization rate 100
• John E. Amidon, as administrator of the estate of Paula Eve Leonard, 73 Tucker Hill Road, Locke, to Leanne G. Stevens, 82 Pleasant Hollow Road, Freeville, property at 73 Tucker Hill Road, $1. Assessment $82,000.
• Post Time of Ithaca LLC, 570 Valley Road, Brooktondale, to A and J Assets LLC, 75 Columbia Ave., Cedarhurst, property at 12199 Water St., $147,000. Assessment $135,000.
Town of Montezuma
Equalization rate 77
• Paul S. Baker and Roberta F. Baker, 7956 Mentz Church Road, Port Byron, to Virginia Weathers (same address), property at 7956 Mentz Church Road, $0. Assessment $60,000.
• Thomas P. Fitzsimmons and Diane Fitzsimmons, 8709 Dwyer Road, Port Byron, to Thomas A. Smith and Crystal L. Smith, 8661 W. Loop Road, Port Byron, property at 8661 W. Loop Road, $0. Assessment $124,300.
Town of Moravia
Equalization rate 80
• Lorraine M. Cooper, 314 Savage Farm Drive, Ithaca, to Dennis J. Vendetta, 4721 Cottage Road, Gasport, property at 2903 SE on Owasco Road, $205,000. Assessment $114,700.
• Douglas M. White and Judith L. White (fka Judy L. White), 2609 Jugg St., Moravia, to Douglas M. White and Judith L. White, as trustees under the White Living Trust (same address), property at 2354 State Route 38A, $0. Assessment $32,300.
• Douglas M. White and Judith L. White (fka Judy L. White), 2609 Jugg St., Moravia, to Douglas M. White and Judith L. White, as trustees under the White Living Trust (same address), property at 2609 Jugg St., $0. Assessment $338,000.
• Douglas M. White and Judith L. White (fka Judy L. White), 2609 Jugg St., Moravia, to Douglas M. White and Judith L. White, as trustees under the White Living Trust (same address), property at 2553 Jugg St., $0. Assessment $41,700.
• Douglas M. White and Judith L. White (fka Judy L. White), 2609 Jugg St., Moravia, to Douglas M. White and Judith L. White, as trustees under the White Living Trust (same address), property at 2315 State Route 38A, $0. Assessment $219,000.
Town of Niles
Equalization rate 100
• Michael T. Casa, 3657 Robinia Hill Road, Moravia, to 41A LLC (same address), property at 3876 State Route 41A, $0. Assessment $82,100.
• Ethan Andrus and Brooke Roeder Andrus, Austin, TX, to Ethan Andrus, Austin, TX, and Sharon N. Andrus, Lakeway, TX, property at 6491 Appletree Point Road, $298,000. Assessment $428,000.
• Eileen Keller, New Smyrna Beach, FL, to John Curry, 110 East Ave., Brockport, property at 508 Glenwood Lane (FL 18), $35,000. Assessment $320,000.
Town of Owasco
Equalization rate 73
• John W. Canty and Maureen S. Canty, 17 Prentiss Drive, Skaneateles, to Andrew Ryan and Laura Ryan, 800 W. Ferry St., 4D, Buffalo, property at Lot 3 Fire Lane 6A, $103,500. Assessment $442,000.
• Kenneth J. Catino and Linda D. Catino, 6313 E. Lake Road, Auburn, to Diane Emanuele, 269 Park Ave., Williston Park, property at 6313 E. Lake Road, $335,000. Assessment $237,300.
• C. Alan Bouley, 76 Willowbrook Drive, Auburn, to C. Alan Bouley, as trustee of the C. Alan Bouley Living Trust (same address), property at 76 Willowbrook Drive, $0. Assessment $560,240.
Town of Sennett
Equalization rate 92
• Charles T. Carroll, 7610 Grant Ave. Road, Auburn, to Thomas F. Carroll (same address), property at 7610 Grant Ave. Road, $0. Assessment $116,700.
Town of Sterling
Equalization rate 97
• Matthew H. Osterhaudt and Barbara M. Osterhaudt (fka Barbara A. Osterhaudt), 14325 Victory St., Fair Haven, to Matthew H. Osterhaudt and Barbara M. Osterhaudt, as trustees under the Osterhaudt Living Trust (same address), property at 14325 Victory St., $0. Assessment $90,900.
• Edward J. Chillson and Judith A. Chillson, 14272 Wilde Road, Martville, to Steve Marte and Julie Marte, 14258 Wilde Road, Martville, property at Wilde Road, $1. Assessment $45,200.
• Edward J. Chillson and Judith A. Chillson, 14272 Wilde Road, Martville, to Jason Crego and Jennifer Crego, 14242 Wilde Road, Matville, property at Wilde Road, $1. Assessment $45,200.
• Terri M. DiGregorio, 14836 Lake St. Extension, P.O. Box 556, Fair Haven, to Kelli M. Abraham, 14664 Lake St., Sterling, property at 14836 Lake St. Extension, $0. Assessment $227,000.
• Harry J. Frazier Jr., 14460 Meade St., Sterling, to Cynthia Althouse, 6384 State Highway 30, Amsterdam, property at 14460 Meade St., $159,900. Assessment $85,000.
Town of Summerhill
Equalization rate 80
• David S. Perreault and Sarina M. Perreault, 1021 Lake Como Road, Cortland, to Marcus Rawls, 60 E. Main St., Trumansburg, property at 1013 Lake Como Road, $218,000. Assessment $204,000.
• Arthur M. Boughton II, 1260 Lake Como Road, Cortland, to Susan L. Benjamin (same address), property at 1260 Lake Como Road, $240,000. Assessment $94,900.